Trump Is Inciting Racist Violence in Kenosha—And Democrats Are Complicit

It was 6:30 p.m. on August 28 in Kenosha, 30 min­utes before the Wis­con­sin state-imposed cur­few was set to begin and an hour after the end of a ral­ly called by the fam­i­ly of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot sev­en times and left par­a­lyzed from the waist down by a police offi­cer on August 23.



Ear­li­er in the after­noon of August 28, the streets of Kenosha had been filled with more than 1,000 Black Lives Mat­ters pro­test­ers, chant­i­ng, singing and hand­ing out Gatorade and hand san­i­tiz­er. Now, the streets were marked by emp­ty stretch­es of shut­tered busi­ness­es, each sealed with fresh ply­wood. The ral­ly for racial jus­tice fol­lowed five days of ener­getic protests in Kenosha against the police shoot­ing of Blake, and police bru­tal­i­ty more broad­ly.



Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump has depict­ed the city as a site of law­less­ness — a place that, with­out the pres­ence of the Nation­al Guard and a dystopi­an lock­down order that closed high­way exits and shut off gas sta­tion pumps, would quick­ly descend into chaos. And Demo­c­ra­t­ic politi­cians — most promi­nent­ly, pres­i­den­tial nom­i­nee Joe Biden — have failed to suf­fi­cient­ly repu­di­ate Trump’s racist rhetoric, reflex­ive­ly appeal­ing to white fear with a less overt ver­sion of the president’s ​“tough-on-crime” script.



Trump has tak­en cred­it for force­ful­ly quelling the Kenosha rebel­lion: ​“If I didn’t INSIST on hav­ing the Nation­al Guard acti­vate and go into Kenosha, Wis­con­sin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” he tweet­ed on August 31.



But it was Wisconsin’s Demo­c­ra­t­ic Gov­er­nor Tony Evers who ini­tial­ly called for the crack­down.



Last week marked the third time Evers has called the Nation­al Guard to tamp down protests in Wis­con­sin this sum­mer. In June, the gov­er­nor also autho­rized troops to back up riot police in Madi­son and Mil­wau­kee. In Kenosha last week, Evers argued that the unrest was so dire that he need­ed to send for rein­force­ments, request­ing bat­tal­ions of Nation­al Guard mem­bers from Ari­zona, Michi­gan and Alaba­ma.



In an agree­ment between Evers and the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment, over 1,500 Nation­al Guard troops, and up to 200 fed­er­al agents were deployed and patrolling the city by Sep­tem­ber 1. Pro­test­ers endured tear gas, pep­per spray and ​“ket­tling” — an often dan­ger­ous tac­tic used by police to cor­ral, and ulti­mate­ly trap, pro­test­ers in a restrict­ed area. Fed­er­al agents seized a van filled with med­ical sup­plies and food, and, as in Port­land, Ore­gon, detained civil­ians in unmarked vans around the city. In all, over 200 arrests were made in Kenosha last week.



One Mil­wau­kee orga­niz­er, Ash­ton Mon­roe, told In These Times that to pro­vide protest sup­port in Kenosha on August 27, he was forced to dri­ve through back roads because ​“they have [the exits] closed down to Illi­nois, so you get trapped, going around there for hours.”



And amid the height­ened pres­ence of riot police and Nation­al Guard troops in Kenosha — osten­si­bly to main­tain order — Kyle Rit­ten­house, a ​“Blue Lives Mat­ter” enthu­si­ast with an assault rifle, shot and killed two peo­ple dur­ing a protest on the night of August 25.



Many feared Trump would use his Sep­tem­ber 1 vis­it to Kenosha to incite more vig­i­lante attacks. He had already defend­ed Rit­ten­house, who he claimed act­ed out of self-defense and tweet­ed praise for the pro-Trump car­a­van that pep­per sprayed and paint­balled Black Lives Mat­ter pro­test­ers in Port­land on August 29.



Once in Kenosha, Trump con­tin­ued to praise the police as well as demo­nize pro­test­ers while remain­ing silent on Rittenhouse’s acts. ​“Vio­lent mobs,” the Pres­i­dent told an audi­ence of law enforce­ment offi­cials and sym­pa­thet­ic Wis­con­sin politi­cians, had ​“demol­ished or dam­aged at least 25 busi­ness­es, burned down pub­lic build­ings, and threw bricks at police offi­cers. Trump con­tin­ued, ​“These are not acts of peace­ful protest, but real­ly domes­tic ter­ror.”



