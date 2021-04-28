Skip to content
Myanmar Workers Face Down a Military Dictatorship

Members of the Federation of General Workers Myanmar share their stories of resistance following the coup d’etat of February 1.

Maximillian Alvarez

Demonstrators gather in Yangon, Myanmar, to protest the overthrow of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Getty Images AsiaPac

In this important episode, we interview worker-organizers with the Federation of General Workers Myanmar about the brutal military coup that has been unfolding in their country since February 1 of this year, and we talk about working people’s brave and dangerous efforts to stand up and fight back. Please help us spread the word, and stand in solidarity with the working people of Myanmar.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

