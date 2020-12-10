Skip to content
Rural America

‘Buy It or Else’: How Monsanto and BASF Forced a Toxic Weed Killer on Farmers

Internal records show the companies knew crop damage from their weed killer would be extensive. They sold it anyway.

Johnathan Hettinger Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Photo courtesy of the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Edi­tor’s Note: This sto­ry was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished on the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing and was sup­port­ed with a grant from theFund for Inves­tiga­tive Journalism.

Get poi­soned or get on board.

That’s the choice soy­bean farm­ers such as Will Glazik face. The past few sum­mers, farm­ers near Glazik’s cen­tral Illi­nois farm have sprayed so much of the weed killer dicam­ba at the same time that it has pol­lut­ed the air for hours and some­times days. 

As Glazik puts it, there are two types of soy­beans: Monsanto’s, which are genet­i­cal­ly engi­neered to with­stand dicam­ba, and every­one else’s.

Glazik’s soy­beans have been the dam­aged ones. His soy­bean leaves will curl up, then the plants will become small­er and weak­er. He’s lost as much as 40 bushels an acre in some fields, a huge loss when organ­ic soy­beans are $20 a bushel. He has to hold his breath every year to see if the dam­age will cause him to lose his organ­ic certification. 

His neigh­bors who spray dicam­ba are frus­trat­ed with him, he said. There’s an easy solu­tion to avoid dam­age, they tell him: Buy Monsanto’s seeds.

This real­i­ty is what Mon­san­to was count­ing on when it launched dicam­ba-tol­er­ant crops, an inves­ti­ga­tion by the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing found.

Monsanto’s new sys­tem was sup­posed to be the future of farm­ing, pro­vid­ing farm­ers with a suite of seeds and chem­i­cals that could com­bat more and more weeds that were becom­ing hard­er to kill. 

Instead, the system’s roll­out has led to mil­lions of acres of crop dam­age across the Mid­west and South; wide­spread tree death in many rur­al com­mu­ni­ties, state parks and nature pre­serves; and an unprece­dent­ed lev­el of strife in the farm­ing world.

Exec­u­tives from Mon­san­to and BASF, a Ger­man chem­i­cal com­pa­ny that worked with Mon­san­to to launch the sys­tem, knew their dicam­ba weed killers would cause large-scale dam­age to fields across the Unit­ed States but decid­ed to push them on unsus­pect­ing farm­ers any­way, in a bid to cor­ner the soy­bean and cot­ton markets.

Mon­san­to and BASF have denied for years that dicam­ba is respon­si­ble for dam­age, blam­ing farm­ers mak­ing ille­gal appli­ca­tions, weath­er events and dis­ease. The com­pa­nies insist that when applied accord­ing to the label, dicam­ba stays on tar­get and is an effec­tive tool for farmers.

“This is the first product in American history that literally destroys the competition ... You buy it or else.”

Over the past year, the Mid­west Cen­ter reviewed thou­sands of pages of gov­ern­ment and inter­nal com­pa­ny doc­u­ments released through law­suits, sat in the court­room for weeks of delib­er­a­tion, inter­viewed farm­ers affect­ed by dicam­ba and weed sci­en­tists deal­ing with the issue up close. This sto­ry pro­vides the most com­pre­hen­sive pic­ture of what Mon­san­to and BASF knew about dicamba’s propen­si­ty to harm farm­ers’ liveli­hoods and the envi­ron­ment before releas­ing the weed killer.

