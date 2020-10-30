Rural Minnesota Is Getting Less White. Meet the Progressive Women Running to Make the Government Less White, Too.

Nobles Coun­ty, Minn. — Leti­cia Rodriguez, a long­time res­i­dent of rur­al Rush­more, Minn., is busy these days. She’s a moth­er, a grand­moth­er, a nutri­tion edu­ca­tor and a com­mu­ni­ty leader who pro­vides trans­la­tion ser­vices and oth­er sup­port to the area’s Span­ish-speak­ing pop­u­la­tion. Rodriguez is also a first-time can­di­date for pub­lic office.

“Every­thing is chang­ing,” Rodriguez tells In These Times. She is refer­ring to the rapid­ly shift­ing demo­graph­ics in and around Wor­thing­ton, Minn., the coun­ty seat and biggest town in Nobles. She is also refer­ring to the recent upsurge among women of col­or in the area run­ning for office, hav­ing long sup­port­ed and uplift­ed their com­mu­ni­ties with­out seek­ing the pay and recog­ni­tion that comes with an elect­ed posi­tion — until now.

She is run­ning for a non­par­ti­san posi­tion on the Nobles Coun­ty Com­mis­sion, the five-mem­ber body that over­sees the bud­get and the over­all eco­nom­ic and civic vital­i­ty of the coun­ty. If she wins in the Novem­ber elec­tion, Rodriguez will become the first woman of col­or to serve in this role. She has con­sid­ered run­ning before, but now, Rodriguez says, she is ready.

To Rodriguez, how­ev­er, whether or not immi­grants and peo­ple of col­or belong in Wor­thing­ton is not a ques­tion. ​“We are no longer immi­grants,” she says, not­ing that fam­i­lies she has worked with and men­tored are now sec­ond and third gen­er­a­tion Nobles Coun­ty res­i­dents. These days in Wor­thing­ton, Rodriguez says, it is large­ly Lati­no, Black, and brown res­i­dents who are buy­ing homes, boost­ing enroll­ment in the city’s pub­lic schools and oth­er­wise adding vibran­cy and a grow­ing tax base to the region.

But not every­one has embraced the changes brought by this new wave of immi­grants. In 2019, Wash­ing­ton Post reporter Michael E. Miller pro­filed the way many old­er, white res­i­dents in the area have react­ed with fear, anger, and out­right racism to the immi­grants that have put their mark on the city. Don­ald Trump won Nobles Coun­ty hand­i­ly in 2016 and near­ly car­ried the whole state. He has cam­paigned here repeat­ed­ly through­out the 2020 elec­tion cycle, warn­ing his sup­port­ers that if Joe Biden wins he will turn the state into a ​“refugee camp.”

Sta­tis­tics like these have put Wor­thing­ton on the map, local­ly and nation­al­ly. A 2011 arti­cle in the St. Paul Pio­neer Press struck a pos­i­tive tone, describ­ing how a rapid rise in immi­gra­tion had saved Wor­thing­ton from a near-col­lapse dri­ven by the farm cri­sis of the 1980s. In many ways, what’s hap­pen­ing in Wor­thing­ton is hap­pen­ing across Min­neso­ta, which is shift­ing from a major­i­ty white state into some­thing much more diverse , thanks in part to the state’s long tra­di­tion of wel­com­ing refugees and immi­grants to the state. Groups such as Luther­an Social Ser­vices of Min­neso­ta have pro­vid­ed food, hous­ing, and sup­port to peo­ple from around the world for decades, includ­ing Hmong refugees from the Viet­nam War and, more recent­ly, Karen peo­ple escap­ing oppres­sion in Bur­ma and immi­grants from Mex­i­co and Cen­tral America.

