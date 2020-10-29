Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

The Brazilian Caregivers Facing Longer Hours, Lower Pay and Compulsory Quarantine

How the pandemic is worsening conditions for the workers who care for Brazil’s elderly.

Isabela Dias and Barbara Barcia

A woman holds a sign reading "Domestic workers deserve respect" during a demonstration in Campinas, Brazil in 2013. Robson B. Sampaio, Flickr

This sto­ry was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished on NACLA.

In March, Ros­alia Alves’s work­place became her de fac­to home. The son and daugh­ter of a cou­ple in their late 80s and ear­ly 90s liv­ing in the north­ern Brazil­ian state of Tocan­tins need­ed a care­giv­er and Alves was look­ing for clients.

With the surge in coro­n­avirus cas­es, they pro­posed to Alves that she stayed in their par­ents’ home with lit­tle to no con­nec­tion with the out­side to reduce the risk of infec­tion. Out of sheer neces­si­ty and a sense of duty, Alves took the deal. These days, every­thing that comes our way is a good thing,” she says.

Alves, 56, has been a care­giv­er since her ear­ly twen­ties and is used to the long shifts and ardu­ous work that come with tend­ing to seniors, a call­ing” she’s deeply pas­sion­ate about. But in all those years she had nev­er had to remain in a res­i­den­cy for more than a week at a time with­out a break — until Covid-19 came along. For 90 days straight, Alves did the work once per­formed by three dif­fer­ent employ­ees. The fam­i­ly dis­missed two oth­er employ­ees when the coro­n­avirus out­break hit.

Accounts by domes­tic work­ers of pre­car­i­ous work­ing con­di­tions, arbi­trary pay cuts, lay­offs, and even com­pul­so­ry quar­an­tine have become wide­spread across the coun­try in the past eight months. Although it can be hard to quan­ti­fy it, union lead­ers and labor lawyers defend­ing work­ers’ rights are anec­do­tal­ly report­ing an increase in com­plaints about longer hours and sit­u­a­tions anal­o­gous to false impris­on­ment. Care­givers like Alves, most­ly women of col­or, are employed in upper mid­dle class fam­i­ly homes, and usu­al­ly live in the out­skirts of cities and in fave­las. They have long been among the most vul­ner­a­ble but now are fac­ing an impos­si­ble choice between exploita­tive arrange­ments and risk­ing their liveli­hoods by becom­ing unemployed.

The con­di­tion is take it or leave it,” Luiza Batista, pres­i­dent of the Nation­al Fed­er­a­tion of Domes­tic Work­ers (Fena­trad), says. Those who think twice usu­al­ly submit.”

The man Alves cared for in Tocan­tins demand­ed more atten­tion: She had to get him out of bed, put him in a wheel­chair, bathe him, change his dia­pers and clothes, trans­fer him back to the wheel­chair, feed him break­fast, and move him close to the win­dows for a sun­bath. By the time she was done, it was only lunchtime. On top of the usu­al tasks of a care­giv­er, Alves also cooked and cleaned the house. She was paid a lit­tle under $400 a month, a frac­tion of what her employ­ers put towards the same ser­vices before the pandemic.

Alves says she did­n’t get any days off work, nor was she com­pen­sat­ed for the 12 week­ends she labored away. Her attempts to nego­ti­ate a high­er rate fell on deaf ears. Dur­ing three months, Alves’ inter­ac­tions were lim­it­ed to the cou­ple and the fam­i­ly’s dri­ver, who would take her to check on her own home every eight days for about two hours, after which she went back to look­ing after some­one else’s loved ones full-time.

I treat­ed them as if they were my own par­ents,” Alves says. But when the fam­i­ly asked me to stay for anoth­er month, I said I could­n’t do it any­more. It was just too much.”

Care­givers are part of a fast-grow­ing work­force in Brazil’s pre­dom­i­nant­ly infor­mal care econ­o­my. As the coun­try’s elder­ly pop­u­la­tion con­tin­ues on an upward tra­jec­to­ry to sur­pass the num­ber of chil­dren and teens in the next decade, more senior cit­i­zens are like­ly to require assis­tance for every­day neces­si­ties. The pan­dem­ic has only under­scored this demand.

