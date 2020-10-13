The Electoral College is a Dangerous Relic That Threatens the Future of Our Democracy

If Democ­rats don’t stop him, Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump is set to install Amy Coney Bar­rett on the Supreme Court. Trump has nom­i­nat­ed (and the GOP Sen­ate has con­firmed) 220 Repub­li­cans to the fed­er­al judi­cia­ry since 2016. Coney Bar­rett would make it 221. These judges will inter­pret the law to ben­e­fit the cor­po­rate cap­i­tal­ists who bankroll the GOP. It’s a sure bet that for decades to come these jus­tices will sup­port their par­ty and do lit­tle to pre­vent red states from con­tin­u­ing the Jim Crow lega­cy of dis­en­fran­chis­ing Black and Brown voters.

Where does the blame lie for this corruption of our electoral system? A constitutional protection for slaveholders: the Electoral College.

Take the fed­er­al judiciary’s sup­port of racist Repub­li­cans in Flori­da. Flori­da — where Blacks com­prise 47% of peo­ple in prison but only 17% of the state pop­u­la­tion — had been one of four remain­ing states where felons are banned for life from vot­ing. That changed in 2018 when 65% of vot­ers in Flori­da passed an amend­ment to the state con­sti­tu­tion that restored bal­lot access to peo­ple with pri­or felony con­vic­tions except those con­vict­ed of mur­der and sex­u­al offens­es. In response, the GOP leg­is­la­tors passed a law in June 2019 that requires peo­ple who served time to pay any remain­ing court fees before vot­ing. This white suprema­cist res­ur­rec­tion of the poll tax was endorsed on Sep­tem­ber 11 by six judges on the 10-mem­ber U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta, five of whom were appoint­ed by Trump. At the Supreme Court, the GOP major­i­ty declined to take up the case — the fourth time this year it refused to address vot­er sup­pres­sion.

Where does the blame lie for this cor­rup­tion of our elec­toral sys­tem? A con­sti­tu­tion­al pro­tec­tion for slave­hold­ers: the Elec­toral Col­lege. This 18th-cen­tu­ry legal arti­fact has, in the 21st cen­tu­ry, allowed two pres­i­dents who lost the pop­u­lar vote — George W. Bush and Trump — to appoint a Supreme Court major­i­ty doing its best to per­vert Amer­i­can democracy.

No won­der Trump wants to ele­vate the Con­sti­tu­tion as a ​“sacred” text. Where would he be with­out it and the Elec­toral Col­lege? Jail? To that end, on Sep­tem­ber 17, Trump announced the cre­ation — via exec­u­tive order — of the ​“1776 Com­mis­sion,” a fed­er­al body whose job it is to cel­e­brate the Con­sti­tu­tion as ​“the ful­fill­ment of a thou­sand years of West­ern civ­i­liza­tion.” Indeed. We must defend our con­sti­tu­tion­al right to vote — guar­an­teed by the 15th, 19th, 23rd, 24th and 26th Amend­ments — from the likes of Trump. The pro­gres­sive agen­da, there­fore, must include con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ments or workarounds that pro­tect democracy.

Abol­ish­ing the Elec­toral Col­lege should be first on the list. Fif­teen states and Wash­ing­ton, D.C. have now passed the Nation­al Pop­u­lar Vote bill, which requires the Elec­toral Col­lege del­e­gates from those states to vote for the can­di­date who wins the nation­al pop­u­lar vote. Of the 270 Elec­toral Col­lege votes that are need­ed to elect the pres­i­dent, those 15 states and Wash­ing­ton, D.C. have 196. If the nine addi­tion­al states that have been close to pass­ing the bill were to do so, their 88 addi­tion­al Elec­toral Col­lege del­e­gates would bring the total to 284 — enough to ensure the win­ner of the pop­u­lar vote becomes pres­i­dent. Presto! No more George W. Bush­es and Don­ald Trumps.

With their ​“Wicked Witch” dead, the Right is jubi­lant, con­fi­dent it has a decades-long lock on the Supreme Court.

So where is that sil­ver lin­ing? It has to be faith in ​“we the peo­ple.” Or, at least, Amer­i­can youth — a gen­er­a­tion that can’t afford to wait decades for Supreme Court jus­tices to die off. Mil­len­ni­als and Gen­er­a­tion Z are lead­ing the fights for racial jus­tice, eco­nom­ic equal­i­ty and a liv­able Earth. It’s their future on the line. Let’s take our lead from them and make history.