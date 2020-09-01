Skip to content
Labor

The Rank-and-File Push to Get Cops Out of the Labor Movement

Union members speak about why police have no place in the labor movement.

Maximillian AlvarezSeptember 1, 2020

Police officers face off with protesters on the I-85 (Interstate 85) during protests in the early hours of September 21, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

We close out Sea­son Three of Work­ing Peo­ple with a crit­i­cal dis­cus­sion about why cops have no place in the labor move­ment and about the rank-and-file push from groups like No Cop Unions (AFL-CIO) and Drop the Cops (SEIU) to get them out. Fea­tur­ing Kim Kel­ly, Hal­i­mat Ala­wode and Julia Wallace.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

