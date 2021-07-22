Skip to content
Rideshare Drivers in California Strike for the PRO Act

A conversation with Ahmad Ibrahim Moss, a rideshare driver in San Francisco.

Maximillian Alvarez

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, July 21, across California, rideshare drivers with Rideshare Drivers United are going on a one-day strike against the exploitative practices of tech giants Uber and Lyft (which have only gotten worse since the passage of Prop 22 in November), and to demand Congress pass the PRO Act. We talk with Ahmad Ibrahim Moss, a rideshare driver in San Francisco, about how drivers’ pay, conditions, and work experience has changed since the passage of Prop 22 (and before), and we talk about the dark truth at the center of the gig economy.”

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

