12 Reasons Why Sex Ed Reform Cannot Wait

With­in a month of its launch on Net­flix in Jan­u­ary 2019, the British TV show Sex Edu­ca­tion picked up trac­tion across the world, hit­ting a whop­ping 40 mil­lion views. The show explores the life of Otis Mil­burn, a high school­er whose moth­er is a sex ther­a­pist. Through a series of acci­den­tal events, Mil­burn, too, becomes a qua­si-sex ther­a­pist for stu­dents at his school, offer­ing advice on basic things they ide­al­ly should have learned in their high school sex-ed courses.

While Sex Edu­ca­tion is a fic­tion­al nar­ra­tive based out­side the Unit­ed States, the teen com­e­dy-dra­ma tack­les an impor­tant issue fac­ing U.S. schools today: Young adults are woe­ful­ly under­e­d­u­cat­ed when it comes to sex. Even though 40% of peo­ple have had sex by the time they grad­u­ate high school, only 30 states and the Dis­trict of Colum­bia require pub­lic schools to teach sex edu­ca­tion, and only 22 states require that this edu­ca­tion be med­ical­ly and fac­tu­al­ly accu­rate. Accord­ing to the Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion (CDC), high qual­i­ty sex ed should pro­vide stu­dents with access to resources, ser­vices and strate­gies to make sex-relat­ed deci­sions for them­selves, includ­ing infor­ma­tion on HIV, STI and preg­nan­cy pre­ven­tion. Yet only 43% of U.S. high schools and 18% of mid­dle schools fol­low these CDC guidelines.

U.S. sex edu­ca­tion in the coun­try also has lacked LGBTQ+-inclusive infor­ma­tion on sex­u­al health, ignor­ing the needs of queer and trans stu­dents. In an arti­cle pub­lished by Rewire News, author Cas­san­dra Cor­ra­do argues for a rad­i­cal sex-ed cur­ricu­lum that empha­sizes flu­id­i­ty in gen­der and sex­u­al­i­ty and teach­es sex as a con­sen­su­al, empow­er­ing act of plea­sure and care that takes on dif­fer­ent forms for dif­fer­ent peo­ple. ​“When you try to teach sex ed as if sex hap­pens in a vac­u­um … you’re doing a dis­ser­vice to your stu­dents,” Cor­ra­do writes.

In recent years, some progress has been made toward bet­ter, more inclu­sive sex ed. Last year, Alaba­ma intro­duced a bill that would update sex-ed require­ments by remov­ing a pro­vi­sion that required schools to teach that homo­sex­u­al­i­ty ​“is not a lifestyle accept­able to the gen­er­al pub­lic and that homo­sex­u­al con­duct is a crim­i­nal offense under the laws of the state.” In 2015, Cal­i­for­nia passed the Healthy Youth Act, which requires sex edu­ca­tion to be LGBTQ+ inclu­sive. Iowa, Col­orado and Wash­ing­ton also have enact­ed sim­i­lar laws.

Out­side of leg­is­la­tion, non­prof­its like Sex Ed for Social Change and Advo­cates for Youth have been fight­ing for decades for fac­tu­al sex­u­al health infor­ma­tion and access to con­fi­den­tial and afford­able sex­u­al health ser­vices through a series of pro­grams, cam­paigns and pol­i­cy advo­ca­cy, rec­og­niz­ing health dis­par­i­ties based on class, sex­u­al­i­ty, gen­der, age and race. In Mass­a­chu­setts, Alaba­ma and Ari­zona, poli­cies have been reviewed and changed to mod­ern­ize their sex-ed cur­ricu­lum by focus­ing on con­sent and healthy rela­tion­ships, as well as remov­ing any restric­tions on dis­cus­sions of LGBTQ+ iden­ti­ties, issues and rela­tion­ships in detail.

Unfor­tu­nate­ly, even as states take steps toward a more com­pre­hen­sive, accu­rate sex-ed cur­ricu­lum, there is push­back. In 1993, a cam­paign titled Choos­ing the Best launched in order to empha­size absti­nence as a pre­ven­ta­tive mea­sure for teenage preg­nan­cy. On the con­trary, the CDC reports that com­pre­hen­sive sex-ed can improve aca­d­e­m­ic per­for­mance and increase the use of pro­tec­tion (con­doms, birth con­trol, etc.) between sex­u­al partners.

More recent­ly, a move­ment called Stop CSE (com­pre­hen­sive sex­u­al­i­ty edu­ca­tion), which lob­bies to stop all-inclu­sive sex edu­ca­tion , has sprung up in Gilbert, Ariz., through a joint effort by Fam­i­ly Watch Inter­na­tion­al, the UN Fam­i­ly Rights Cau­cus, and the Stop the Kin­sey Insti­tute coali­tion. When California’s Informed and In Charge pro­gram launched in 2019, pro­test­ers from Stop CSE stood out­side state leg­is­la­tor’s offices, stat­ing that the pro­gram exist­ed to pro­pa­gan­dize chil­dren and claim­ing that it neg­a­tive­ly impacts their inno­cence and health at a young age. A 2014 study by the Guttmach­er Insti­tute, how­ev­er, shows that teenage preg­nan­cy rates have dropped sig­nif­i­cant­ly due to com­pre­hen­sive sex-ed class­es. Addi­tion­al­ly, by fos­ter­ing a safe and sym­pa­thet­ic school envi­ron­ment, stu­dents are less like­ly to con­tract sex­u­al­ly trans­mit­ted infec­tions or expe­ri­ence sui­ci­dal ideation/​emotional dis­tress and vio­lent roman­tic relationships.

These 12 sta­tis­tics on sex edu­ca­tion show how far we have yet to go to ensure our youth are ade­quate­ly informed about sex­u­al health:

93% of U.S. adults have had sex­u­al inter­course by age 25.

28 states do not man­date med­ical­ly accu­rate sex ed in schools.

20 states do not man­date sex ed at all.

$2,000,000,000 in fed­er­al fund­ing over the past two decades went toward absti­nence-only edu­ca­tion for ado­les­cents, despite evi­dence that it does not reduce preg­nan­cy rates or STI trans­mis­sions, accord­ing to a 2017 Guttmach­er Insti­tute report.

4,000,000 U.S. stu­dents have com­plet­ed the ​“absti­nence-cen­tered” Choos­ing the Best pro­gram, which says the fail­ure rate of con­doms is 13% for a ​“typ­i­cal user.”

2% is the actu­al fail­ure rate of con­doms if used cor­rect­ly, accord­ing to World Health Organization.

43% of U.S. teen girls had not received infor­ma­tion on birth con­trol pri­or to their first sex­u­al encounter, from 2011 – 2013.

57% of U.S. teen boys report­ed the same.

8% of teens iden­ti­fied as gay, bisex­u­al or les­bian in 2016.

1.8% of teens iden­ti­fied as trans­gen­der in 2017.

8.2% of stu­dents report­ed learn­ing about LGBTQ+ top­ics in health class in 2019.

51% of stu­dents report­ed being unable to access LGBTQ+ info from school libraries in 2019.