The inves­ti­ga­tion found:

  • Mon­san­to and BASF released their prod­ucts know­ing that dicam­ba would cause wide­spread dam­age to soy­bean and cot­ton crops that weren’t resis­tant to dicam­ba. They used pro­tec­tion from your neigh­bors” as a way to sell more of their prod­ucts. In doing so, the com­pa­nies ignored years of warn­ings from inde­pen­dent aca­d­e­mics, spe­cial­ty crop grow­ers and their own employees.
  • Mon­san­to lim­it­ed test­ing that could poten­tial­ly delay or deny reg­u­la­to­ry approval of dicam­ba. For years, Mon­san­to strug­gled to keep dicam­ba from drift­ing in its own tests. In reg­u­la­to­ry tests sub­mit­ted to the EPA, the com­pa­ny sprayed the prod­uct in loca­tions and under weath­er con­di­tions that did not mir­ror how farm­ers would actu­al­ly spray it. Mid­way through the approval process, with the EPA pay­ing close atten­tion, the com­pa­ny decid­ed to stop its researchers from con­duct­ing tests.
  • Even after sub­mit­ting data that the EPA used to approve dicam­ba in 2016, Mon­san­to sci­en­tists knew that many ques­tions remained. The company’s own research showed dicam­ba mixed with oth­er her­bi­cides was more like­ly to cause dam­age. The com­pa­ny also pre­vent­ed inde­pen­dent sci­en­tists from con­duct­ing their own tests and declined to pay for stud­ies that would poten­tial­ly give them more infor­ma­tion about dicamba’s real-world impact.
  • Although adver­tised as help­ing out cus­tomers, the com­pa­nies’ inves­ti­ga­tions of drift inci­dents were designed to lim­it their lia­bil­i­ty, find oth­er rea­sons for the dam­age and nev­er end with pay­outs to farm­ers. For exam­ple, BASF told pes­ti­cide appli­ca­tors that some­times it is not safe to spray even if fol­low­ing the label to the let­ter, plac­ing lia­bil­i­ty square­ly on the applicators. 
  • The two com­pa­nies were in lock­step for years. Exec­u­tives from Mon­san­to and BASF met at least 19 times from 2010 on to focus on the dicam­ba-tol­er­ant crop­ping sys­tem, includ­ing work­ing togeth­er on the devel­op­ment of the tech­nol­o­gy, achiev­ing reg­u­la­to­ry approval for the crops and her­bi­cides and the com­mer­cial­iza­tion of crops.

Mon­san­to released seeds resis­tant to dicam­ba in 2015 and 2016 with­out an accom­pa­ny­ing weed killer, know­ing that off-label spray­ing of dicam­ba, which is ille­gal, would be ram­pant.” At the same time, BASF ramped up pro­duc­tion of old­er ver­sions of dicam­ba that were ille­gal to apply to the crops and made tens of mil­lions of dol­lars sell­ing the old­er ver­sions, which were more like­ly to cause move off of where they were applied.

Bay­er, which bought Mon­san­to in 2018, refused to grant an inter­view with the Mid­west Cen­ter. Com­pa­ny offi­cials did not respond to requests for com­ment, instead issu­ing a statement. 

Spokesman Kyel Richard said the com­pa­ny has seen an out­pour­ing of sup­port from grow­er orga­ni­za­tions and our customers.”

We con­tin­ue to stand with the thou­sands of farm­ers who rely on this tech­nol­o­gy as part of their inte­grat­ed weed man­age­ment pro­gram,” Richard said.

BASF also did not respond to requests for com­ment, instead issu­ing a statement.

BASF spokes­woman Odessa Patri­cia Hines said that the company’s ver­sion of dicam­ba has dif­fer­ent phys­i­cal prop­er­ties and com­po­si­tions” than Monsanto’s. Hines said the com­pa­ny is con­tin­u­ing to improve its dicam­ba technology.

A fed­er­al court banned the her­bi­cide ear­li­er this year, but the EPA rein­stat­ed dicam­ba for five more years in October.

Ear­li­er this year, a fed­er­al jury sided with a Mis­souri peach farmer who sued the com­pa­nies for dri­ving his orchard out of busi­ness. The jury award­ed Bill Bad­er $15 mil­lion for his loss­es and $250 mil­lion in puni­tive dam­ages designed to pun­ish Bay­er. Bay­er and BASF are appeal­ing the ver­dict. The puni­tive dam­ages were lat­er reduced to $60 mil­lion.

