Feature

12 Reasons Why Sex Ed Reform Cannot Wait

Less than half of U.S. schools offer sex education that is medically accurate.

Ria Bhagwat

California State Senator Kevin de Leon (D) speaks at an Orange County rally in support of the California Healthy Youth Act on September 26, 2018. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media via Getty Images)

With­in a month of its launch on Net­flix in Jan­u­ary 2019, the British TV show Sex Edu­ca­tion picked up trac­tion across the world, hit­ting a whop­ping 40 mil­lion views. The show explores the life of Otis Mil­burn, a high school­er whose moth­er is a sex ther­a­pist. Through a series of acci­den­tal events, Mil­burn, too, becomes a qua­si-sex ther­a­pist for stu­dents at his school, offer­ing advice on basic things they ide­al­ly should have learned in their high school sex-ed courses. 

While Sex Edu­ca­tion is a fic­tion­al nar­ra­tive based out­side the Unit­ed States, the teen com­e­dy-dra­ma tack­les an impor­tant issue fac­ing U.S. schools today: Young adults are woe­ful­ly under­e­d­u­cat­ed when it comes to sex. Even though 40% of peo­ple have had sex by the time they grad­u­ate high school, only 30 states and the Dis­trict of Colum­bia require pub­lic schools to teach sex edu­ca­tion, and only 22 states require that this edu­ca­tion be med­ical­ly and fac­tu­al­ly accu­rate. Accord­ing to the Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion (CDC), high qual­i­ty sex ed should pro­vide stu­dents with access to resources, ser­vices and strate­gies to make sex-relat­ed deci­sions for them­selves, includ­ing infor­ma­tion on HIV, STI and preg­nan­cy pre­ven­tion. Yet only 43% of U.S. high schools and 18% of mid­dle schools fol­low these CDC guidelines. 

U.S. sex edu­ca­tion in the coun­try also has lacked LGBTQ+-inclusive infor­ma­tion on sex­u­al health, ignor­ing the needs of queer and trans stu­dents. In an arti­cle pub­lished by Rewire News, author Cas­san­dra Cor­ra­do argues for a rad­i­cal sex-ed cur­ricu­lum that empha­sizes flu­id­i­ty in gen­der and sex­u­al­i­ty and teach­es sex as a con­sen­su­al, empow­er­ing act of plea­sure and care that takes on dif­fer­ent forms for dif­fer­ent peo­ple. When you try to teach sex ed as if sex hap­pens in a vac­u­um … you’re doing a dis­ser­vice to your stu­dents,” Cor­ra­do writes. 

In recent years, some progress has been made toward bet­ter, more inclu­sive sex ed. Last year, Alaba­ma intro­duced a bill that would update sex-ed require­ments by remov­ing a pro­vi­sion that required schools to teach that homo­sex­u­al­i­ty is not a lifestyle accept­able to the gen­er­al pub­lic and that homo­sex­u­al con­duct is a crim­i­nal offense under the laws of the state.” In 2015, Cal­i­for­nia passed the Healthy Youth Act, which requires sex edu­ca­tion to be LGBTQ+ inclu­sive. Iowa, Col­orado and Wash­ing­ton also have enact­ed sim­i­lar laws. 

Out­side of leg­is­la­tion, non­prof­its like Sex Ed for Social Change and Advo­cates for Youth have been fight­ing for decades for fac­tu­al sex­u­al health infor­ma­tion and access to con­fi­den­tial and afford­able sex­u­al health ser­vices through a series of pro­grams, cam­paigns and pol­i­cy advo­ca­cy, rec­og­niz­ing health dis­par­i­ties based on class, sex­u­al­i­ty, gen­der, age and race. In Mass­a­chu­setts, Alaba­ma and Ari­zona, poli­cies have been reviewed and changed to mod­ern­ize their sex-ed cur­ricu­lum by focus­ing on con­sent and healthy rela­tion­ships, as well as remov­ing any restric­tions on dis­cus­sions of LGBTQ+ iden­ti­ties, issues and rela­tion­ships in detail. 

Unfor­tu­nate­ly, even as states take steps toward a more com­pre­hen­sive, accu­rate sex-ed cur­ricu­lum, there is push­back. In 1993, a cam­paign titled Choos­ing the Best launched in order to empha­size absti­nence as a pre­ven­ta­tive mea­sure for teenage preg­nan­cy. On the con­trary, the CDC reports that com­pre­hen­sive sex-ed can improve aca­d­e­m­ic per­for­mance and increase the use of pro­tec­tion (con­doms, birth con­trol, etc.) between sex­u­al partners. 

More recent­ly, a move­ment called Stop CSE (com­pre­hen­sive sex­u­al­i­ty edu­ca­tion), which lob­bies to stop all-inclu­sive sex edu­ca­tion, has sprung up in Gilbert, Ariz., through a joint effort by Fam­i­ly Watch Inter­na­tion­al, the UN Fam­i­ly Rights Cau­cus, and the Stop the Kin­sey Insti­tute coali­tion. When California’s Informed and In Charge pro­gram launched in 2019, pro­test­ers from Stop CSE stood out­side state leg­is­la­tor’s offices, stat­ing that the pro­gram exist­ed to pro­pa­gan­dize chil­dren and claim­ing that it neg­a­tive­ly impacts their inno­cence and health at a young age. A 2014 study by the Guttmach­er Insti­tute, how­ev­er, shows that teenage preg­nan­cy rates have dropped sig­nif­i­cant­ly due to com­pre­hen­sive sex-ed class­es. Addi­tion­al­ly, by fos­ter­ing a safe and sym­pa­thet­ic school envi­ron­ment, stu­dents are less like­ly to con­tract sex­u­al­ly trans­mit­ted infec­tions or expe­ri­ence sui­ci­dal ideation/​emotional dis­tress and vio­lent roman­tic relationships. 

These 12 sta­tis­tics on sex edu­ca­tion show how far we have yet to go to ensure our youth are ade­quate­ly informed about sex­u­al health: 

93% of U.S. adults have had sex­u­al inter­course by age 25.

28 states do not man­date med­ical­ly accu­rate sex ed in schools.

20 states do not man­date sex ed at all.

$2,000,000,000 in fed­er­al fund­ing over the past two decades went toward absti­nence-only edu­ca­tion for ado­les­cents, despite evi­dence that it does not reduce preg­nan­cy rates or STI trans­mis­sions, accord­ing to 2017 Guttmach­er Insti­tute report.

4,000,000 U.S. stu­dents have com­plet­ed the absti­nence-cen­tered” Choos­ing the Best pro­gram, which says the fail­ure rate of con­doms is 13% for a typ­i­cal user.”

2% is the actu­al fail­ure rate of con­doms if used cor­rect­ly, accord­ing to World Health Organization.

43% of U.S. teen girls had not received infor­ma­tion on birth con­trol pri­or to their first sex­u­al encounter, from 2011 – 2013.

57% of U.S. teen boys report­ed the same.

8% of teens iden­ti­fied as gay, bisex­u­al or les­bian in 2016.

1.8% of teens iden­ti­fied as trans­gen­der in 2017.

8.2% of stu­dents report­ed learn­ing about LGBTQ+ top­ics in health class in 2019.

51% of stu­dents report­ed being unable to access LGBTQ+ info from school libraries in 2019.

