Labor

Solidarity and Togetherness During These Bleak Times

A special conversation with close friends of the Working People podcast.

Maximillian Alvarez

Kellogg's Cereal plant workers demonstrate in front of the plant on October 7, 2021 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

We hosted our first ever Working People livestream this week! We got to chat with some special friends about Spooky Season and #Striketober, and we had a sprawling, heartfelt discussion about solidarity and togetherness. This was a special event we put on for an important cause: to raise money for our amazing producer Jules and his family so they can cover the costs of his mom’s dialysis treatments. If you missed the livestream, we hope you enjoy this edited audio version of our conversation (check out our YouTube page to watch the video version). The fundraiser is still going, so please donate what you can and help us spread the word. Thank you for all your love and support!

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

