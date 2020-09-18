Skip to content
menu
search
Culture

Trump’s False Claims of Rampant Voter Fraud Draw From a Well-worn Racist Playbook

Republicans have tried to suppress turnout among voters who are poor, disabled or people of color for many years.

Joel Bleifuss September 18, 2020

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove at an April meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Between the Repub­li­can Par­ty and Don­ald Trump, it’s hard to say which is more respon­si­ble for boost­ing vot­er sup­pres­sion into out­right elec­tion sab­o­tage. But it is use­ful to remem­ber upon whose watch the GOP learned how to sup­press turnout among vot­ers who are poor, Black, Lati­no, Asian Amer­i­can, Native or dis­abled in order to defeat Democrats. 

In a May 2007 sto­ry, The Fraud­u­lence of Vot­er Fraud,” I report­ed on the Bush administration’s purge of U.S. attor­neys, fired on the pre­text of fail­ing to pros­e­cute vot­er fraud (which nev­er actu­al­ly occurred). I wrote:

When Repub­li­cans talk about vot­er fraud they are refer­ring to ille­gal vot­ing by indi­vid­u­als, as opposed to vote fraud — sys­tem­at­ic attempts to steal an elec­tion by an orga­nized group of par­ti­sans. … On Feb. 15, 2005, the U.S. Sen­ate Repub­li­can Pol­i­cy Com­mit­tee issued a report, Putting an End to Vot­er Fraud,” which said, Vot­er fraud con­tin­ues to plague our nation’s fed­er­al elec­tions, dilut­ing and can­cel­ing out the law­ful votes of the vast major­i­ty of Americans.” 
… Lor­raine C. Min­nite, a pro­fes­sor of polit­i­cal sci­ence [and expert on vot­er fraud] at Colum­bia Uni­ver­si­ty [writes]: The exag­ger­at­ed fear of vot­er fraud has a long his­to­ry of scut­tling efforts to make vot­ing eas­i­er and more inclu­sive, espe­cial­ly for mar­gin­al­ized groups in Amer­i­can soci­ety. With renewed par­ti­san vig­or, fan­tasies of fraud are being spun again to undo some of the progress Amer­i­ca has made low­er­ing bar­ri­ers to vote.”
… It appears that, under [Deputy Chief of Staff Karl] Rove’s direc­tion, the White House has been plan­ning to use U.S. attor­neys to fan nation­al fears of vot­er fraud. … In Arkansas, Bush fired a sit­ting U.S. attor­ney in order to appoint Rove pro­tégé Tim Grif­fin. … In Wash­ing­ton, [he] fired U.S. Attor­ney John McK­ay [who] had refused to pros­e­cute alleged vot­er fraud. … On March 6, McK­ay tes­ti­fied before the Sen­ate that after the elec­tion Repub­li­cans pres­sured him to open an inves­ti­ga­tion. He said his office had exam­ined the alle­ga­tions of vot­er fraud and decid­ed there was not enough evi­dence to pur­sue a case. 
Had any­one at the Jus­tice Depart­ment or the White House ordered me to pur­sue any mat­ter crim­i­nal­ly in the 2004 governor’s elec­tion, I would have resigned,” McK­ay told the Seat­tle Times. There was no evi­dence, and I am not going to drag inno­cent peo­ple in front of a grand jury.” 
… [Min­nite] has read through the reports [of fraud. She said], As I delved into it, I was faced with the ques­tion: Why do peo­ple think there is a lot of fraud when there isn’t any real evi­dence?’ I think peo­ple are being manip­u­lat­ed by pol­i­tics, which takes the form of these reports that are dumped on the pub­lic. It is as if you get a big enough pile maybe you will con­vince peo­ple that the vol­ume of fraud is quite large and that we have a seri­ous problem.” 

Some­one has learned Rove’s lessons well.

Joel Blei­fuss, a for­mer direc­tor of the Peace Stud­ies Pro­gram at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Mis­souri-Colum­bia, is the edi­tor & pub­lish­er of In These Times, where he has worked since Octo­ber 1986.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Joel Bleifuss
Viewpoint
Stop Blaming Individuals for the Spread of Covid and Start Blaming the Government Response
By presenting collective, structural crises as separate, individual problems with separate, individualized solutions, the government abdicates its responsibility to meaningfully intervene.
Viewpoint
15 Years After Hurricane Katrina, Another Perfect Storm Is Upon Us
When Katrina hit, the mainstream media and Congress both reacted shamefully. Their response to the pandemic is no different.
Viewpoint
Defund the Police? Why Not?
We should not confuse public safety with investments in systems of punishment.
Similar articles
Culture
As a Domestic Violence Survivor, I Don’t Always Feel Safer at Home
Shelter in place orders can remind those of us with C-PTSD of past times we were trapped.
Anna Joy Springer
Culture
These Mexican Artists Are Transforming Weapons Into Instruments
Prominent Mexican Artists Carla Fernández and Pedro Reyes address gun violence and ways to sustain Indigenous culture in their collaborative exhibit.
Dirce Toca
Culture
Universal Basic Income: A Primer
Here’s why everyone’s demanding free money from the government.
Dayton Martindale
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now