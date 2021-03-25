Skip to content
Labor

The 'Trashman' Who Became an Influencer

Instagram sensation Terrill Haigler reflects on his newfound micro-celebrity and the crucial work of city sanitation departments.

Maximillian Alvarez

Jeff Pachoud / Getty Images

In the latest instalment of Working People,” we sit down and chat with (former) Philly sanitation worker and Instagram sensation Terrill Haigler — or, as listeners may know him, Ya Fav Trashman.” Terrill’s incredible and inspiring story took an interesting turn during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was working for the Philly sanitation department and started an Instagram account where he would post updates from the job and answer residents’ questions about trash pickup. With his platform, Terrill has helped spread awareness of the hard work sanitation workers do, the conditions they face, and what residents can do to clean up their neighborhoods. 


Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

