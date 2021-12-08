For These Wisconsin Farms, Eating Animals is Off The Table

Our most important fundraising drive of the year is now underway. After you're done reading, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to ensure that In These Times can continue publishing in the year ahead.

Off the Table Farm Sanctuary, located in the middle of America’s Dairyland, is surrounded by farms, and to the uninitiated, it appears like one. Rather, it’s a refuge for animals who have been saved from becoming food. When I meet its founders, Sarah and Kate Meyer, it’s one of the first cool days of the season, giving their property in Westfield, Wis., a crisp air. Eloise, a one-year-old special-needs cow, locks eyes with me as she loafs on her patch of pasture. Sarah points toward the sanctuary’s 39 acres of rolling hills, most of which are still empty, explaining that they eventually hope to populate it with rescued animals. ​“It’s not often you’ll find a married lesbian couple that has a farm sanctuary that are vegan in Marquette County,” she says. But it’s ​“a need, a calling.”

Founded in September 2020 after making their first rescue, Off the Table is home to five cows, three pigs and two goats. It’s one of at least 10 farm animal sanctuaries in Wisconsin, a growing community of organizations that promote veganism and provide shelter for former farm animals. Though animal sanctuaries and neighboring farmers often share similar goals, such as resisting the increasing industrialization of Wisconsin agriculture — arguing that factory farming fuels the climate crisis, pollutes communities air and water, and creates dangerous conditions for its workforce — relationships with rural communities are frequently strained. For many sanctuaries, their primary mission is to end animal agriculture entirely, along with the commodification of animals.

Animal rights activists say sanctuaries play a key role in the movement nationwide. In Wisconsin, farm sanctuaries seek to create a point of connection between urban and rural, contra veganism’s reputation as a lifestyle for out-of-touch urbanites. They’re largely run on volunteer labor, most of which comes from urban areas. Tiny Hooves, a large sanctuary in Union Grove (which was founded in 2015 and is now home to 184 animals), gets 40 volunteers per week mostly from Chicago and Milwaukee, says founder Beca Thompson.

During the pandemic, the grassroots animal activism group Milwaukee Animal Save has increasingly focused on providing volunteer help to sanctuaries, says organizer Nisha Kumar, who is also a regular volunteer at Tiny Hooves. For Kumar, helping sanctuaries with daily chores, like cleaning up after animals or cutting up food isn’t always exciting work, but it’s essential. Too often in the animal rights community, Kumar says, activists organize street protests without a clear goal. ​“Nine times out of 10, it’s pointless,” she says. ​“Cool, we disrupted McDonald’s for a day. Did we convince anybody to go vegan or to not eat there? No.”

Running a sanctuary also means being in frequent contact with area farmers, both to negotiate animal rescues and because their neighbors are predominantly farmers. These relationships can be tense, say Thompson and Meyer, but they’ve also helped create a measure of understanding and coexistence, if not agreement. ​“We’re surrounded completely by dairy, beef, and one large pig farmer,” Thompson says. ​“In the beginning, it was rough. It was really hard to handle the comments and the sarcasm and the anger.”

But ​“they realize that we’re fighting one of the same fights that they are, which is stopping big animal ag,” she says.

Animal sanctuaries and neighboring farms often share financial relationships as well. The Meyers rent a portion of their land to a neighboring dairy farmer, who uses it to grow feed crops for his cows. It was an arrangement he’d had with the previous owners of the land, and when the Meyers moved in, they felt very conflicted about working with him, but they didn’t want to be ​“judgey vegans.” ​“He knows we don’t like what he does, but we have a friendship,” Sarah Meyer says.

Animals find their way to farm sanctuaries in many ways. Sometimes they escape slaughter: Pigs and piglets, called ​“jumpers” within the sanctuary community, are known to sometimes jump from transport trucks on the highway. More often, a farmer or farm worker feels a surge of compassion for an animal who is too sick or disabled for production. That’s how the Meyers found Eloise. Born with curved legs, her mobility issues made her worthless to the Wisconsin dairy farm she was born to. But ​“the farmer’s wife fell in love with her,” Kate says. So they contacted Off the Table.

Eloise was lucky. When farm animals have health problems, ​“if it’s not something that’s easily fixed, they’re often just slaughtered,” says Lowell Wickman, a former Wisconsin dairy veterinarian who left the industry in 2008.

