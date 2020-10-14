How to Fight Fascism Through Literature

In the ear­ly 2000s, his­to­ri­an Ramachan­dra Guha called Arund­hati Roy crazy. For years Roy had been writ­ing scathing essays against glob­al­iza­tion and the myth of progress, detail­ing the human cost of big government’s efforts toward nuclear devel­op­ment and indus­tri­al dams. Through­out her career Roy has lam­bast­ed the treat­ment of Kash­miris, Mus­lims, Nax­alites, Dal­its and poor vil­lagers; Guha dis­ap­proved of her wide range of issues, imply­ing that she lacked seri­ous­ness as she ​“hops from cause to cause.” In an inter­view with Front­line, Roy respond­ed: ​“He’s right. I am hys­ter­i­cal. I am scream­ing from the bloody rooftops. And he is going Shh­hh … you’ll wake the neigh­bors!”

"Outrage alone is insufficient in the face of fascism. We also need the little joys of daily life."

Roy has been try­ing to wake the neigh­bors for more than two decades, pub­lish­ing numer­ous books of acer­bic non­fic­tion. Her lat­est essay col­lec­tion, Aza­di: Free­dom. Fas­cism. Fic­tion. (pub­lished in Sep­tem­ber), responds to cat­a­stro­phes in India and around the world, recent­ly and through­out his­to­ry. Aza­di (Urdu for ​“free­dom”) explores the idea that lit­er­a­ture ​“pro­vides shel­ter” from these cat­a­stro­phes — ​“places off the high­way,” ​“frag­ile” but ​“inde­struc­tible,” built and rebuilt by read­ers and writers.

Roy has a long his­to­ry of activism against fas­cism. She believes writ­ing offers a unique way of clar­i­fy­ing and pro­cess­ing the world around us, espe­cial­ly a world so full of chaos and cor­rup­tion. To chal­lenge fas­cism, Roy argues, one must chal­lenge the ​“sophis­ti­cat­ed set of fake his­to­ries” that fas­cism ped­dles. Naren­dra Modi’s Hin­du nation­al­ism and Don­ald Trump’s Amer­i­can excep­tion­al­ism mir­ror each oth­er in these efforts, ril­ing up vot­ers with hatred and false ori­gin sto­ries about what has been tak­en from them. With fic­tion, Roy writes, one can explore how ​“sto­ries inter­sect below the sur­face of the grand nar­ra­tive of class and capital.”

In Roy’s non­fic­tion, the grand nar­ra­tive of class and cap­i­tal is an omnipresent frame­work for descrip­tions of injus­tice. She is explic­it about call­ing out oppres­sors for what they are. Her jour­nal­ism and essays por­tray end­less images of the unprece­dent­ed atroc­i­ties car­ried out in Kash­mir on the pre­text of anti-ter­ror­ism. In Aza­di, she recounts sto­ries of ​“sol­diers enter­ing vil­lagers’ homes and mix­ing fer­til­iz­er and kerosene into their win­ter food stocks … teenagers, their bod­ies pep­pered with shot­gun pel­lets … hun­dreds of chil­dren being whisked away in the dead of night.” Her tal­ent is in expos­ing these sto­ries of pow­er and abuse — by gov­ern­ments, cor­po­ra­tions, reli­gious com­mu­ni­ties — with hor­rif­ic detail. Stun­ning­ly, Roy has not become desen­si­tized. Her objec­tive is to make sure we don’t, either.

Under­stand­ably, then, Roy’s trade­mark voice is one of urgency, alter­nat­ing­ly plead­ing and furi­ous, heart­bro­ken and drip­ping with sar­casm. Anger comes quick­ly to her, albeit jus­ti­fi­ably. Her writ­ing often com­pris­es long lists of ​“things we must not look away from.” The essays in Aza­di are pierc­ing­ly human.

Roy is par­tic­u­lar­ly unfor­giv­ing about our own com­plic­i­ty in atroc­i­ties — when we accept them as inevitable — com­mit­ted by pow­er­ful peo­ple and insti­tu­tions. Her fury is direct­ed toward the way fas­cism takes hold not only in gov­ern­ment but in our hearts, how quick­ly we lose the ener­gy and the spir­it for out­rage. ​“For the sake of cred­i­bil­i­ty and good man­ners, we groom the crea­ture that has sunk its teeth into us — we comb out its hair and wipe its drip­ping jaw to make it more per­son­able in polite com­pa­ny,” she seethes in Aza­di. The out­rage Roy inspires is her anti­dote to this every­day com­plic­i­ty with the project of fascism.

