Treating the Traumas of Capitalism: Inside the Life of a Social Worker

The Work­ing Peo­ple pod­cast chats with Michele Man­co, a clin­i­cal social work­er in the Bronx with years of expe­ri­ence work­ing in psy­chi­atric emer­gency and cri­sis set­tings. We talk about Michele’s life and the road that led her to being a social work­er, the his­to­ry of social work itself, and the very real strug­gles and often harsh cir­cum­stances that are a dai­ly real­i­ty for social work­ers and the peo­ple they serve. (Con­tent warn­ing: This con­ver­sa­tion does broach top­ics involv­ing psy­chi­atric dis­tress and suicide.)