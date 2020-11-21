Regrowing Indigenous Agriculture Could Nourish People, Cultures and the Land

Edi­tor’s Note: This arti­cle is repub­lished from The Con­ver­sa­tion under a Cre­ative Com­mons license. Read the orig­i­nal arti­cle.

His­to­ri­ans know that turkey and corn were part of the first Thanks­giv­ing, when Wampanoag peo­ples shared a har­vest meal with the pil­grims of Ply­mouth plan­ta­tion in Mass­a­chu­setts. And tra­di­tion­al Native Amer­i­can farm­ing prac­tices tell us that squash and beans like­ly were part of that 1621 din­ner too. For cen­turies before Euro­peans reached North Amer­i­ca, many Native Amer­i­cans grew these foods togeth­er in one plot, along with the less famil­iar sun­flower. They called the plants sis­ters to reflect how they thrived when they were cul­ti­vat­ed together.

As Euro-Americans settled permanently on the most fertile North American lands and acquired seeds that Native growers had carefully bred, they imposed policies that made Native farming practices impossible.

Gail Danforth, an Elder of the Oneida Nation in Northeast Wisconsin, explains “three sisters” gardening.

Reviv­ing Native agriculture Today Native peo­ple all over the U.S. are work­ing dili­gent­ly to reclaim Indige­nous vari­eties of corn, beans, squash, sun­flow­ers and oth­er crops. This effort is impor­tant for many reasons. Improv­ing Native people’s access to healthy, cul­tur­al­ly appro­pri­ate foods will help low­er rates of dia­betes and obe­si­ty, which affect Native Amer­i­cans at dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly high rates. Shar­ing tra­di­tion­al knowl­edge about agri­cul­ture is a way for elders to pass cul­tur­al infor­ma­tion along to younger gen­er­a­tions. Indige­nous grow­ing tech­niques also pro­tect the lands that Native nations now inhab­it, and can poten­tial­ly ben­e­fit the wider ecosys­tems around them.