This photo shows a Monsanto facility in Jerseyville, Illinois, in 2015. Monsanto, which was purchased by Bayer in 2018, released the dicamba-tolerant crops, beginning in 2015. Photo courtesy of the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Hines of BASF point­ed out that in the Mis­souri tri­al: The jury’s ver­dict found that only Monsanto’s con­duct war­rant­ed puni­tive damages.”

Fol­low­ing the tri­al, Bay­er announced a $400 mil­lion set­tle­ment with farm­ers harmed by dicam­ba, includ­ing $300 mil­lion to soy­bean farm­ers. Bay­er said they expect BASF to pay for part of the settlement.

An attor­ney for Bad­er called the com­pa­nies’ con­duct a con­spir­a­cy to cre­ate an eco­log­i­cal dis­as­ter in order to increase their prof­its” in court fil­ings. The case large­ly revolved around show­ing the com­pa­nies knew dicam­ba would harm thou­sands of farmers.

Accord­ing to court exhibits, in Octo­ber 2015, Mon­san­to pro­ject­ed it would receive near­ly 2,800 com­plaints from farmers dur­ing the 2017 grow­ing sea­son, a fig­ure based on one-in-10 farm­ers hav­ing a complaint. 

How­ev­er, even one Mon­san­to exec­u­tive knew these pro­jec­tions might be low, accord­ing to court records. In late August 2016, Boyd Carey, a Ph.D. crop sci­en­tist over­see­ing the claims process for Mon­san­to, real­ized it might be more like one-in-five and asked for a bud­get increase from $2.4 mil­lion to $6.5 mil­lion to inves­ti­gate claims. Carey tes­ti­fied that he was award­ed the increase.

The pro­ject­ed num­ber of com­plaints rose to more than 3,200 for 2018, before going down. After 2018, Mon­san­to fig­ured that few­er farm­ers would be harmed because more farm­ers would switch to Monsanto’s crops to avoid being dam­aged, Carey tes­ti­fied in the Bad­er trial.

Dicam­ba affects all parts of Glazik’s oper­a­tion. He grows organ­ic soy­beans to avoid expo­sure to tox­ic pes­ti­cides. He also likes the high­er pre­mi­ums and the improved soil qual­i­ty. But with dicam­ba in the air, he’s less like­ly to be successful.

He now has to plant his soy­beans lat­er each year. Soy­beans are less like­ly to be severe­ly dam­aged when they’re small, and plant­i­ng them lat­er than usu­al means they’ll be small­er when the inevitable cloud of weed killer envelops his crops. Lat­er plant­i­ng typ­i­cal­ly means a bit of yield loss. It also means a lat­er har­vest, which lim­its plant­i­ng of cov­er crops Glazik uses to improve his soil.

All crop dam­age aside,” he said, the weed killer is every­where. Oaks, hick­o­ries and oth­er trees are dam­aged near his farm, both in the coun­try and in town, he said. The fact is that the chem­i­cal can volatilize and move with the wind and in the air. We’re breath­ing it.”

A poten­tial disaster’

For two decades, Mon­san­to made bil­lions of dol­lars with Roundup Ready crops, which had been genet­i­cal­ly engi­neered to with­stand being sprayed by the weed killer and adopt­ed by near­ly every Amer­i­can soy­bean farmer. But by the mid-to-late 2000s, Roundup was start­ing to fail. Farmer’s fields were over­whelmed with super­weeds” that had devel­oped resis­tance to Roundup’s active ingre­di­ent, glyphosate.

"DON’T DO IT; expect lawsuits."

In response, Mon­san­to devel­oped new soy­bean and cot­ton seeds that were genet­i­cal­ly engi­neered to with­stand being sprayed by both glyphosate and dicam­ba, a very effec­tive weed killer used since the 1960s. It was also tout­ed as the company’s largest biotech­nol­o­gy roll­out in com­pa­ny his­to­ry. In just three years, Monsanto’s dicam­ba-tol­er­ant sys­tem was able to cap­ture up to three-fourths of total soy­bean acreage, an area the size of Michigan.

