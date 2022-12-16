Title 42 Was a Disaster. What’s Next Doesn’t Look Much Better.

Every In These Times story is made possible thanks to the support of readers like you. Our December fundraising drive is the time of the year when most readers give. Can you chip in too?

In November, a federal judge struck down Title 42, an immigration policy exercised broadly under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic and then under President Joe Biden. Since March 2020, border officials wielded Title 42 more than two million times to block or expel asylum-seeking migrants from the United States and force them back into dangerous conditions, whether that was in their country of origin or, often, in Mexico, even if that’s not where they were from. The Biden administration has until December 21 to wind down the program. The court-ordered termination of Title 42 marks an important step toward restoring access to humanitarian protections at the border. Yet, in addition to appealing the decision, the Biden administration appears poised to double down on policies that punish migrants rather than ensure their safety. At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trump administration, acting through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), took advantage of Title 42 — a then-obscure public health statute — to issue orders blocking and expelling migrants at ports of entry without providing them an opportunity to exercise their right to request asylum. These orders violated U.S. and international laws requiring that all people arriving at the border be permitted full and fair access to asylum and not returned to unsafe conditions.



While the court decision striking down Title 42 is cause for some celebration, the Biden administration has prearranged to replace Title 42 with punitive policies that continue endangering migrants, undermining the right to asylum and reinforcing Title 42’s racist legacy.

Feigning a commitment to humane migration, the Biden administration intends to use the Venezuela parole program to legitimize the punishment of Venezuelan migrants who cannot avail themselves of the inaccessible process. With Venezuela refusing to repatriate its nationals, the administration explicitly conditioned implementation of the parole program on its ability to continue expelling Venezuelans to Mexico under Title 42. Senior administration officials confirmed in late November that the administration plans to keep this arrangement with Mexico in place, even in the absence of Title 42. Instead of Title 42, the administration plans to revert to its more traditional authority to carry out expedited removals. The expedited removal of Venezuelans to Mexico en masse would not only set a dangerous precedent, but perpetuate the unlawful outcomes of Title 42. Heightened reliance on ​“expedited removal” — which allows officials to summarily detain and deport asylum seekers without a hearing — will surely be accompanied by an expansion in the use of immigration detention centers, where migrants are routinely deprived of basic human needs, subject to abuse and other human rights violations, and denied access to legal assistance. These policies ensure the current status quo under Title 42, under which migrants are denied access to asylum and returned to danger and abuse in Mexico. By pursuing these strategies, the Biden administration insists on ignoring the root causes of forced migration. Civil conflict, repression, mass food shortages and economic instability across the southern hemisphere are fueling migration to the U.S. – Mexico border. Through U.S.-sponsored coups, neoliberal policies and brutal sanctions, the U.S. government has played a long-standing role in causing instability in the region and creating the conditions that are forcing people to now flee their homes. Instead of crafting a humane response that remedies decades of the U.S. intermeddling, the Biden administration has promoted a militant response to migration in Central America and Mexico through border security funding and training. These policies have already extended U.S. domination over migration in the broader region, and the administration’s post-Title 42 plans promise to further project U.S. imperialism.