Still, their labor is often made invis­i­ble. Care­givers for the elder­ly and peo­ple with dis­abil­i­ties weren’t offi­cial­ly deemed essen­tial dur­ing the pub­lic health emer­gency peri­od before July. With lock­down mea­sures restrict­ing tran­sit, many care­givers with­out a for­mal con­tract to prove their employ­ment as essen­tial work­ers strug­gled to access pub­lic trans­porta­tion and need­ed a spe­cial dec­la­ra­tion to get to work in cities like Rio de Janeiro. They also faced addi­tion­al chal­lenges to be made a pri­or­i­ty for Covid-19 test­ing. Oth­ers were fired with­out access to pay or ben­e­fits due to the pos­si­bil­i­ty of falling sick and expos­ing their employ­ers to the coronavirus.

That was the case of Mar­i­ana de Oliveira Alvar­ince who was let go by her employ­er for 20 days after sneez­ing as a result of an aller­gy. With an income based on hours worked, she spent all of her sav­ings to make ends meet.

It’s like a snow­ball: If you work, you earn. If you get sick and can’t show up, you don’t,” she says.

Anoth­er care­giv­er, Van­da Matos Cos­ta lost a recur­ring job she had for three years after refus­ing to take on shifts for two months with no time off. I count­ed on that mon­ey every week and sud­den­ly they called me say­ing I did­n’t have to show up any­more,” Cos­ta says. She has since had to rely on the rough­ly $110 install­ments of the fed­er­al gov­ern­men­t’s emer­gency finan­cial aid for infor­mal work­ers. It’s my only source of income right now.”

Brazil has one of the world’s largest con­tin­gents of domes­tic work­ers with more than six mil­lion peo­ple. Between 2013 and 2015, after years of labor orga­niz­ing, they secured the same rights enjoyed by oth­er work­ers, such as a max­i­mum work­day of eight hours and a 44-hour week, min­i­mum wage, lunch break, and access to social secu­ri­ty. The exist­ing leg­is­la­tion, how­ev­er, has­n’t trans­lat­ed into the reg­u­lar­iza­tion of most domes­tic work­ers and, as of 2018, less than 30 per­cent had estab­lished for­mal employ­ment rela­tion­ships. To make mat­ters worse, that work­force has lost more than 1.2 mil­lion jobs since the begin­ning of the pandemic.

Because employ­ers often do not reg­is­ter these pro­fes­sion­als, they end up hav­ing their rights usurped,” labor lawyer Jales Soares da Sil­va says. This pseu­do-cul­ture that domes­tic work­ers should not have for­mal con­tracts con­tin­ues to prevail.”

That per­sist­ing infor­mal­i­ty con­tributes to dis­cour­ag­ing domes­tic work­ers from report­ing already dif­fi­cult to inves­ti­gate vio­la­tions com­mit­ted by employ­ers as pri­vate actors inside their homes. For care­givers, a hybrid cat­e­go­ry that often ranges from nurs­es pro­tect­ed by a fed­er­al coun­cil to those who only fall under the umbrel­la of domes­tic work, it can be even hard­er to draw the line between accept­able and exploita­tive agreements.

That per­son becomes absolute­ly vul­ner­a­ble,” says Már­cia Soares, lawyer and exec­u­tive direc­tor of Themis, an orga­ni­za­tion address­ing dis­crim­i­na­tion against women in the jus­tice sys­tem that recent­ly launched a cam­paign for the rights of domes­tic work­ers dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. It’s an anom­aly because they do a par­tic­u­lar job and often under­go spe­cif­ic train­ing and their work should be rec­og­nized as that of caregivers.”

