‘Buy It or Else’: How Monsanto and BASF Forced a Toxic Weed Killer on Farmers

Edi­tor’s Note: This sto­ry was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished on the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing and was sup­port­ed with a grant from theFund for Inves­tiga­tive Journalism.



Get poi­soned or get on board. That’s the choice soy­bean farm­ers such as Will Glazik face. The past few sum­mers, farm­ers near Glazik’s cen­tral Illi­nois farm have sprayed so much of the weed killer dicam­ba at the same time that it has pol­lut­ed the air for hours and some­times days.

As Glazik puts it, there are two types of soy­beans: Monsanto’s, which are genet­i­cal­ly engi­neered to with­stand dicam­ba, and every­one else’s. Glazik’s soy­beans have been the dam­aged ones. His soy­bean leaves will curl up, then the plants will become small­er and weak­er. He’s lost as much as 40 bushels an acre in some fields, a huge loss when organ­ic soy­beans are $20 a bushel. He has to hold his breath every year to see if the dam­age will cause him to lose his organ­ic certification. His neigh­bors who spray dicam­ba are frus­trat­ed with him, he said. There’s an easy solu­tion to avoid dam­age, they tell him: Buy Monsanto’s seeds. This real­i­ty is what Mon­san­to was count­ing on when it launched dicam­ba-tol­er­ant crops, an inves­ti­ga­tion by the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing found. Monsanto’s new sys­tem was sup­posed to be the future of farm­ing, pro­vid­ing farm­ers with a suite of seeds and chem­i­cals that could com­bat more and more weeds that were becom­ing hard­er to kill. Instead, the system’s roll­out has led to mil­lions of acres of crop dam­age across the Mid­west and South; wide­spread tree death in many rur­al com­mu­ni­ties, state parks and nature pre­serves; and an unprece­dent­ed lev­el of strife in the farm­ing world. Exec­u­tives from Mon­san­to and BASF, a Ger­man chem­i­cal com­pa­ny that worked with Mon­san­to to launch the sys­tem, knew their dicam­ba weed killers would cause large-scale dam­age to fields across the Unit­ed States but decid­ed to push them on unsus­pect­ing farm­ers any­way, in a bid to cor­ner the soy­bean and cot­ton markets. Mon­san­to and BASF have denied for years that dicam­ba is respon­si­ble for dam­age, blam­ing farm­ers mak­ing ille­gal appli­ca­tions, weath­er events and dis­ease. The com­pa­nies insist that when applied accord­ing to the label, dicam­ba stays on tar­get and is an effec­tive tool for farmers.

“This is the first product in American history that literally destroys the competition ... You buy it or else.”

Over the past year, the Mid­west Cen­ter reviewed thou­sands of pages of gov­ern­ment and inter­nal com­pa­ny doc­u­ments released through law­suits, sat in the court­room for weeks of delib­er­a­tion, inter­viewed farm­ers affect­ed by dicam­ba and weed sci­en­tists deal­ing with the issue up close. This sto­ry pro­vides the most com­pre­hen­sive pic­ture of what Mon­san­to and BASF knew about dicamba’s propen­si­ty to harm farm­ers’ liveli­hoods and the envi­ron­ment before releas­ing the weed killer. The inves­ti­ga­tion found: Mon­san­to and BASF released their prod­ucts know­ing that dicam­ba would cause wide­spread dam­age to soy­bean and cot­ton crops that weren’t resis­tant to dicam­ba. They used ​ “ pro­tec­tion from your neigh­bors” as a way to sell more of their prod­ucts. In doing so, the com­pa­nies ignored years of warn­ings from inde­pen­dent aca­d­e­mics, spe­cial­ty crop grow­ers and their own employees. Mon­san­to lim­it­ed test­ing that could poten­tial­ly delay or deny reg­u­la­to­ry approval of dicam­ba. For years, Mon­san­to strug­gled to keep dicam­ba from drift­ing in its own tests. In reg­u­la­to­ry tests sub­mit­ted to the EPA, the com­pa­ny sprayed the prod­uct in loca­tions and under weath­er con­di­tions that did not mir­ror how farm­ers would actu­al­ly spray it. Mid­way through the approval process, with the EPA pay­ing close atten­tion, the com­pa­ny decid­ed to stop its researchers from con­duct­ing tests. Even after sub­mit­ting data that the EPA used to approve dicam­ba in 2016 , Mon­san­to sci­en­tists knew that many ques­tions remained. The company’s own research showed dicam­ba mixed with oth­er her­bi­cides was more like­ly to cause dam­age. The com­pa­ny also pre­vent­ed inde­pen­dent sci­en­tists from con­duct­ing their own tests and declined to pay for stud­ies that would poten­tial­ly give them more infor­ma­tion about dicamba’s real-world impact. Although adver­tised as help­ing out cus­tomers, the com­pa­nies’ inves­ti­ga­tions of drift inci­dents were designed to lim­it their lia­bil­i­ty, find oth­er rea­sons for the dam­age and nev­er end with pay­outs to farm­ers. For exam­ple, BASF told pes­ti­cide appli­ca­tors that some­times it is not safe to spray even if fol­low­ing the label to the let­ter, plac­ing lia­bil­i­ty square­ly on the applicators. The two com­pa­nies were in lock­step for years. Exec­u­tives from Mon­san­to and BASF met at least 19 times from 2010 on to focus on the dicam­ba-tol­er­ant crop­ping sys­tem, includ­ing work­ing togeth­er on the devel­op­ment of the tech­nol­o­gy, achiev­ing reg­u­la­to­ry approval for the crops and her­bi­cides and the com­mer­cial­iza­tion of crops. Mon­san­to released seeds resis­tant to dicam­ba in 2015 and 2016 with­out an accom­pa­ny­ing weed killer, know­ing that off-label spray­ing of dicam­ba, which is ille­gal, would be ​“ram­pant.” At the same time, BASF ramped up pro­duc­tion of old­er ver­sions of dicam­ba that were ille­gal to apply to the crops and made tens of mil­lions of dol­lars sell­ing the old­er ver­sions, which were more like­ly to cause move off of where they were applied.

