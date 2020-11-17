Skip to content
menu
search
Viewpoint

In a Functioning Democracy, Pelosi and Schumer Would Have Already Been Tossed from Democratic Leadership

Democratic Party leaders have clung to a failed centrist political strategy. It’s time to move on—by elevating progressives.

Elias Alsbergas

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the months lead­ing up to the 2017 New Zealand gen­er­al elec­tion, Labour Par­ty mem­bers were ner­vous. Their leader, Andrew Lit­tle, con­sis­tent­ly polled poor­ly. He’d risen to lead­er­ship less than three years ear­li­er, but intra-par­ty pres­sure was already build­ing for his res­ig­na­tion. Only 55 days before the gen­er­al elec­tion, Lit­tle was forced to resign due to his grow­ing unpop­u­lar­i­ty and Jacin­da Ardern was unan­i­mous­ly elect­ed leader by Labour Mem­bers of Par­lia­ment. Ardern was Labour’s Deputy Leader who out­polled her for­mer boss and, through a cam­paign high­light­ing eco­nom­ic inequal­i­ty, lift­ed the par­ty from the dol­drums to over­take the lead­ing right-wing Nation­al Par­ty in the polls. That year, she led Labour to win net seats for the first time in 15 years, and lat­er became a glob­al fig­ure for her com­pas­sion­ate response to a 2019 Islam­o­pho­bic white nation­al­ist ter­ror attack, built a his­toric Labour-major­i­ty gov­ern­ment in 2020 and received inter­na­tion­al acclaim for her response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Unit­ed States, mean­while, Nan­cy Pelosi has led the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty in the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives since 2003. She has presided over numer­ous elec­toral cat­a­stro­phes. Her opin­ion polls are almost as bad as Andrew Little’s ever were. And in ear­ly Novem­ber, her House Democ­rats actu­al­ly lost seats in an elec­tion pre­dict­ed to be a blowout, but which instead became a mul­ti-day nail-biter. 

Pelosi has now over­seen mul­ti­ple Demo­c­ra­t­ic loss­es in the House in 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2020. She has deeply under­per­formed elec­toral­ly despite demo­graph­ic trends sup­pos­ed­ly favor­able to Democ­rats since she failed to stop the Tea Par­ty shel­lack­ing” ten years ago.

In the Sen­ate, Demo­c­ra­t­ic Minor­i­ty Leader Chuck Schumer, who has nev­er served as Major­i­ty Leader, has bare­ly been able to ush­er mar­gin­al gains in the Sen­ate and, depend­ing on what hap­pens in Georgia’s two runoff races, may have failed again to win con­trol of the cham­ber this cycle. 

Both of these Demo­c­ra­t­ic lead­ers have dis­played their inabil­i­ty to sub­stan­tive­ly stand up to Pres­i­dent Trump. Amy Coney Bar­rett eas­i­ly won con­fir­ma­tion to the Supreme Court, and she in fact gained pop­u­lar­i­ty in the process after Schumer declined to pur­sue any tac­tics laid out in a Capi­tol Hill memo detail­ing var­i­ous ways that Demo­c­ra­t­ic law­mak­ers can try to block a nom­i­na­tion.” Trump’s tax returns were only made par­tial­ly pub­lic through the New York Times’ jour­nal­ism, despite Pelosi con­trol­ling a cham­ber with sub­poe­na pow­er for two years. Accord­ing to the Revolv­ing Door Project, Pelosi dis­played a lack of seri­ous­ness” on exec­u­tive over­sight for two years, allow­ing the Trump admin­is­tra­tion to run amok in the mean­time. Regard­less, Pelosi and Schumer are set to con­trol the 2021 Demo­c­ra­t­ic leg­isla­tive agen­da and direct vast flows of par­ty money.

Pelosi has failed at the most fun­da­men­tal task of House par­ty lead­er­ship: win­ning House elec­tions. And yet calls for her oust­ing, and of oust­ing failed Demo­c­ra­t­ic lead­er­ship in gen­er­al, are often con­sid­ered by cen­trist, cor­po­rate Democ­rats as dan­ger­ous to par­ty uni­ty.” This would puz­zle denizens of oth­er lib­er­al democ­ra­cies, where par­ty lead­ers are rou­tine­ly sacked when elec­tion results aren’t up to snuff. 

In Europe, only polit­i­cal win­ners are typ­i­cal­ly allowed to stick around. Think of Ger­man Chan­cel­lor Angela Merkel, who has kept her Chris­t­ian Democ­rats in pow­er for the last 15 years. In the UK, the aver­age oppo­si­tion leader stands for just a sin­gle gen­er­al elec­tion before they are either replaced or assume power. 