Dicam­ba was not wide­ly used dur­ing the grow­ing sea­son because of its propen­si­ty to move off-tar­get and harm oth­er plants. Because of its lim­it­ed use, few­er weeds were resis­tant to it, mak­ing it an effec­tive replace­ment for Roundup. Mon­san­to even dubbed the crops as its money-maker’s next gen­er­a­tion, call­ing them Roundup Ready 2 Xtend. 

But the com­pa­ny faced a prob­lem with dicam­ba: The weed killer drift­ed onto non-resis­tant plants, some as far as miles away. In its own test­ing over the years, Mon­san­to had acci­den­tal­ly harmed its own crops dozens of times. 

As far back as 2009, Mon­san­to and BASF received warn­ings about dicam­ba from sev­er­al sources — one com­pa­ny called it a poten­tial disaster,” accord­ing to court records — but they decid­ed to plow ahead anyway.

DON’T DO IT; expect law­suits,” wrote one Mon­san­to employ­ee, sum­ma­riz­ing aca­d­e­m­ic sur­veys the com­pa­ny com­mis­sioned about dicamba’s use.

In order to com­mer­cial­ize dicam­ba, both Mon­san­to and BASF worked to devel­op new for­mu­la­tions with low volatility. 

Off-tar­get move­ment from dicam­ba can hap­pen in two main ways: drift and volatiliza­tion. Drift is when the chemical’s par­ti­cles move off the field when they are sprayed, gen­er­al­ly by wind in the sec­onds or min­utes after it is applied. Volatiliza­tion is when dicam­ba par­ti­cles turn from a liq­uid to a gas in the hours or days after the her­bi­cide is applied.

Dam­age from volatiliza­tion fre­quent­ly occurs through a process called atmos­pher­ic load­ing,” which is when so much dicam­ba is sprayed at the same time that it is unable to dis­si­pate and per­sists in the air for hours or days poi­son­ing what­ev­er it comes into con­tact with. 

Volatiliza­tion is par­tic­u­lar­ly con­cern­ing because dicam­ba can move for miles and harm non-tar­get crops, espe­cial­ly soy­beans, and even lawns and gar­dens. Toma­toes, grapes and oth­er spe­cial­ty crops are also at-risk of being damaged.

“The one thing most acres of beans have in common is dicamba damage. There must be a huge cloud of dicamba blanketing the Missouri Bootheel."

Despite being tout­ed as less volatile, the new ver­sions — Monsanto’s Xtendi­Max with Vapor­Grip Tech­nol­o­gy and BASF’s Enge­nia — were unable to stop the move­ment entirely. 

Dur­ing its 2012 – 2014 test­ing of an old­er ver­sion of Xtendi­Max, Mon­san­to had at least 73 off-tar­get inci­dents, accord­ing to court documents. 

In 2014, Mon­san­to had sig­nif­i­cant dicam­ba dam­age at a train­ing facil­i­ty in Portageville, Mo. Even in its own pro­mo­tion­al videos, Mon­san­to couldn’t pre­vent non-dicam­ba tol­er­ant soy­beans from show­ing symp­toms of damage.

The EPA took note of an inci­dent where, through volatiliza­tion, dicam­ba turned into a gas and appar­ent­ly float­ed more than 2 miles away, much far­ther than it was sup­posed to. Dur­ing that inci­dent, no one had mea­sured how bad­ly the crops had been dam­aged and the EPA was unable to defin­i­tive­ly deter­mine the symp­toms were caused by dicam­ba. The EPA decid­ed that was an uncer­tain­ty” and approved the use of the weed killer with a 110-foot buffer zone.

In 2015, know­ing the EPA was keep­ing an eye on off-tar­get move­ment, Mon­san­to decid­ed to halt all test­ing of XtendiMax with Vapor­Grip Tech­nol­o­gy. Accord­ing to court records, it kept its own employ­ees, who were inter­est­ed in devel­op­ing rec­om­men­da­tions for farm­ers, from test­ing, and it lim­it­ed tri­als by inde­pen­dent aca­d­e­mics in order to main­tain a clean slate.” It asked BASF to halt its dicam­ba testing as well.

