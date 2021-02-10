Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

Undocumented in the Sex Industry

Maya Morena, a sex worker, activist, and DACA recipient from Honduras, examines the phenomenon of “whoreophobia,” the history of vice and more.

Maximillian Alvarez

Sex workers demonstrate in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La. Barry Lewis / Getty Images

We’re excited to share Part I of a special mini-series guest-hosted by friend of the show, Jessie Sage! Jessie is a writer, podcaster, phone sex operator, clip artist, and co-owner of Peepshow Media (which everyone should check out). In this rich and expansive two-part series, Jessie interviews sex worker, activist, writer, undocumented migrant, and DACA recipient from Honduras, Maya Morena, about the politics of the sex industry, the history of vice, and much more.

Additional links/​info below…

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemu​si​carchive​.org)

  • Jules Taylor, Working People Theme Song”
  • Valery & the Greedies, Bloody Vomit”

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
In the Shadow of Covid, ACLU Joins Non-Profit Unionization Surge
A conversation with representatives of ACLU Staff United about their unionization effort and the growing nonprofit labor movement.
Labor
Toiling in the Marijuana Fields
A conversation with an organic weed grower in Alaska.
Labor
These Cargill Workers in Turkey Have Spent Over 1,000 Days Protesting Their Unfair Firing
A conversation with Suat Karlikaya, a lead organizer with the Tobacco, Drink, Food and Allied Workers Trade Union of Turkey.
Similar articles
Labor
Meet the Workers Who Took Overnight Buses to Bring the Fight for 15 to McDonald’s Stockholders
Stephen Franklin
Labor
As Grand Jury Date Looms, Labor Groups Support Subpoenaed Activists
Kari Lydersen
Labor
Nestlé’s Makes the Very Best? Georgia Workers Vote To Unionize
Bruce Vail
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now