Amer­i­can par­ty pol­i­tics, espe­cial­ly Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty pol­i­tics, suf­fers from a predilec­tion for losers that would con­fuse any back­bench MP in the UK. Nonethe­less, dom­i­na­tion by long­time par­ty lead­ers who over­see and con­tribute to embar­rass­ing elec­toral defeats in Amer­i­ca con­tin­ues. This rais­es the ques­tion: How long can a par­ty con­tin­ue to hem­or­rhage its base con­stituen­cies and fum­ble emi­nent­ly winnable elec­tions before lead­er­ship is tossed?

Pelosi and Schumer sim­ply can­not claim they’re not respon­si­ble for Con­gres­sion­al loss­es. Pelosi has been the avatar of House Democ­rats for near­ly two decades, much to the cha­grin of Demo­c­ra­t­ic can­di­dates try­ing to dis­tance them­selves from Repub­li­can mes­sag­ing link­ing them to her tox­ic” rep­u­ta­tion. This year, the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives has effec­tive­ly been a one-woman leg­is­la­ture as Pelosi monop­o­lized author­i­ty over stim­u­lus talks and leg­is­la­tion, leav­ing oth­er rep­re­sen­ta­tives — espe­cial­ly pro­gres­sives — out in the cold. As such, Pelosi is respon­si­ble for how the par­ty is viewed by the pub­lic, as reflect­ed in the recent dis­ap­point­ing elec­tion results. 

For his part, Schumer per­son­al­ly select­ed bat­tle­ground Sen­ate can­di­dates who round­ly failed to win this cycle. Their fail­ures at the nation­al lev­el led to Repub­li­cans win­ning a pro­ject­ed 78 state leg­is­la­ture seats in the cru­cial year con­gres­sion­al dis­tricts will be redrawn. As lead­ers of the par­ty, Pelosi and Schumer must shoul­der the blame for the Democ­rats’ lack­lus­ter performance. 

More­over, as per­son­al fig­ure­heads, Speak­er Pelosi and Sen­ate Minor­i­ty Leader Schumer are remark­ably unpop­u­lar. Real­Clear­Pol­i­tics finds that Pelosi and Schumer have aver­age favor­a­bil­i­ty rat­ings of 36 per­cent and 31 per­cent, respec­tive­ly. Mean­while, a leader like Bernie Sanders stands as the most pop­u­lar active Demo­c­ra­t­ic politi­cian in the coun­try (though he iden­ti­fies as an inde­pen­dent), approved of by 51 per­cent of Americans.

If Democ­rats want to win, com­mon sense dic­tates that they should install broad­ly pop­u­lar fig­ures in lead­er­ship posi­tions. Ardern, who reversed Labour’s decline in New Zealand, became leader because she con­sis­tent­ly polled high­er than her boss did. If the equiv­a­lent prin­ci­ple was applied in Amer­i­can pol­i­tics, and Democ­rats fol­lowed the data, they would nom­i­nate some­one like Bernie Sanders whose pol­i­cy plat­form is as remark­ably pop­u­lar as he is.

The issues run deep­er than rank pop­u­lar­i­ty, how­ev­er. The Democ­rats’ lack of results proves that what­ev­er roadmap they have to polit­i­cal vic­to­ry is wrong. 

Ahead of the 2016 elec­tion, Schumer infa­mous­ly declared, For every blue-col­lar Demo­c­rat we lose in west­ern Penn­syl­va­nia, we will pick up two mod­er­ate Repub­li­cans in the sub­urbs in Philadel­phia, and you can repeat that in Ohio and Illi­nois and Wis­con­sin.” This was, to put it mild­ly, not what hap­pened in 2016. And this year, though Biden eked out the slimmest pos­si­ble vic­to­ry mar­gins in states like Geor­gia and Penn­syl­va­nia — pow­ered par­tial­ly by a sub­ur­ban shift — the same can­not be said for Schumer’s hand-picked can­di­dates who ran behind Biden.

Schumer-recruit­ed Sen­ate can­di­date Sara Gideon blew a big lead in Maine despite his per­son­al sup­port. While Biden eas­i­ly car­ried the state, Gideon lost by 8 points after fol­low­ing Schumer’s cen­trist strat­e­gy of back­ing the pub­lic option over Medicare for All and out­lin­ing cli­mate goals that fall short of the Green New Deal” accord­ing to Ban­gor Dai­ly News. Jaime Har­ri­son under­per­formed Biden in South Car­oli­na despite his mas­sive war chest and sup­port from par­ty lead­er­ship after he declined to back some of the more pro­gres­sive pro­pos­als from mem­bers of his own par­ty” as the Post and Couri­er put it.

