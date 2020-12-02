Skip to content
Treating the Traumas of Capitalism: Inside the Life of a Social Worker

A conversation with Michele Manco, a clinical social worker in the Bronx.

Maximillian Alvarez

Getty

The Work­ing Peo­ple pod­cast chats with Michele Man­co, a clin­i­cal social work­er in the Bronx with years of expe­ri­ence work­ing in psy­chi­atric emer­gency and cri­sis set­tings. We talk about Michele’s life and the road that led her to being a social work­er, the his­to­ry of social work itself, and the very real strug­gles and often harsh cir­cum­stances that are a dai­ly real­i­ty for social work­ers and the peo­ple they serve. (Con­tent warn­ing: This con­ver­sa­tion does broach top­ics involv­ing psy­chi­atric dis­tress and suicide.)

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