When a weed sci­ence pro­fes­sor at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Arkansas asked Mon­san­to for a lit­tle bit of Xtendi­max to test its volatil­i­ty, the com­pa­ny told him it would have dif­fi­cul­ty pro­duc­ing enough dicam­ba for both him and its inde­pen­dent tests.

A Mon­san­to employ­ee, who worked at the com­pa­ny for 35 years, didn’t think much of that expla­na­tion when he for­ward­ed the email to a colleague.

Haha­ha dif­fi­cul­ty in pro­duc­ing enough prod­uct for field test­ing,” he wrote. Haha­ha bullshit.”

Ille­gal spray­ing a tick­ing time bomb’

Weeds cut into farm­ers’ prof­its. With low prof­it mar­gins, farm­ers will use any tool they can to con­trol weeds.

Mon­san­to rec­og­nized this in 2015 and 2016 when they released dicam­ba-tol­er­ant crops with­out their new ver­sions of dicam­ba. An inter­nal Mon­san­to slide shows the com­pa­ny knew that many farm­ers would like­ly ille­gal­ly spray old­er, more volatile ver­sions and harm oth­er farm­ers’ crops.

But the com­pa­ny decid­ed the ben­e­fits of estab­lish­ing a mar­ket share out­weighed the risks and launched the cot­ton crops in 2015. The EPA allowed farm­ers to spray oth­er weed killers on the crops, and Mon­san­to decid­ed to launch the seeds with a robust com­mu­ni­ca­tion plan that dicam­ba can­not be used.”

When the seeds were sold, Mon­san­to put a pink stick­er on each bag to indi­cate it was ille­gal to spray dicam­ba on the crops in 2015. The com­pa­ny also sent let­ters to all grow­ers and retail­ers, among oth­er tac­tics, to lim­it ille­gal appli­ca­tions of dicamba.

How­ev­er, in inter­nal com­mu­ni­ca­tions in April 2015, mem­bers of Monsanto’s cot­ton team joked about this risky strategy. 

One stick­er is going to keep us out of jail,” one wrote.

In Oct. 2015, a BASF employ­ee report­ed hear­ing that grow­ers sprayed old­er ver­sions of dicam­ba on the cot­ton that year.

Mon­san­to dou­bled down on this risky strat­e­gy in 2016, releas­ing dicam­ba-tol­er­ant soy­bean crops with­out a weed killer, too. Mean­while, Mon­san­to also declined to inves­ti­gate drift inci­dents in 2015 and 2016.

At a Feb­ru­ary 2016 meet­ing in Puer­to Rico, a BASF exec­u­tive expressed con­cerns to Mon­san­to that the wide­spread” ille­gal spray­ing would like­ly become ram­pant” due to the decision. 

BASF also ben­e­fit­ed from Monsanto’s deci­sion. The company’s sales of old­er ver­sions of dicam­ba spiked in 2016. Retail­ers sold $100 mil­lion worth of its old­er ver­sions of the weed killer, com­pared to about $60 mil­lion annu­al­ly in 2014 and 2015, accord­ing to inter­nal doc­u­ments. BASF doc­u­ments indi­cat­ed the sales increased because of dicam­ba-tol­er­ant seeds.

In the sum­mer of 2016, BASF sales rep­re­sen­ta­tives in the field were report­ing old­er ver­sions of dicam­ba caus­ing dam­age, hint­ing the prob­lem was predictable.

The one thing most acres of beans have in com­mon is dicam­ba dam­age. There must be a huge cloud of dicam­ba blan­ket­ing the Mis­souri Bootheel,” a BASF employ­ee wrote in a July 4, 2016, report. That tick­ing time bomb final­ly exploded.” 

n 2018, about 41% of all soybeans planted were genetically modified to withstand dicamba. In 2019, 70% of cotton seeds planted were genetically modified to withstand dicamba, according to the EPA. Photo courtesy of the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Drift expect­ed to dri­ve sales

Dicam­ba drift led to wide­spread news cov­er­age. Mon­san­to and BASF expect­ed to turn it all into more money.

