Treating the Traumas of Capitalism: Inside the Life of a Social Worker
A conversation with Michele Manco, a clinical social worker in the Bronx.
Maximillian Alvarez
The Working People podcast chats with Michele Manco, a clinical social worker in the Bronx with years of experience working in psychiatric emergency and crisis settings. We talk about Michele’s life and the road that led her to being a social worker, the history of social work itself, and the very real struggles and often harsh circumstances that are a daily reality for social workers and the people they serve. (Content warning: This conversation does broach topics involving psychiatric distress and suicide.)
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.