Accord­ing to Roy, her non­fic­tion and fic­tion take on the same task of resis­tance, but in dia­met­ri­cal­ly oppo­site ways: The for­mer is ​“quick, urgent and pub­lic,” the lat­ter ​“slow-cooked.” Both strug­gle against fascism’s attempts to silence lit­er­a­ture. Hope lies in the texts which ​“keep alive our intri­ca­cy, our com­plex­i­ty and our den­si­ty against the onslaught of the ter­ri­fy­ing, sweep­ing sim­pli­fi­ca­tions of fas­cism,” she writes in Aza­di. Fic­tion, though, is ​“unique­ly posi­tioned” because it has the ​“capa­cious­ness … to hold out a uni­verse of infi­nite com­plex­i­ty.” Roy’s writ­ing about fic­tion prais­es its abil­i­ty to treat every human being as a ​“Russ­ian doll” con­tain­ing ​“iden­ti­ties with­in iden­ti­ties, each of which can be shuf­fled around.”

Roy’s most recent nov­el, The Min­istry of Utmost Hap­pi­ness (2017), is excerpt­ed heav­i­ly in the essays in Aza­di. At the cen­ter of Min­istry—amid an increas­ing­ly glob­al­ized, unequal city and a whirl­wind of Maoist and Kash­miri insur­gency — is the char­ac­ter Anjum, who builds Jan­nat (“par­adise”) Guest House in a Del­hi grave­yard as a place explic­it­ly for shel­ter­ing the poor, oppressed and mar­gin­al­ized. The nov­el takes an activist, almost jour­nal­is­tic tone toward injus­tice and seems to view the world in terms of oppres­sor and oppressed, vic­tim and ene­my. Con­se­quent­ly, the only moral response to fas­cism is out­rage. In a lec­ture Roy deliv­ered at Trin­i­ty Col­lege, Uni­ver­si­ty of Cam­bridge in Feb­ru­ary, print­ed in Aza­di, Roy notes: ​“My world … is divid­ed very sim­ply into two kinds of peo­ple — those whom Anjum will agree to accom­mo­date in her guest house… and those she will not.”

To be so moral­ly sure of one’s role and com­mu­ni­ty — indeed, to be so sure of any­thing — seems a strange choice for a nov­el­ist try­ing to resist ​“sweep­ing sim­pli­fi­ca­tions.” Roy’s out­rage is nec­es­sary for a more just world, but at times it can tip into a depress­ing deter­min­ism. ​“What does it mean to go to school,” she asks in Aza­di, when Kash­miri chil­dren return after sev­en months of lock­down, ​“while every­thing around you is slow­ly throttled?”

Roy doesn’t seem inter­est­ed in explic­it­ly answer­ing her own ques­tion, but Ital­ian nov­el­ist and essay­ist Natalia Ginzburg—whose sto­ries are often set against the back­drop of fas­cism — often answers it quite well. Despite the fury of Roy’s writ­ing, she advo­cates for fic­tion that is more ten­der and sen­si­tive to indi­vid­ual human nature than num­bers and news reports (in Aza­di essay ​“The Grave­yard Talks Back: Fic­tion in the Time of Fake News,” first pre­sent­ed as a lec­ture at Trin­i­ty Col­lege, Uni­ver­si­ty of Cam­bridge). The les­son is an urgent and valu­able one — upon which Ginzburg has much to teach.

Sev­er­al of Ginzburg’s books have been reis­sued in the past few years, intro­duc­ing her to a new gen­er­a­tion of Amer­i­can read­ers. Where Roy’s work responds to fas­cism with high-vol­ume anger, Ginzburg meets tyran­ny with a qui­et watch­ful­ness and poignant mun­dan­i­ties, a rad­i­cal­ly undra­mat­ic nar­ra­tive voice. ​“Domes­tic life, its frus­tra­tions and mis­eries, occu­pies the fore­ground,” one review­er says of Ginzburg’s writ­ing, ​“the out­side world bare­ly dis­cernible at the edges.”

Ginzburg’s sto­ry­telling answers Roy’s ques­tion neat­ly: What does it mean to go to school — or car­ry out any of life’s dai­ly activ­i­ties — while the world is unrav­el­ing? For the young child Natalia Levi, the pro­tag­o­nist of Ginzburg’s auto­bi­o­graph­i­cal nov­el Fam­i­ly Lex­i­con, life was rich and lay­ered even despite Mussolini’s fas­cism; it con­tained what Roy might call a ​“uni­verse of infi­nite com­plex­i­ty.” The mem­bers of the Levi fam­i­ly are more than sim­ply vic­tims of an author­i­tar­i­an gov­ern­ment; each is a ​“walk­ing sheaf of identities.”

