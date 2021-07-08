Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

The Uniquely Dangerous Work of Massage Therapy During a Pandemic

A massage therapist speaks out about the gross and unfair treatment she was forced to endure.

Maximillian Alvarez

Donna Eddy performs a massage therapy session with a client in her home on April 09, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Brendon Thorne/Getty Image

In this episode, we sit down with Kate from New Jersey. At the moment, Kate is working primarily as a caretaker for her parents, and we talk a bit about that work and what it means to care for our elders. Up until the pandemic, though, Kate was a massage therapist who loved her job. We discuss how Kate got into working as a massage therapist, all that the job entails, and we talk about the gross and unfair treatment Kate and her coworkers had to deal with when their employer wanted to push folks back to work before they felt safe doing so.

Additional links/​info below…

Permanent links below…

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemu​si​carchive​.org)

  • Jules Taylor, Working People Theme Song”
  • Ketsa, Alive

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Score One for the Smithfield Workers of Sioux Falls
After suffering one of the worst workplace outbreaks of Covid-19 in the country last year, pork processors in South Dakota have secured a major labor victory.
Labor
No Evil But Plenty of Union Busting at Vegan Food Company
Two former workers at No Evil Foods in Asheville, North Carolina, sound off on the company's recent layoffs.
Labor
The Painful History of Injury in the Workplace
In the latest instalment of Working People, author Nate Holdren discusses his new book, 'Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era.'
Similar articles
Labor
The Oklahoma Teachers’ Strike Is a Mutiny Against Austerity
Michelle Chen
Labor
Utility Union Charges National Power Company With Illegal Employee Gag Rules
Mike Elk
Labor
Chipotle Workers Under New Scrutiny by the Feds
Rose Arrieta
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now