In an inter­nal doc­u­ment, Mon­san­to told its sales teams to tar­get grow­ers that weren’t inter­est­ed in dicam­ba and dicam­ba-resis­tant crops. The sales pitch? Pur­chas­ing Monsanto’s prod­ucts would pro­tect them from their neighbors.

In April 2017, a mar­ket research doc­u­ment pre­pared by Bank of Amer­i­ca found many farm­ers were doing just that.

Inter­est­ing assess­ment that much of the Xtend acreage was plant­ed to pro­tect them­selves from neigh­bors who might be using dicam­ba? Got­ta admit I would not have expect­ed this in a mar­ket research doc­u­ment,” a Mon­san­to exec­u­tive wrote. 

In inter­nal slides from a Sep­tem­ber 2016 meet­ing, BASF iden­ti­fied defen­sive plant­i­ng” as a poten­tial mar­ket oppor­tu­ni­ty. BASF also had a mar­ket research document that found defen­sive plant­i­ng was dri­ving sales.

How­ev­er, a tough ques­tions” memo dis­trib­uted to BASF employ­ees in Novem­ber 2017 told employ­ees the oppo­site: We have not con­sid­ered defen­sive plant­i­ng’ in our sales projections.”

Even as thou­sands of farms across mil­lions of acres of crop­land were being dam­aged, Mon­san­to offi­cials were tout­ing the dam­age as a sales opportunity.

I think we can sig­nif­i­cant­ly grow busi­ness and have a pos­i­tive effect on the out­come of 2017 if we reach out to all the drif­tee peo­ple,” anoth­er Mon­san­to sales employ­ee wrote in an email that year.

One of those cus­tomers was Bill Bad­er, the peach farmer who sued Mon­san­to for destroy­ing his orchard. Bad­er tes­ti­fied that while he could not pro­tect his peach trees, in 2019 he plant­ed dicam­ba-tol­er­ant soy­beans to help pro­tect his soy­bean crops from get­ting damaged.

This is the first prod­uct in Amer­i­can his­to­ry that lit­er­al­ly destroys the com­pe­ti­tion,” Bader’s attor­ney, Bil­ly Ran­dles, said. You buy it or else.”

Research designed to down­play harm

For years, the EPA told Mon­san­to it need­ed to address volatil­i­ty in its dicam­ba stud­ies when apply­ing for reg­u­la­to­ry approval. But the tests Mon­san­to con­duct­ed did not reflect real-world conditions.

Dicam­ba would pri­mar­i­ly be sprayed on soy­beans, but 2015 stud­ies sub­mit­ted to the EPA were con­duct­ed at a cot­ton field in Texas and a dirt field in Geor­gia. Nei­ther state has a large amount of soy­beans. This guid­ance fol­lowed direc­tives from Mon­san­to lob­by­ists that incor­po­rat­ed ear­li­er Mon­san­to research show­ing that high­er volatil­i­ty was detect­ed on fields with soybeans. 

In addi­tion, Mon­san­to did not fol­low the rules that would even­tu­al­ly be cod­i­fied on the label.

Dur­ing the test­ing in Texas, wind speeds were 1.9 to 4.9 miles per hour. In Geor­gia, wind speeds were 1.5 to 3 miles per hour. Accord­ing to the label the EPA approved, dicam­ba can only be sprayed with wind speeds between 3 and 10 miles per hour. Spray­ing at low wind speeds is more like­ly to lead to volatiliza­tion because there is increased risk of a tem­per­a­ture inver­sion, which is when cool­er air is caught beneath a lay­er of warmer air mak­ing gas­es more like­ly to per­sist near the ground.

After Mon­san­to sub­mit­ted the tests to the EPA, the com­pa­ny still had a lot of unknowns about its product’s volatil­i­ty, accord­ing to inter­nal emails. 

