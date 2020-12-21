Skip to content
Support Progressive Journalism

This year more than ever, we’ve relied on the support of readers like you to continue publishing—but we're not out of the woods yet. With the end of the year approaching, we need your help to fill a big budget gap.

Donate Now
menu
search
Feature

The Numbers Show Covid Is a Mental Health Crisis

The U.S. mental health system was already in tatters. Then came the pandemic.

Hannah Faris

A patient sits on a chair in her room at The Ville-Evrard Psychiatric Hospital in Saint-Denis, north of Paris on November 3, 2020. Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Fund­ing for pub­lic health has been on the decline for over a decade, erod­ing pre­ven­tion and weak­en­ing respons­es to health threats. This is par­tic­u­lar­ly true in state men­tal health­care sys­tems, and the harm of this dis­in­vest­ment is widespread. 

In Chica­go, over half of city-run men­tal health clin­ics closed in 2012 alone—leav­ing hun­dreds of patients with­out care. This pen­ny-pinch­ing bud­get cut, which made lit­tle dif­fer­ence in the city’s then-$8.2 bil­lion bud­get, shift­ed patients en masse from com­mu­ni­ty men­tal health cen­ters to emer­gency rooms and cor­rec­tion­al facilities.

Pri­or to 2020, one in six U.S. adults could not afford pro­fes­sion­al help when expe­ri­enc­ing emo­tion­al dis­tress, and over half of U.S. coun­ties lacked access to a sin­gle psychiatrist.

This men­tal health cri­sis has been exac­er­bat­ed by the emer­gence of the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic. Fears of con­tract­ing the virus, iso­la­tion, and the ever-increas­ing death toll (over 302,000 dead in the U.S.) have been com­pound­ed by the stres­sors of job loss, finan­cial strain and uncer­tain futures. This has led over one in three Amer­i­cans to show clin­i­cal signs of anx­i­ety or depres­sion, dis­pro­por­tion­al­ly appear­ing in women, Black and Lat­inx Americans.

With­out inter­ven­tion, the long-term con­se­quences of this untreat­ed cri­sis will be dev­as­tat­ing. Experts warn that sui­cides, sub­stance abuse and over­dose deaths will con­tin­ue to rise. 

While the CARES Act has allo­cat­ed $425 mil­lion for the Sub­stance Abuse and Men­tal Health Ser­vices Admin­is­tra­tion, many say it’s not near­ly enough. Accord­ing to Paul Gion­frid­do, CEO of Men­tal Health Amer­i­ca, a non­prof­it ded­i­cat­ed to pro­mot­ing men­tal health, even a 10% increase in demand for behav­ioral health ser­vices in 2020 and 2021 could cost the health­care deliv­ery sys­tem upwards of $25 billion. 

Some say only a uni­ver­sal, sin­gle-pay­er pro­gram like Medicare for All can address the bal­loon­ing phys­i­cal and men­tal health needs dur­ing this cri­sis. As Colette Shade writes in Jacobin, Sim­ply imple­ment­ing Medicare for All would dras­ti­cal­ly improve men­tal health out­comes in the Unit­ed States.” How­ev­er, Shade argues that more must also be done to address social deter­mi­nants of health. Access to health care does not ful­ly address the root caus­es of this country’s men­tal health epi­demics. Men­tal health out­comes are deeply influ­enced by eco­nom­ic and polit­i­cal pol­i­cy choices.”

The fol­low­ing num­bers offer a glimpse into the dire state of the U.S. men­tal health sys­tem, evi­dence of the rad­i­cal inter­ven­tion need­ed on behalf of our lawmakers.

891% more calls were received by the U.S. sui­cide hot­line this March than last March.

40% of Amer­i­cans have report­ed a pan­dem­ic-relat­ed men­tal health con­di­tion, accord­ing to a June CDC survey

49% of sur­vey tak­ers aged 18 – 24 report­ed anx­i­ety symp­toms and 26% had seri­ous­ly con­sid­ered suicide

22% of sur­vey tak­ers who are essen­tial work­ers had con­sid­ered sui­cide, com­pared with 7.8% of nonessen­tial workers

4 times as many peo­ple report­ed pos­si­ble depres­sion this June com­pared with last June

22.3% of all adults with a men­tal ill­ness this year were not able to receive treat­ment because they lacked insur­ance or resources

89% of adults strug­gling with sub­stance use did not receive pro­fes­sion­al help in 2019

41% of Black Amer­i­cans were expe­ri­enc­ing symp­toms of anx­i­ety or depres­sion one week after the mur­der of George Floyd, up from 36% pri­or to his mur­der, accord­ing to the Cen­sus Bureau

$87.1 Bil­lion was request­ed to fund the Depart­ment of Health and Human Ser­vices for 2020, a 4% decrease from 2019 (exclud­ing Covid-19 emer­gency relief)

0.01% of the fed­er­al mon­ey approved for Covid-19 emer­gency relief was des­ig­nat­ed to address men­tal health concerns

Han­nah Faris is a mul­ti­me­dia jour­nal­ist based in Chica­go and an In These Times edi­to­r­i­al intern. She has worked with South Side Week­ly, Kin­dling Group and Kartemquin Films.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Feature
Jobs, Justice and the Planet
During Obama's second term, the Left cannot passively await changes from the Democratic Party.
Bill Fletcher, Jr.
Feature
Canvassers Gone Wired
Labor's get-out-the-vote efforts go digital.
David Moberg
Feature
Paul Ryan Hefts White Man’s Burden
The real news isn’t Paul Ryan cutting off an interview; it’s the racist comment he made just before.
Terry J. Allen
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now