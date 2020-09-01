The Rank-and-File Push to Get Cops Out of the Labor Movement

We close out Sea­son Three of Work­ing Peo­ple with a crit­i­cal dis­cus­sion about why cops have no place in the labor move­ment and about the rank-and-file push from groups like No Cop Unions (AFL-CIO) and Drop the Cops (SEIU) to get them out. Fea­tur­ing Kim Kel­ly, Hal­i­mat Ala­wode and Julia Wallace.