A Mon­san­to researcher wrote an email in Feb­ru­ary 2016 to his cowork­ers that under­scored how lit­tle the com­pa­ny knew about the propen­si­ty of dicam­ba to dam­age crops.

We don’t know how long a sen­si­tive plant needs in a nat­ur­al set­ting to show volatil­i­ty dam­age. We don’t know what con­cen­tra­tion in the air caus­es a response, either,” he wrote. There is a big dif­fer­ence for plants exposed to dicam­ba vapor for 24 vs. 48 hours. Be care­ful using this externally.”

Despite the design of the stud­ies, and the EPA’s own stud­ies that showed dicam­ba posed a risk to 322 pro­tect­ed species of ani­mals and plants, the agency con­di­tion­al­ly approved the her­bi­cide in 2016. The agency deter­mined that mit­i­ga­tion mea­sures — such as not spray­ing near spe­cial­ty crops and endan­gered species habi­tats, wind speed restric­tions, and a ban on aer­i­al appli­ca­tions — would keep spray droplets on target.

It was only approved for two years, when the agency would review its approval again.

After the con­di­tion­al approval, BASF knew dicam­ba still posed risks. While BASF told farm­ers dicam­ba drift wouldn’t hurt their bot­tom lines, the com­pa­ny pri­vate­ly told pes­ti­cide applicators that any drift they caused could decrease farm­ers’ har­vests, accord­ing to inter­nal BASF doc­u­ments. A BASF exec­u­tive said from a prac­ti­cal stand­point” Enge­nia was not different from old­er dicam­ba versions.

Even Monsanto’s sales teams were hav­ing prob­lems with dicamba’s rep­u­ta­tion after the EPA approved the weed killer.

In an inter­nal email, a Mon­san­to sales­man took issue with BASF chang­ing how it pub­licly dis­cussed its dicam­ba prod­uct: It used to say volatil­i­ty was not a prob­lem, but now it said it was. Anoth­er chem­i­cal com­pa­ny say­ing volatil­i­ty was bad could hurt Monsanto’s sales.

We need to get on this right now!” the sales­man emailed his col­leagues. Deny! Deny! DENY!”

Estimates of dicamba-injured soybean acreage as reported by state extension weed scientists as of Oct. 15, 2017. Map created by Prof. Kevin Bradley at the University of Missouri.

Nev­er admit guilt’

In 2017, the first sea­son that the new ver­sions of dicam­ba were approved, dam­age reached unprece­dent­ed lev­els. Around 3.6 mil­lion acres of soy­beans were dam­aged, accord­ing to an esti­mate from the Uni­ver­si­ty of Missouri. 

In July of that year, Mon­san­to exec­u­tives sched­uled a meet­ing to dis­cuss how to com­bat cov­er­age of complaints. 

We need REAL sci­en­tif­ic sup­port for our prod­uct to coun­ter­act the sup­po­si­tion hap­pen­ing in the mar­ket today,” a Mon­san­to exec­u­tive wrote in an email. To be frank, deal­ers and grow­ers are los­ing con­fi­dence in Xtendimax.”

In late sum­mer 2017, Mon­san­to had start­ed to blame dam­age on a BASF weed killer, which is used on the main com­peti­tor to Monsanto’s own soy­beans. In Decem­ber 2017, Mon­san­to agreed to drop that argument as part of a defense strat­e­gy with BASF against farmers.

Both Mon­san­to and BASF took steps to shield them­selves from lawsuits.

The form Mon­san­to told its inves­ti­ga­tors to use when exam­in­ing farmer com­plaints was devel­oped to gath­er data that could defend Mon­san­to,” accord­ing to an inter­nal com­pa­ny pre­sen­ta­tion. Lat­er, Mon­san­to said that 91% of appli­ca­tors using the form self-report­ed errors in spray­ing dicam­ba.

A BASF exec­u­tive also edit­ed his com­pa­ny’s drift inves­ti­ga­tion Q&A.

I was always told to nev­er admit guilt,” he said.