By con­trast, Roy’s descrip­tions fall short in Min­istry, whose char­ac­ters are too defined by moral absolutes to live up to this com­plex­i­ty. Roy’s pain and anger are invalu­able, but unsus­tain­able. Out­rage alone is insuf­fi­cient in the face of fas­cism. We also need the lit­tle joys and unhap­pi­ness­es of dai­ly life. Natalia Levi’s fam­i­ly shows us these pieces of irre­press­ible human­i­ty. Around the din­ner table, the mez­zo­ra­do (a yogurt base) is referred to as ​“the moth­er.” All over­ripe fruit is hand­ed imme­di­ate­ly to her father, Giuseppe, who laughs and eats them in two bites. Dur­ing meals, her moth­er, Lidia, talks end­less­ly about the cheese, her father end­less­ly about wal­nuts; they scold each oth­er for repeat­ing them­selves and Giuseppe insists it’s vul­gar to talk about food all the time. ​“Nitwit­ter­ies!” he shouts. Giuseppe is a pes­simistic, over­bear­ing bul­ly; Lidia sings every­where she goes, reads Proust and bathes in cold water, joy­ful­ly shout­ing, ​“I’m freez­ing!” The fam­i­ly con­stant­ly fights about pol­i­tics, though they are all staunch­ly antifas­cist. Being on the right side of his­to­ry, it would seem, comes in many shades of human.

Mus­soli­ni is cen­tral to the Levi fam­i­ly — and many of Ginzburg’s oth­er sto­ries — but Mus­soli­ni is large­ly wit­nessed from this van­tage of per­func­to­ry fam­i­ly life. Lidia is always doing new things ​“to not be bored,” play­ing piano and learn­ing Russ­ian and mak­ing clothes. She plays soli­taire, turn­ing cards over and pre­tend­ing to read the future: ​“Let’s see if Alber­to will become a great doc­tor. Let’s see if some­one will give me a love­ly cot­tage. Let’s see if fas­cism will last for a while.” When Giuseppe is arrest­ed, Lidia takes him fresh clothes and nuts and oranges in prison. She goes out in the morn­ing to the mar­ket with her bas­ket, singing, ​“I’m going to see if fas­cism is still on its feet. I am going to see if they’ve top­pled Mussolini.”

To answer Roy: Per­haps every­day life goes on, for bet­ter and for worse. For many, life car­ries on even against the back­drop of fas­cism. Our aspi­ra­tions, dreams and per­son­al strug­gles con­tin­ue to mat­ter in spite of every­thing. Per­haps, when Lidia is wring­ing water out of her hair and danc­ing around the house singing about top­pling Mus­soli­ni, Mus­soli­ni becomes small and insignif­i­cant in a way that anger and activism can­not make him. Vit­to­rio Foa, a friend of Ginzburg’s, observes in her writ­ing a strong coex­is­tence between ​“the con­ti­nu­ity of dai­ly life — with its tiny details, its tedious­ness, its lit­tle unhap­pi­ness­es — and the trag­ic inter­rup­tions.” Foa goes on: ​“Natalia pays atten­tion to the per­son and not pure­ly to the polit­i­cal machine.”

In our increas­ing­ly unde­mo­c­ra­t­ic world, we must make room for Roy’s tire­less fury toward the insti­tu­tion as well as Ginzburg’s lov­ing atten­tion to the indi­vid­ual, the mun­dane, the sim­ple plea­sures that remind us why we fight in the first place — because life mat­ters. While Ginzburg’s own grand­daugh­ter calls her style ​“sober and aus­tere,” it may be that Roy’s writ­ing is actu­al­ly the harsh­er of the two, more close­ly attuned to ​“the polit­i­cal machine”— and Ginzburg’s work may actu­al­ly be clos­er to the ​“Russ­ian doll that con­tains iden­ti­ties with­in iden­ti­ties.” Even when the under­cur­rent of Ginzburg’s sto­ries is tragedy wrought by fas­cism, her nar­ra­tive voice takes on a ten­der­ness and a love of peo­ple that fas­cism is inca­pable of doing. The details of her sto­ries can be shuf­fled around, infi­nite­ly lay­ered and — in brief and remark­able glimpses — be seen as some­thing like joy.