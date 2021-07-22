Rideshare Drivers in California Strike for the PRO Act
A conversation with Ahmad Ibrahim Moss, a rideshare driver in San Francisco.
Maximillian Alvarez
On Wednesday, July 21, across California, rideshare drivers with Rideshare Drivers United are going on a one-day strike against the exploitative practices of tech giants Uber and Lyft (which have only gotten worse since the passage of Prop 22 in November), and to demand Congress pass the PRO Act. We talk with Ahmad Ibrahim Moss, a rideshare driver in San Francisco, about how drivers’ pay, conditions, and work experience has changed since the passage of Prop 22 (and before), and we talk about the dark truth at the center of the “gig economy.”
Additional links/info below…
- Rideshare Drivers United website, Facebook, page, and Twitter, page
- Working People, “This Could Change Everything (w/ Veena Dubal”
- The Gravel Institute, “How Uber is Scamming You (w/ Edward Ongweso Jr.)”
- Edward Ongweso Jr., Vice, “Uber, Lyft Give California GOP Millions While Fighting Driver Reclassification”
- Veena Dubal, Dissent, “Digital Piecework”
- Veena Dubal, Berkley Journal of Employment and Labor Law, “The Drive to Precarity: A Political History of Work, Regulation, & Labor Advocacy in San Francisco’s Taxi & Uber Economies”
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.
