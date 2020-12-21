The Numbers Show Covid Is a Mental Health Crisis

Fund­ing for pub­lic health has been on the decline for over a decade, erod­ing pre­ven­tion and weak­en­ing respons­es to health threats. This is par­tic­u­lar­ly true in state men­tal health­care sys­tems, and the harm of this dis­in­vest­ment is widespread.

In Chica­go, over half of city-run men­tal health clin­ics closed in 2012 alone—leav­ing hun­dreds of patients with­out care. This pen­ny-pinch­ing bud­get cut, which made lit­tle dif­fer­ence in the city’s then-$8.2 bil­lion bud­get, shift­ed patients en masse from com­mu­ni­ty men­tal health cen­ters to emer­gency rooms and cor­rec­tion­al facilities.

Pri­or to 2020, one in six U.S. adults could not afford pro­fes­sion­al help when expe­ri­enc­ing emo­tion­al dis­tress, and over half of U.S. coun­ties lacked access to a sin­gle psychiatrist.

This men­tal health cri­sis has been exac­er­bat­ed by the emer­gence of the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic. Fears of con­tract­ing the virus, iso­la­tion, and the ever-increas­ing death toll (over 302,000 dead in the U.S.) have been com­pound­ed by the stres­sors of job loss, finan­cial strain and uncer­tain futures. This has led over one in three Amer­i­cans to show clin­i­cal signs of anx­i­ety or depres­sion, dis­pro­por­tion­al­ly appear­ing in women, Black and Lat­inx Americans.

With­out inter­ven­tion, the long-term con­se­quences of this untreat­ed cri­sis will be dev­as­tat­ing. Experts warn that sui­cides, sub­stance abuse and over­dose deaths will con­tin­ue to rise.

While the CARES Act has allo­cat­ed $425 mil­lion for the Sub­stance Abuse and Men­tal Health Ser­vices Admin­is­tra­tion, many say it’s not near­ly enough. Accord­ing to Paul Gion­frid­do, CEO of Men­tal Health Amer­i­ca, a non­prof­it ded­i­cat­ed to pro­mot­ing men­tal health, even a 10% increase in demand for behav­ioral health ser­vices in 2020 and 2021 could cost the health­care deliv­ery sys­tem upwards of $25 billion.

Some say only a uni­ver­sal, sin­gle-pay­er pro­gram like Medicare for All can address the bal­loon­ing phys­i­cal and men­tal health needs dur­ing this cri­sis. As Colette Shade writes in Jacobin, ​“Sim­ply imple­ment­ing Medicare for All would dras­ti­cal­ly improve men­tal health out­comes in the Unit­ed States.” How­ev­er, Shade argues that more must also be done to address social deter­mi­nants of health. ​“Access to health care does not ful­ly address the root caus­es of this country’s men­tal health epi­demics. Men­tal health out­comes are deeply influ­enced by eco­nom­ic and polit­i­cal pol­i­cy choices.”

The fol­low­ing num­bers offer a glimpse into the dire state of the U.S. men­tal health sys­tem, evi­dence of the rad­i­cal inter­ven­tion need­ed on behalf of our lawmakers.



891% more calls were received by the U.S. sui­cide hot­line this March than last March.



40% of Amer­i­cans have report­ed a pan­dem­ic-relat­ed men­tal health con­di­tion, accord­ing to a June CDC survey

49% of sur­vey tak­ers aged 18 – 24 report­ed anx­i­ety symp­toms and 26% had seri­ous­ly con­sid­ered suicide

22% of sur­vey tak­ers who are essen­tial work­ers had con­sid­ered sui­cide, com­pared with 7.8% of nonessen­tial workers

4 times as many peo­ple report­ed pos­si­ble depres­sion this June com­pared with last June

22.3% of all adults with a men­tal ill­ness this year were not able to receive treat­ment because they lacked insur­ance or resources

89% of adults strug­gling with sub­stance use did not receive pro­fes­sion­al help in 2019

41% of Black Amer­i­cans were expe­ri­enc­ing symp­toms of anx­i­ety or depres­sion one week after the mur­der of George Floyd, up from 36% pri­or to his mur­der, accord­ing to the Cen­sus Bureau

$87.1 Bil­lion was request­ed to fund the Depart­ment of Health and Human Ser­vices for 2020, a 4% decrease from 2019 (exclud­ing Covid-19 emer­gency relief)

0.01% of the fed­er­al mon­ey approved for Covid-19 emer­gency relief was des­ig­nat­ed to address men­tal health concerns

