We’ve remastered our Labor Day special from Season One and are re-releasing it for all our new listeners. In this episode, we talk to LaDonna Brave Bull Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. We talk about LaDonna’s life, the #NoDAPL movement and the erasure of Native peoples, and about learning ways of living with the land.
Standing Rock's Enduring Message: "Let Us Teach You How To Live on This Land"
A conversation with LaDonna Brave Bull Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
Maximillian Alvarez September 10, 2020
Native American and other activists celebrate after learning an easement had been denied for the Dakota Access Pipeline at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Scott Olson/Getty Images
We’ve remastered our Labor Day special from Season One and are re-releasing it for all our new listeners. In this episode, we talk to LaDonna Brave Bull Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. We talk about LaDonna’s life, the #NoDAPL movement and the erasure of Native peoples, and about learning ways of living with the land.
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.