Why Starbucks Cares So Much About a Little Pin

A growing number of Starbucks baristas are wearing a suicide awareness pin at work — an act of defiance and solidarity after a union leader in Buffalo, N.Y., says he was fired for wearing it.

Baristas at cafes in Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona, Vermont, Kansas, New Jersey and Tennessee have been wearing the pin, according to Starbucks Workers United (SBWU).

The subtle protest comes as the coffee giant continues its relentless onslaught of union busting against SBWU, which has successfully unionized some 250 cafes since December 2021. Meanwhile, the union says workers have reported more than 120 ​“retaliatory firings.” In a news release, SBWU says it has filed more than ​“80 charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on behalf of fired workers.”

Will Westlake, the barista in Buffalo who says he was fired — at one of the first Starbucks stores to file for a union election, in 2021 — began wearing the pin on his apron in the spring with fellow baristas to honor a coworker and fellow union supporter who had recently died by suicide. (The store narrowly voted against a unionization effort.) Made by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the pin reads: ​“You are not alone.” The group describes the pin as ​“a small gesture to show someone that you care.”

“The pins were a way of honoring the coworker, of quietly but proudly having something we were sharing and all going through in the wake of tragedy,” Westlake says.

After the first week of wearing the pin, Westlake says the store’s management told employees it was a violation of the company’s dress code — which, according to multiple workers, allows only Starbucks-approved pins and a single pro-labor pin — and must be removed.

“It really wasn’t okay with me that this was the thing they decided was going to be the most important to them to crack down on,” Westlake says. ​“My feeling was that this was a mistake on the company’s part and that if I just refused to take it off, they would back down. But I was wrong.”

Westlake says managers continuously sent him home from shifts for wearing the pin over four months. He adds that at least one manager suggested he put the pin in his pocket or wear it underneath his apron. Meanwhile, when Westlake would pick up shifts at other nearby Starbucks locations, he says he was not penalized for wearing the pin, and at one store was even praised.

“He even picked up a shift for me at my store and wore the pin, and the shift supervisor complimented the pin,” says Casey Moore, another SBWU leader at a Starbucks in Buffalo.

Westlake believes management at his store did not want employees bonding together over issues like this because they consider it too close to union activity.

“I think they still wanted to punish my store for being one of the first to file for a union election,” Westlake says. ​“I think they wanted to get rid of me for being a union leader.”

When asked about Westlake’s termination, a Starbucks company spokesperson told In These Times: ​“No Starbucks partner has been or will be disciplined for supporting or engaging in lawful union activity — but interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that apply to all partners.”

The NLRB and federal judges have identified numerous instances of Starbucks workers being illegally disciplined, discriminated against or fired for union activity.

In one example from August, a federal judge in Tennessee ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired union supporters because, in part — according to an NLRB news release — Starbucks ​“directed a wide variety of coercive measures at its employees” that included ​“discipling the employee responsible for starting the [union] campaign.” In another example from July 2021, the NLRB found the ​“Starbucks Coffee Company unlawfully retaliated against two Philadelphia baristas in response to their efforts to unionize the Seattle-based company.”



At the height of the George Floyd protests in 2020, Starbucks faced backlash after reportedly banning employees from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts and buttons, only to quickly reverse course.