In 2019, Pres­i­dent Jair Bol­sonaro vetoed a pro­posed bill aimed at for­mal­iz­ing the occu­pa­tion of care­givers and set­ting forth attri­bu­tions and require­ments, includ­ing that they fin­ish ele­men­tary school and take a qual­i­fi­ca­tion course. Bol­sonaro, who as a con­gress­man vot­ed against the con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ment on domes­tic work, argued that the leg­is­la­tion would restrict the free­dom of pro­fes­sion­al prac­tice. Even though that bill did­n’t draw unan­i­mous sup­port, most Brazil­ians appear to approve a law to reg­u­lar­ize care­givers, which pro­po­nents argue could also help strength­en their abil­i­ty to orga­nize as workers.

Because of social dis­tanc­ing, many trade union lead­ers and pres­i­dents of local asso­ci­a­tions had to close their offices and move their meet­ings, train­ings, and infor­ma­tion ses­sions about social secu­ri­ty, labor rights, and safe­ty in the work­place online. Thou­sands of care­givers are shar­ing best prac­tices and pass­ing along rec­om­men­da­tions for poten­tial clients on What­sApp and Face­book groups. These sol­i­dar­i­ty net­works also serve as a life­line for work­ers deal­ing with the emo­tion­al toll of hav­ing to rent a hotel room for weeks to avoid infect­ing fam­i­ly mem­bers or being so over­worked and stressed to the point of expe­ri­enc­ing hair loss.

The impacts of the pan­dem­ic on the phys­i­cal and men­tal health of paid care­givers should not be under­es­ti­mat­ed,” says Daniel Gro­is­man, a pro­fes­sor and researcher at the Oswal­do Cruz Foun­da­tion’s Joaquim Venân­cio Poly­tech­nic School of Health. He is cur­rent­ly coor­di­nat­ing the first nation­wide sur­vey on the health and work­ing con­di­tions of both fam­i­ly and paid care­givers dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. Ini­tial find­ings from the first month of research based on infor­ma­tion pro­vid­ed by almost 3,000 care­givers show that 41 per­cent of paid work­ers saw their income go down and at least a third of them report­ed feel­ing sad or depressed many times.

It’s not pos­si­ble to pro­mote good care with­out also look­ing after those who pro­vide care“It’s not pos­si­ble to pro­mote good care with­out also look­ing after those who pro­vide care,” Gro­is­man said. Brazil has a marked­ly famil­iar régime of care,” he says, in which the state takes lim­it­ed respon­si­bil­i­ty and over­bur­dens indi­vid­u­als. This draws from the notion that care­giv­ing is an expres­sion of female nature, rein­forc­ing gen­der role stereo­types that exploit the unpaid labor of women.

Among Latin Amer­i­can nations, Uruguay stands out for imple­ment­ing nation­al pub­lic poli­cies aimed at fos­ter­ing the right to care for the most vul­ner­a­ble, while also acknowl­edg­ing and chal­leng­ing the ways in which gen­der bias has per­pet­u­at­ed inequal­i­ty in the dis­tri­b­u­tion of that labor. So far in Brazil, bills pro­mot­ing poli­cies for care have by and large failed to gain trac­tion, despite an ever-increas­ing need for them. The last­ing effects of an unchecked pan­dem­ic and eco­nom­ic reces­sion are like­ly to exac­er­bate the care econ­o­my cri­sis, plung­ing domes­tic work­ers like Alves into deep­er infor­mal­i­ty and unemployment.

Alves is always look­ing for work. When­ev­er they call me, I’m ready,” she says. I’m 56 but I can han­dle work. Car­ing for the elder­ly is a del­i­cate thing, you need to have love, patience, humil­i­ty, and health. But it’s also heavy so you have to ded­i­cate your­self to it.” Alves has again received propo­si­tions to care for seniors for long stretch­es of time, but she is now deter­mined to nego­ti­ate bet­ter deals for her­self, whether that looks like high­er com­pen­sa­tion or a for­mal contract.

Even with­out greater knowl­edge, we’re aware of what is hap­pen­ing, of what we’re los­ing,” she says.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Labor
War, Fascism and General Electric
Moshe Z. Marvit
Labor
Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn Narrowly Avoids Public Employee Strike
Matthew Blake
Labor
Unions Anxious About Obamacare; Coal Company Sues Whistleblower; Boeing Strike Looms
Mike Elk
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now