Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

How the U.S. Military Reinforces Our Brutal Class System—And Vice Versa

Why does our economy ensure a constant stream of recruits? And why are the armed services so attractive to the marginalized? Vets answer these questions and more.

Maximillian Alvarez

U.S. Army soldiers salute during a 2005 memorial service in Dujail, Iraq. John Moore / Getty Images

In this special episode, we talk with three veterans about how the military and the class system (in the U.S. and around the world) go hand in hand. How does the military market itself to the poor and marginalized (and why is that marketing so effective)? How does our broken economy ensure a constant stream of recruits who will be sent to fight endless imperialist wars just so they can pay for college or finally be accepted as a worthy citizen? What happens to these recruits when they’re serving and when they leave (if they leave)? Why is it that so many features of military life and America’s self-perpetuating war machine translate to an accepted status quo in which women, LGBTQ folks, and non-white recruits are subjected to vicious harassment, violent assault, or worse? 

In this important conversation, we’re joined by Triste Ordex, Marine Corps vet and national organizer for Vets for the People; Amber Mathwig, a former 10-year Navy Master-at-Arms and organizer with About Face: Veterans Against the War; and Clarke, a Navy veteran, organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America, and commercial diver.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Myanmar Workers Face Down a Military Dictatorship
Members of the Federation of General Workers Myanmar share their stories of resistance following the coup d'etat of February 1.
Labor
The Urgent Health Crisis Facing Black and Indigenous Communities
Filmmaker Dominique Rémy discusses her new documentary examining the rising maternal morbidity and mortality rates among certain peoples of color.
Labor
Pennsylvania Nurses Near Their Breaking Point
Brandee Brown and Chrissy Newton of Schuylkill Hospital Nurses United explore the challenges of collective bargaining during a global pandemic.
Similar articles
Labor
After Teachers Union Protests Against Education Reform, Mexican Police Kill 8 Protesters in Oaxaca
Parker Asmann
Labor
A Tale of Two Teamsters: Building a Community-Minded Union in Mid-Century St. Louis
Steve Early
Labor
Wrestling With Racial Bias, New York Firefighters Resist Reform
Michelle Chen
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now