Food pro­duc­tion remains a cen­tral indus­try for the city, where JBS S.A. , a Brazil­ian com­pa­ny that is the largest meat­pack­er in the world, oper­ates a pork pro­cess­ing plant. Recent immi­grants to the U.S., pri­mar­i­ly from Africa and Cen­tral Amer­i­ca, have been drawn to Wor­thing­ton by the avail­abil­i­ty of farm and meat­pack­ing jobs, dra­mat­i­cal­ly shift­ing the local demo­graph­ics. Only two decades ago, Wor­thing­ton was a major­i­ty white com­mu­ni­ty in an over­whelm­ing­ly white state. Today, less than half of the city’s res­i­dents are white, and Lati­no res­i­dents form the largest demo­graph­ic group. There are grow­ing num­bers of Black and Asian res­i­dents as well, and the area has also tak­en in one of the high­est per capi­ta per­cent­ages of unac­com­pa­nied minors in the U.S. in recent years.

Wor­thing­ton, pop­u­la­tion 13,000, sits in the far, south­west­ern cor­ner of Min­neso­ta, just over the bor­der from South Dako­ta. It is an agri­cul­tur­al area, where acres of soy­beans and corn monocrops dom­i­nate land where, not so long ago, buf­fa­lo roamed and a bio­di­verse prairie thrived.

Aida Simon, who came to the area years ago as a refugee from Eritrea, is running for a seat on the Worthington City Council. Photo courtesy of Cheniqua Johnson

Still, no per­son of col­or has yet been elect­ed to a local or statewide office from Nobles Coun­ty. Now, a trio of women of col­or, includ­ing Rodriguez, is work­ing to change that. Run­ning for office along­side Rodriguez is Aida Simon, who came to the area years ago as a refugee from Eritrea and is seek­ing a seat on the Wor­thing­ton City Coun­cil. Cheni­qua John­son, a ris­ing star in the state Demo­c­ra­t­ic par­ty, is man­ag­ing both their campaigns.

In 2018, John­son ran for a seat in the Min­neso­ta House as a 22-year-old African-Amer­i­can woman from a rur­al dis­trict, report­ed­ly at the urg­ing of Demo­c­ra­t­ic Con­gress­woman Ilhan Omar. She lost that elec­tion, but her his­toric can­di­da­cy has shift­ed expec­ta­tions in Wor­thing­ton about who gets to have a say in how the city and coun­ty operate.

If Simon gets elect­ed to the Wor­thing­ton City Coun­cil, she will rep­re­sent Ward 1, where many peo­ple are strug­gling due to the impact of Covid-19. Simon points out that these res­i­dents are pri­mar­i­ly Black and brown but have ​“nev­er been rep­re­sent­ed by a per­son of color.”

Rodriguez and Simon are affil­i­at­ed with Voic­es for Racial Jus­tice, a non­prof­it based in the Twin Cities that is com­mit­ted to build­ing polit­i­cal pow­er in Min­neso­ta by lift­ing up com­mu­ni­ties of col­or. A local branch of the group, Seeds of Jus­tice, has encour­aged immi­grants, refugees, and peo­ple of col­or in Wor­thing­ton to run for lead­er­ship positions.

Many of the area’s immi­grant res­i­dents work at the JBS pork pro­du­cess­ing plant. Like oth­er meat­pack­ing plants in the U.S., where work­ing con­di­tions have facil­i­tat­ed the spread of Covid-19, an out­break of the virus tore through JBS’s Wor­thing­ton site in April. Even­tu­al­ly, the plant was closed for a few weeks in order to slow the spread of the virus and reopened in May.

The clo­sure left many fam­i­lies in the lurch, Simon and Rodriguez say. Many have faced evic­tions and job loss­es due to the tem­po­rary clo­sure while oth­ers felt forced to con­tin­ue work­ing at the plant in Wor­thing­ton despite the risks. There are like­ly two rea­sons for this. First, the Trump admin­is­tra­tion deemed meat­pack­ing an essen­tial ser­vice, which allowed pro­duc­tion to con­tin­ue even as Covid-19 took hold and which meant work­ers had to show up or face los­ing their jobs. Sec­ond, a pro­vi­sion in the CARES Act, the fed­er­al coro­n­avirus relief pack­age, man­dat­ed that peo­ple liv­ing in ​“mixed sta­tus” house­holds, with doc­u­ment­ed and undoc­u­ment­ed res­i­dents, did not qual­i­fy for stim­u­lus funds, leav­ing many work­ers with­out a safe­ty net.