Bay­er, which bought Mon­san­to in 2018, refused to grant an inter­view with the Mid­west Cen­ter. Com­pa­ny offi­cials did not respond to requests for com­ment, instead issu­ing a statement. Spokesman Kyel Richard said the com­pa­ny ​“has seen an out­pour­ing of sup­port from grow­er orga­ni­za­tions and our customers.” “We con­tin­ue to stand with the thou­sands of farm­ers who rely on this tech­nol­o­gy as part of their inte­grat­ed weed man­age­ment pro­gram,” Richard said. BASF also did not respond to requests for com­ment, instead issu­ing a statement. BASF spokes­woman Odessa Patri­cia Hines said that the company’s ver­sion of dicam­ba has ​“dif­fer­ent phys­i­cal prop­er­ties and com­po­si­tions” than Monsanto’s. Hines said the com­pa­ny is con­tin­u­ing to improve its dicam­ba technology. A fed­er­al court banned the her­bi­cide ear­li­er this year, but the EPA rein­stat­ed dicam­ba for five more years in October. Ear­li­er this year, a fed­er­al jury sided with a Mis­souri peach farmer who sued the com­pa­nies for dri­ving his orchard out of busi­ness. The jury award­ed Bill Bad­er $15 mil­lion for his loss­es and $250 mil­lion in puni­tive dam­ages designed to pun­ish Bay­er. Bay­er and BASF are appeal­ing the ver­dict. The puni­tive dam­ages were lat­er reduced to $60 mil­lion.

This photo shows a Monsanto facility in Jerseyville, Illinois, in 2015. Monsanto, which was purchased by Bayer in 2018, released the dicamba-tolerant crops, beginning in 2015. Photo courtesy of the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Hines of BASF point­ed out that in the Mis­souri tri­al: ​“The jury’s ver­dict found that only Monsanto’s con­duct war­rant­ed puni­tive damages.” Fol­low­ing the tri­al, Bay­er announced a $400 mil­lion set­tle­ment with farm­ers harmed by dicam­ba, includ­ing $300 mil­lion to soy­bean farm­ers. Bay­er said they expect BASF to pay for part of the settlement. An attor­ney for Bad­er called the com­pa­nies’ con­duct ​“a con­spir­a­cy to cre­ate an eco­log­i­cal dis­as­ter in order to increase their prof­its” in court fil­ings. The case large­ly revolved around show­ing the com­pa­nies knew dicam­ba would harm thou­sands of farmers. Accord­ing to court exhibits, in Octo­ber 2015, Mon­san­to pro­ject­ed it would receive near­ly 2,800 com­plaints from farmers dur­ing the 2017 grow­ing sea­son, a fig­ure based on one-in-10 farm­ers hav­ing a complaint. How­ev­er, even one Mon­san­to exec­u­tive knew these pro­jec­tions might be low, accord­ing to court records. In late August 2016, Boyd Carey, a Ph.D. crop sci­en­tist over­see­ing the claims process for Mon­san­to, real­ized it might be more like one-in-five and asked for a bud­get increase from $2.4 mil­lion to $6.5 mil­lion to inves­ti­gate claims. Carey tes­ti­fied that he was award­ed the increase. The pro­ject­ed num­ber of com­plaints rose to more than 3,200 for 2018, before going down. After 2018, Mon­san­to fig­ured that few­er farm­ers would be harmed because more farm­ers would switch to Monsanto’s crops to avoid being dam­aged, Carey tes­ti­fied in the Bad­er trial. Dicam­ba affects all parts of Glazik’s oper­a­tion. He grows organ­ic soy­beans to avoid expo­sure to tox­ic pes­ti­cides. He also likes the high­er pre­mi­ums and the improved soil qual­i­ty. But with dicam­ba in the air, he’s less like­ly to be successful. He now has to plant his soy­beans lat­er each year. Soy­beans are less like­ly to be severe­ly dam­aged when they’re small, and plant­i­ng them lat­er than usu­al means they’ll be small­er when the inevitable cloud of weed killer envelops his crops. Lat­er plant­i­ng typ­i­cal­ly means a bit of yield loss. It also means a lat­er har­vest, which lim­its plant­i­ng of cov­er crops Glazik uses to improve his soil. “All crop dam­age aside,” he said, the weed killer is every­where. Oaks, hick­o­ries and oth­er trees are dam­aged near his farm, both in the coun­try and in town, he said. ​“The fact is that the chem­i­cal can volatilize and move with the wind and in the air. We’re breath­ing it.” A ​‘poten­tial disaster’ For two decades, Mon­san­to made bil­lions of dol­lars with Roundup Ready crops, which had been genet­i­cal­ly engi­neered to with­stand being sprayed by the weed killer and adopt­ed by near­ly every Amer­i­can soy­bean farmer. But by the mid-to-late 2000s, Roundup was start­ing to fail. Farmer’s fields were over­whelmed with ​“super­weeds” that had devel­oped resis­tance to Roundup’s active ingre­di­ent, glyphosate.