On top of the inves­ti­ga­tions, the label left pes­ti­cide appli­ca­tors liable for dam­age because it was near­ly impos­si­ble to fol­low. A 2017 sur­vey of applicators found that most trained sprayers had issues with dicam­ba even when spray­ing in good con­di­tions and while fol­low­ing the label.

With dam­age being report­ed in 2017, Mon­san­to also declined to pur­sue a study that would have giv­en the com­pa­ny more infor­ma­tion about how dicam­ba caused dam­age on real farms. A Mon­san­to off-tar­get move­ment researcher sent a request for a project pro­pos­al to Expo­nent, which helped ana­lyze the data Mon­san­to sub­mit­ted to the EPA. The study could be done in less than two weeks and cost $6,000.

The researcher for­ward­ed the pro­pos­al to two Mon­san­to executives.

The com­pa­ny nev­er act­ed on it, one tes­ti­fied in the trial.

The prob­lems have not gone away’

In order to com­bat the dam­age, the EPA devel­oped new restric­tions on dicam­ba. In doing so, the EPA dropped an idea that Mon­san­to opposed, and Mon­san­to dic­tat­ed the new restric­tions that were adopted. 

State offi­cials warned the EPA the changes wouldn’t work. They were right. In 2018, at least 4.1 mil­lion acres were dam­aged, accord­ing to EPA doc­u­ments.

Still, the EPA re-approved dicam­ba for the 2019 and 2020 grow­ing sea­sons with new restric­tions, some of which ignored agency sci­en­tists’ recommendations. 

States also increas­ing­ly took mea­sures into their own hands, imple­ment­ing spray­ing cut-off dates and tem­per­a­ture restrictions.

The dam­age con­tin­ued. Illi­nois, the nation’s largest soy­bean pro­duc­ing state, had more com­plaints than ever in 2019. Iowa had land­scape lev­el” dam­age in 2020.

Aaron Hager, an asso­ciate pro­fes­sor of weed sci­ence at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois, said it is clear the changes haven’t worked.

We have revised the label and revised it again,” Hager said. The prob­lems have not gone away.”

The EPA’s deci­sion was even­tu­al­ly void­ed by the Ninth Cir­cuit Court of Appeals for fail­ing to prop­er­ly con­sid­er the impacts on farm­ers and the envi­ron­ment. The court ruled the agency gave too much def­er­ence to Bay­er and also was lack­ing nec­es­sary data to show too much harm wouldn’t be done.

Dicam­ba was recent­ly reap­proved, and Bay­er con­tin­ues to invest in it. The com­pa­ny will release new soy­bean seeds designed to be resis­tant to dicam­ba and glu­fos­i­nate, anoth­er BASF her­bi­cide, to fill 20 mil­lion acres in 2021. The com­pa­ny also con­tin­ues to work toward approval of oth­er seeds that are resis­tant to dicam­ba and oth­er her­bi­cides.

Glazik, the organ­ic Illi­nois soy­bean farmer, works as a crops con­sul­tant advis­ing oth­er farm­ers on what to plant. As the dam­age has con­tin­ued, he said, more and more of his clients are feel­ing bul­lied into” buy­ing the dicam­ba-tol­er­ant crops. Oth­ers tell him, they have to spray dicam­ba or else they can’t con­trol the weeds. 

But as an organ­ic farmer, Glazik said, no sin­gle her­bi­cide is nec­es­sary. Instead, farm­ers have a choice. Well-man­aged fields can be weed-free with­out using tox­ic chem­i­cals, he said.

You don’t have to have the dicam­ba spray to con­trol weeds in a field,” he said.

Johnathan Het­tinger is a jour­nal­ist based in Liv­ingston, Mon­tana. Orig­i­nal­ly from Cen­tral Illi­nois and a grad­u­ate of the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois, he has worked at the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing, the Liv­ingston Enter­prise and the (Cham­paign-Urbana) News-Gazette. Con­tact Johnathan at jhett93@​gmail.​com and fol­low him on Twit­ter @jhett93.