The Covid-relat­ed school clo­sures were also dif­fi­cult for many par­ents to nav­i­gate, Simon says, because infor­ma­tion about the shut­downs was con­veyed only in Eng­lish. Worse still, there is no com­pre­hen­sive child­care pro­gram to help fam­i­lies deal with the loss of school-based care, Rodriguez says. JBS is a bil­lion-dol­lar cor­po­ra­tion, she notes, yet they have refused to offer on-site child care. The com­pa­ny did, how­ev­er, recent­ly donate $1 mil­lion towards a local sports facility.

This is what hap­pens, Rodriguez warns, when ​“women are not at the table.” In order to fill the gaps left by Covid-19 respons­es that jeop­ar­dized Worthington’s immi­grant and refugee pop­u­la­tions, she and Simon jumped into action to pro­vide the kind of cul­tur­al­ly rel­e­vant sup­port they say was miss­ing in the community.

“I watched Aida go on a thou­sand runs, hand-deliv­er­ing dia­pers and food to neigh­bors in need,” Rodriguez recalls. Through Seeds of Jus­tice, the two also helped guide the Min­neso­ta Depart­ment of Health’s response to the Wor­thing­ton Covid-19 out­break so that it was bet­ter suit­ed to the area’s unique needs.

Nobles Coun­ty quick­ly became a virus ​“hot spot,” as Gov­er­nor Tim Walz put it in April, thanks to an explo­sion of cas­es at both the JBS plant in Wor­thing­ton and anoth­er out­break at the Smith­field meat­pack­ing plant in near­by Sioux Falls, S.D.. With­in days, hun­dreds of cas­es emerged in the coun­ty, giv­ing it one of the high­est per-capi­ta counts of all coun­ties in the U.S.

In response, state offi­cials called Nobles Coun­ty res­i­dents afflict­ed with the virus and offered to put them up in a hotel room so they could iso­late them­selves from oth­ers. But this turned out to be unwork­able, as many fam­i­lies of col­or in Wor­thing­ton live in mul­ti-gen­er­a­tional set­tings and would not, or could not, leave to take care of them­selves. Many were new immi­grants who were scared to sep­a­rate from loved ones, Simon says.

And so, Voic­es for Racial Jus­tice and Seeds of Jus­tice helped lead a serol­o­gy study in Octo­ber, in which Nobles Coun­ty res­i­dents could come and get test­ed for the virus, with infor­ma­tion shared in a vari­ety of lan­guages, not just Eng­lish, and with addi­tion­al sup­port pro­vid­ed, includ­ing the dis­tri­b­u­tion of food and oth­er essen­tial supplies.

In a pro­mo­tion­al video for the event, Simon and Rodriguez both allude to the pow­er of putting com­mu­ni­ty mem­bers and lead­ers of col­or at the fore­front of out­reach efforts. It is impor­tant for gov­ern­ment agen­cies to fig­ure out from the get go what peo­ple need, or how they want to be involved, Rodriguez says, in order to serve them better.

If Rodriguez and Simon are suc­cess­ful in their cam­paigns, nei­ther one would be new to the role of pub­lic ser­vant. From their Covid-19 relief efforts to their recent work on vot­er reg­is­tra­tion dri­ves, ​“they are already doing the work,” John­son says.

Much the same could be said in gen­er­al of the immi­grants, refugees and peo­ple of col­or liv­ing in this rur­al cor­ner of Min­neso­ta, the ones who work in the farms and meat­pack­ing plants, whose labor is reviv­ing towns across the south­ern half of the state, pump­ing tax dol­lars and renewed ener­gy into fad­ing main streets and shrink­ing pub­lic school systems.

What would change if Rodriguez and Simon win is they would be one step clos­er to help­ing reshape Wor­thing­ton and Nobles Coun­ty in the image of the increas­ing­ly diverse peo­ple who call it home. They would have a seat at the table, at last, and begin to achieve that most Amer­i­can of ideals: no tax­a­tion with­out representation.