"DON’T DO IT; expect lawsuits."

In response, Mon­san­to devel­oped new soy­bean and cot­ton seeds that were genet­i­cal­ly engi­neered to with­stand being sprayed by both glyphosate and dicam­ba, a very effec­tive weed killer used since the 1960s. It was also tout­ed as the company’s largest biotech­nol­o­gy roll­out in com­pa­ny his­to­ry. In just three years, Monsanto’s dicam­ba-tol­er­ant sys­tem was able to cap­ture up to three-fourths of total soy­bean acreage, an area the size of Michigan. Dicam­ba was not wide­ly used dur­ing the grow­ing sea­son because of its propen­si­ty to move off-tar­get and harm oth­er plants. Because of its lim­it­ed use, few­er weeds were resis­tant to it, mak­ing it an effec­tive replace­ment for Roundup. Mon­san­to even dubbed the crops as its money-maker’s next gen­er­a­tion, call­ing them Roundup Ready 2 Xtend. But the com­pa­ny faced a prob­lem with dicam­ba: The weed killer drift­ed onto non-resis­tant plants, some as far as miles away. In its own test­ing over the years, Mon­san­to had acci­den­tal­ly harmed its own crops dozens of times. As far back as 2009, Mon­san­to and BASF received warn­ings about dicam­ba from sev­er­al sources — one com­pa­ny called it a ​“poten­tial disaster,” accord­ing to court records — but they decid­ed to plow ahead anyway. “DON’T DO IT; expect law­suits,” wrote one Mon­san­to employ­ee, sum­ma­riz­ing aca­d­e­m­ic sur­veys the com­pa­ny com­mis­sioned about dicamba’s use. In order to com­mer­cial­ize dicam­ba, both Mon­san­to and BASF worked to devel­op new for­mu­la­tions with low volatility. Off-tar­get move­ment from dicam­ba can hap­pen in two main ways: drift and volatiliza­tion. Drift is when the chemical’s par­ti­cles move off the field when they are sprayed, gen­er­al­ly by wind in the sec­onds or min­utes after it is applied. Volatiliza­tion is when dicam­ba par­ti­cles turn from a liq­uid to a gas in the hours or days after the her­bi­cide is applied. Dam­age from volatiliza­tion fre­quent­ly occurs through a process called ​“atmos­pher­ic load­ing,” which is when so much dicam­ba is sprayed at the same time that it is unable to dis­si­pate and per­sists in the air for hours or days poi­son­ing what­ev­er it comes into con­tact with. Volatiliza­tion is par­tic­u­lar­ly con­cern­ing because dicam­ba can move for miles and harm non-tar­get crops, espe­cial­ly soy­beans, and even lawns and gar­dens. Toma­toes, grapes and oth­er spe­cial­ty crops are also at-risk of being damaged.

“The one thing most acres of beans have in common is dicamba damage. There must be a huge cloud of dicamba blanketing the Missouri Bootheel."

n 2018, about 41% of all soybeans planted were genetically modified to withstand dicamba. In 2019, 70% of cotton seeds planted were genetically modified to withstand dicamba, according to the EPA. Photo courtesy of the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting