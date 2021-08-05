The Pandemic Made the Divide Between Ruling and Working Class Clearer Than Ever
A conversation with world-renowned economist Richard D. Wolff.
Maximillian Alvarez
In this special episode of Working People, we chat with world-renowned economist Richard D. Wolff about how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes to the terrain of work, how we define “working class,” and what we need to do to build a broad, diverse, and strong working-class politics in the 21st century.
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.