Some of the only can­di­dates who reject­ed this failed strat­e­gy faced direct oppo­si­tion from Pelosi and Schumer. The Demo­c­ra­t­ic Con­gres­sion­al Cam­paign Com­mit­tee (DCCC), which Democ­rats are required to fund if they want to keep their com­mit­tee appoint­ments, announced that polit­i­cal con­sul­tants or experts who dared to work for pro­gres­sive pri­ma­ry chal­lengers would be black­list­ed,” scar­ing polit­i­cal vet­er­ans away from many fresh-faced can­di­dates. Pelosi per­son­al­ly fundraised for Texas Rep. Hen­ry Cuel­lar when pro­gres­sive Jes­si­ca Cis­neros chal­lenged him in this year’s pri­ma­ry, despite his anti-choice record on abor­tion and an out­pour­ing of Koch cash sup­port­ing him.

In a remark­able dis­play of poor polit­i­cal instincts, Schumer per­son­al­ly recruit­ed Ken­tucky Sen­ate can­di­date Amy McGrath and aid­ed her pri­ma­ry cam­paign against pro­gres­sive chal­lenger Charles Book­er. Her straight-down-the-mid­dle pol­i­tics led McGrath to light almost $100 mil­lion dol­lars on fire when she lost to Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader Mitch McConnell by 20 points, but not before cut­ting a pro-Trump ad in her failed bid to appeal to moderates. 

The Democ­rats again failed to flip major­i­ty-minor­i­ty Repub­li­can seats like Texas’s Dis­trict 23 despite nation­al par­ty endorse­ments, cul­mi­nat­ing in an over­all loss among near­ly every demo­graph­ic except white men. Nation­al lead­er­ship pressed their thumb on the scale for cen­trists, even as the Pelosi-appoint­ed CARES Act Over­sight Chair­woman, Don­na Sha­lala, lost her Mia­mi-Dade coun­ty seat in part for fail­ing to pro­vide any sub­stan­tive over­sight to the largest cor­po­rate bailout pack­age in Amer­i­can his­to­ry, while vot­ers in her state passed a $15 min­i­mum wage bal­lot ini­tia­tive by huge margins. 

Pelosi and Schumer dam polit­i­cal move­ments that threat­en the hege­mo­ny of cor­po­rate Democ­rats and their per­son­al con­trol over the par­ty, all the while alien­at­ing the very con­stituen­cies of col­or their fel­low Demo­c­ra­t­ic lead­ers have long claimed will, some­day, pro­pel the par­ty to victory. 

Their inabil­i­ty to reverse course in the face of so many loss­es sug­gests that they would rather go down with the ship than give the wheel over to the activist base of the par­ty. As long­time polit­i­cal writer Jon Schwartz says of the iron law of insti­tu­tions, peo­ple who con­trol institutions…would rather the insti­tu­tion fail’ while they remain in pow­er” than give it up and win.

The Demo­c­ra­t­ic leadership’s long grip over the par­ty would shock any oth­er lib­er­al democ­ra­cy. Rank-and-file Demo­c­ra­t­ic mem­bers of Con­gress should demand polit­i­cal account­abil­i­ty, just like any oth­er par­ty around the world would. Their lead­ers’ elec­toral strat­e­gy has failed on its own terms, unable to make gains in red-states and large­ly inca­pable of stop­ping the bleed­ing in pur­ple states like Ohio and Florida. 

It’s past time to replace failed lead­ers with pop­u­lar ones will­ing to take the chance of actu­al­ly fol­low­ing the par­ty base’s pro­gres­sive val­ues — because the safe” cen­trist strat­e­gy has proven entire­ly too dangerous. 

In light of the recent elec­tion results, some House Democ­rats are report­ed­ly con­sid­er­ing throw­ing their sup­port behind a chal­lenger to Speak­er Pelosi. They should choose a leader who knows bet­ter than to dis­miss pop­u­lar pol­i­cy like the Green New Deal, or as Pelosi dubbed it, the green dream or what­ev­er they call it.” As Ardern’s suc­cess in New Zealand shows, it’s a good strat­e­gy to nom­i­nate well-liked fig­ures who sup­port majori­tar­i­an poli­cies that mate­ri­al­ly ben­e­fit the many, not the few. It’s also smart politics. 

Elias Als­ber­gas is a for­mer union orga­niz­er and researcher who works to expose con­flicts of inter­est in gov­ern­ment at the Cen­ter for Eco­nom­ic and Pol­i­cy Research’s Revolv­ing Door Project. Fol­low him on twit­ter @EAlsbergas

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Viewpoint
Keep Rahm Emanuel As Far Away As Possible From the Biden Administration
Neoliberal architect Rahm Emanuel is reportedly being considered for a top spot in Biden’s cabinet. That idea needs to be immediately thrown in the trash.
Miles Kampf-Lassin
Viewpoint
The Confederacy Won't Die Until Florida Does
Election year in the epicenter of lost causes.
Hamilton Nolan
ViewpointLabor
The Thing About Police Unions
Adeshina Emmanuel
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now