Labor

Standing Rock's Enduring Message: "Let Us Teach You How To Live on This Land"

A conversation with LaDonna Brave Bull Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Maximillian Alvarez September 10, 2020

Native American and other activists celebrate after learning an easement had been denied for the Dakota Access Pipeline at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Scott Olson/Getty Images

We’ve remas­tered our Labor Day spe­cial from Sea­son One and are re-releas­ing it for all our new lis­ten­ers. In this episode, we talk to LaDon­na Brave Bull Allard of the Stand­ing Rock Sioux Tribe. We talk about LaDon­na’s life, the #NoDAPL move­ment and the era­sure of Native peo­ples, and about learn­ing ways of liv­ing with the land.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
