Labor

The Pandemic Made the Divide Between Ruling and Working Class Clearer Than Ever

A conversation with world-renowned economist Richard D. Wolff.

Maximillian Alvarez

Health care professionals take a break awaiting patients as they test for Covid-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, New York, March 24, 2020. Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images

In this special episode of Working People, we chat with world-renowned economist Richard D. Wolff about how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes to the terrain of work, how we define working class,” and what we need to do to build a broad, diverse, and strong working-class politics in the 21st century.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

