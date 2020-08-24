Stop Blaming Individuals for the Spread of Covid and Start Blaming the Government Response

Future his­to­ri­ans will study how the Trump admin­is­tra­tion failed to sum­mon the nation­al will to con­tain the pan­dem­ic, as done in oth­er, more func­tion­al democ­ra­cies. They will parse how the pres­i­dent, Repub­li­can gov­er­nors and their bleat­ing friends at Fox News infect­ed the coun­try with mis­in­for­ma­tion about Covid-19. They will count the thou­sands of Amer­i­cans ush­ered into an ear­ly grave, and like­ly puz­zle over the debate about wear­ing a mask. Accord­ing to Robert Red­field, direc­tor of the Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion, if every­one wore a mask, the virus would be con­tained in four to six weeks.

Anti-maskers wrap their rea­son­ing in a delu­sion­al web of indi­vid­ual rights, inde­pen­dence from the state, and the mag­i­cal pos­i­tive think­ing that any­one can tri­umph over adver­si­ty if they have the will. So how should we pro­tect our­selves from breath­ing the aerosolized spit­tle of these Typhoid Marys?

Appeals to per­son­al respon­si­bil­i­ty have proven not to work. States should man­date that peo­ple must wear masks in all build­ings and in out­door spaces that don’t per­mit social dis­tanc­ing. A July 22 Politico/​Morning Con­sult poll found that 86 per­cent of Democ­rats — but only 58 per­cent of Repub­li­cans — sup­port a mask-wear­ing mandate.

The dif­fer­ing atti­tudes toward masks reflect two world­views: one col­lec­tive, pro­tec­tive and gen­er­ous; the oth­er, more self-focused and suspicious.

Left out of this mask-wear­ing debate is a nod to the fact that the social and eco­nom­ic wreck­age the pan­dem­ic has wrought, along with oth­er plagues upon our house — inequal­i­ty, racism and cli­mate change — can­not be con­tained by peo­ple act­ing alone. The sit­u­a­tion is sim­i­lar to recy­cling, which, as cur­rent­ly prac­ticed, fails to address attacks on Earth’s envi­ron­ment in a sys­temic way: At best, recy­cling cre­ates envi­ron­men­tal aware­ness; at worst, it lulls us into a com­pla­cen­cy that pre­vents us from demand­ing nec­es­sary, large-scale pol­i­cy changes.

By pre­sent­ing col­lec­tive, struc­tur­al crises as sep­a­rate, indi­vid­ual prob­lems with sep­a­rate, indi­vid­u­al­ized solu­tions, the gov­ern­ment abdi­cates its respon­si­bil­i­ty to mean­ing­ful­ly intervene.

The pres­sure to reopen the econ­o­my comes from the busi­ness sec­tor and from work­ing peo­ple who face penury. Axios reports that Forbes Edi­tor-in-Chief Steve Forbes and Club for Growth founder Stephen Moore lob­bied Trump to reject any Covid-19 leg­is­la­tion that would extend CARES Act fed­er­al unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits, which expired in July. Repub­li­cans are try­ing to lit­er­al­ly starve the Amer­i­can peo­ple into join­ing their push for a hasty (and dan­ger­ous) reopen­ing; hav­ing no alter­na­tive, many peo­ple are.

Coun­ter­ing this push is a patch­work of ever-chang­ing exec­u­tive orders from Demo­c­ra­t­ic gov­er­nors and may­ors try­ing to thread the nee­dle between eco­nom­ic ruin and viral spread. But what good is stay­ing home when your rent depends on you going to work?

In the same way we indi­vid­u­al­ly wear masks to pro­tect oth­ers, we can col­lec­tive­ly demand that our gov­ern­ment pro­vide high-qual­i­ty pub­lic goods to the Amer­i­can peo­ple. But today, because Democ­rats already con­trol the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives, we must demand House lead­ers present to the Amer­i­can pub­lic what a capa­ble and active gov­ern­ment could look like. Democ­rats should use every ounce of their con­sid­er­able lever­age to ensure pan­dem­ic relief includes the pay­check guar­an­tees pro­posed by Rep. Prami­la Jaya­pal (D‑Wash.), a co-chair of the Con­gres­sion­al Pro­gres­sive Cau­cus; an exten­sion of enhanced unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits; resources for local test­ing and con­tact trac­ing; $2,000 per month for every per­son 16 and old­er as pro­posed by Reps. Tim Ryan (D‑Ohio) and Ro Khan­na (D‑Calif.); and evic­tion mora­to­ri­ums and rent can­cel­la­tion pro­grams to avoid up to 23 mil­lion peo­ple los­ing their homes by Sep­tem­ber 30.

If their plans die in the Sen­ate, so be it. They will have at least shown what a capa­ble and active gov­ern­ment could look like — a gov­ern­ment that treats the indi­vid­ual crises faced by each of us as the urgent col­lec­tive respon­si­bil­i­ty of us all.