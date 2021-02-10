Undocumented in the Sex Industry
Maya Morena, a sex worker, activist, and DACA recipient from Honduras, examines the phenomenon of “whoreophobia,” the history of vice and more.
Maximillian Alvarez
We’re excited to share Part I of a special mini-series guest-hosted by friend of the show, Jessie Sage! Jessie is a writer, podcaster, phone sex operator, clip artist, and co-owner of Peepshow Media (which everyone should check out). In this rich and expansive two-part series, Jessie interviews sex worker, activist, writer, undocumented migrant, and DACA recipient from Honduras, Maya Morena, about the politics of the sex industry, the history of vice, and much more.
Additional links/info below…
- Maya’s Twitter page and OnlyFans page
- Jessie’s website and Twitter page
- Peepshow Media website, Twitter page, and Facebook page
- Samanta Helou Hernandez, Mel Magazine, “Maya Morena and the Secret Lives of Undocumented Sex Workers”
- Jessie Sage, Peepshow Media, “When Sex Workers Break the Fourth Wall”
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
- Valery & the Greedies, “Bloody Vomit”
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.