Even though Trump did not com­ment on Rit­ten­house direct­ly that day, his pro-cop Kenosha ral­ly — fol­low­ing his defense of Rit­ten­house — sent the mes­sage that it is not only accept­able for vig­i­lantes to tar­get pro­test­ers, but at a moment when the legit­i­ma­cy of law enforce­ment is being called into ques­tion, it’s actu­al­ly nec­es­sary. Unlike Trump’s 2017state­ment that there were ​“very fine peo­ple, on both sides” after a white suprema­cist ran over anti-racist pro­test­er Heather Hey­er in Char­lottesville, Vir­ginia, his com­ments on Kenosha endorsed only one side: that of the police and their vig­i­lante prox­ies.



As Trump allies him­self with mil­i­tant white suprema­cists in antic­i­pa­tion of the 2020 elec­tion, estab­lish­ment Democ­rats are tac­it­ly com­plic­it. By fail­ing to dis­tin­guish between pro­test­ers demon­strat­ing against police bru­tal­i­ty and white suprema­cists like Rit­ten­house, Democ­rats in Wis­con­sin and on the nation­al stage have helped lay the ground­work for Trump’s fascis­tic esca­la­tion.



Wis­con­sin Sen­a­tor Tam­my Bald­win (D) wrote, on August 26, ​“The van­dal­ism, armed mili­tia, gun vio­lence and fatal shoot­ings in Kenosha are not advanc­ing the cause of racial jus­tice in the wake of the police shoot­ing of Jacob Blake.” She lumped anti-police-bru­tal­i­ty pro­test­ers alleged­ly com­mit­ting van­dal­ism with white suprema­cist mil­i­tants and mur­der­ers.



Biden also weighed in on August 31, in a pre-record­ed speech, to deny Trump’s claim that the for­mer vice president’s pres­i­den­tial cam­paign was anti-law enforce­ment. Now more than ever, Biden said, he believed that ​“riot­ing is not protest­ing. Set­ting fires is not protest­ing… it’s law­less­ness, plain and sim­ple. And those who do it should be pros­e­cut­ed.” Biden’s state­ment, address­ing civ­il unrest in cities across the coun­try, was prompt­ed by Trump’s Kenosha vis­it on the same day.



But Biden doesn’t need to com­pete with Trump by dou­bling down on ​“law and order” lite rhetoric; what­ev­er Biden says, Trump will lash out with base­less attacks on his cred­i­bil­i­ty. Short­ly after Biden uploaded his ​“tough on crime” speech, for exam­ple, Trump dis­missed the for­mer Vice President’s com­ments, sug­gest­ing, absurd­ly, that Biden was secret­ly being con­trolled by ​“Peo­ple that are in the dark shad­ows,” allud­ing to QAnon, a right wing inter­net con­spir­a­cy the­o­ry.



Estab­lish­ment Democ­rats want us to think there is a wide rift between them and a pres­i­dent who con­dones white vig­i­lan­tism. But the dis­pute over the Kenosha upris­ings has revealed Democ­rats’ inabil­i­ty to artic­u­late a clear moral vision that is dis­tinct from, and opposed to, Trump’s ultra-racist, law-and-order pol­i­tics. When it comes to beef­ing up law enforce­ment and crack­ing down on pro­test­ers, both sides are com­plic­it in per­pet­u­at­ing sys­temic racism and uphold­ing mil­i­tary-style polic­ing.



This does not mean both sides are equal: The Trump admin­is­tra­tion clear­ly is tak­ing the racist war on Black Lives Mat­ter to new, ter­ri­fy­ing lev­els. But Trump’s move to the far­ther right does not give Democ­rats an excuse to vil­i­fy pro­test­ers or imply that vio­lence against them is jus­ti­fied.



And as the high-pro­file politi­cians strug­gle to prove their ​“law and order” bonafides, pro­test­ers are left to deal with the con­se­quences.



At the August 28 ral­ly held by Blake’s fam­i­ly, before the cur­few emp­tied the streets of Kenosha, Jacob Blake’s father stood on a podi­um in Civic Cen­ter Park, a cen­tral square that has served as a gath­er­ing spot for demon­stra­tors since ear­ly in the protests. Near­by, at the coun­ty cour­t­house, a mas­sive stone build­ing that spans sev­er­al blocks, a con­tin­gent of Nation­al Guard mem­bers — clad in desert camo, and car­ry­ing assault rifles — sur­veilled the crowd from behind a chain link fence.



​“You see they brought these cats over here back behind that fence to put a cap in your ass,” said Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., while point­ing to the sol­diers. ​“That’s what they’re here for, [but] I don’t want no caps no more.” He also point­ed out the diverg­ing respons­es to his son and Rit­ten­house.



​“We’re still suf­fer­ing because there are two jus­tice sys­tems. There’s one for that white boy that walked down the street and killed two peo­ple and blew anoth­er man’s arm off. And then there is a jus­tice sys­tem for mine.”