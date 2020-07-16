The Covid-19 pan­dem­ic has brought renewed atten­tion to the large num­ber of undoc­u­ment­ed immi­grants who work in ​“essen­tial jobs,” rang­ing from agri­cul­ture to hos­pi­tal work­ers. Many of them labor in work­places like meat­pack­ing where the virus is noto­ri­ous­ly ram­pant, and few to no pro­tec­tions exist. Close to11 mil­lion immi­grants cur­rent­ly live in the Unit­ed States with­out legal sta­tus. About eight mil­lion of these affect­ed undoc­u­ment­ed indi­vid­u­als (and at least hun­dreds of thou­sands more with DACA, TPS, or low-wage guest­work­er visas) are in the U.S. labor force.

Individuals should be granted citizenship simply because they are human and they are here.

As schol­ars of immi­gra­tion and labor, we have exam­ined the pover­ty wages and dan­ger­ous work­ing con­di­tions faced by immi­grant work­ers even before the threat of Covid-19. Many of these work­ers are now held up as essen­tialheroes who are feed­ing and car­ing for Amer­i­ca. Mean­while, they face a ramped up sys­tem of deten­tion, depor­ta­tion and sur­veil­lance under the Trump administration.

Many (well-mean­ing) observers at out­lets such as the New York Times and The New Repub­lic have called on the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment to final­ly reward the essen­tial work of undoc­u­ment­ed immi­grants with a path to cit­i­zen­ship. It became a com­pelling ral­ly cry at the begin­ning of the pan­dem­ic in the Unit­ed States, when hos­pi­tals were over­whelmed, get­ting food became a her­culean task and fam­i­lies became hyper aware of the exhaust­ing nature of domes­tic labor. Today, as states across the coun­try reopen stores, restau­rants and hair salons, all while fac­ing a surge in Covid-19 cas­es and deaths, even more undoc­u­ment­ed work­ers are being exposed to the risk of infection.

Undoc­u­ment­ed work­ers labor­ing in essen­tial indus­tries should absolute­ly be pro­vid­ed a path­way to cit­i­zen­ship, which would undoubt­ed­ly bring them much need­ed relief. But we believe all undoc­u­ment­ed peo­ple, regard­less of where they work — or whether they work at all — should be eli­gi­ble for the same path to cit­i­zen­ship. This call has been long debat­ed, but it is the only way for­ward to a more equi­table immi­gra­tion policy.

The typ­i­cal argu­ment for cit­i­zen­ship is based on the util­i­ty of immi­grants to Amer­i­cans. If you are forced to expose your body to dan­ger­ous chem­i­cals and bru­tal work­ing con­di­tions — and now Covid-19 — to har­vest food to feed Amer­i­cans, the argu­ment goes, you are an essen­tial work­er and should be spared depor­ta­tion, and per­haps even get cit­i­zen­ship. But what if you are labor­ing at home to care for fam­i­ly mem­bers? What if you are dis­abled and unable to find work that pays? What if you are build­ing a more just Amer­i­ca by help­ing orga­nize the Black Lives Mat­ter upris­ings? What if you are elder­ly? A child?

Valu­ing immi­grants for their util­i­ty to busi­ness­es and con­sumers has always been a mis­take, and remains so dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. Link­ing cit­i­zen­ship to a nar­row def­i­n­i­tion of pro­duc­tiv­i­ty — wage work in exploit­ed but essen­tial jobs — expects one group of peo­ple to earn the right to exist by serv­ing anoth­er. Tying polit­i­cal inclu­sion to labor pro­duc­tion for some groups is uncom­fort­ably close to the shame­ful Amer­i­can his­to­ry of African Amer­i­can slav­ery (and the val­u­a­tion of black bod­ies for their labor) and the expul­sion of Native Amer­i­cans from their lands (because of their osten­si­ble lack of pro­duc­tiv­i­ty). We should learn from the Black Lives Mat­ter protests that people’s worth should not be based on their eco­nom­ic util­i­ty, or how they live their lives.

The Covid-19 cri­sis is a good time to put an end to these deeply unjust pat­terns — not repli­cate them.

Bas­ing cit­i­zen­ship on essen­tial (or any) work sta­tus val­ues some peo­ple over oth­ers. It also solid­i­fies the notion that the government’s abil­i­ty to deport you, rip you from your fam­i­ly and com­mu­ni­ty, and make you wait in abu­sive and dan­ger­ous deten­tion cen­ters with­out due process is based on your util­i­ty to the rest of us, and not your right to a dig­ni­fied life.

A path­way to cit­i­zen­ship with­in a deeply unequal and exploita­tive sys­tem leaves the sys­tem itself intact. All work­ers should enjoy a dig­ni­fied and safe work­place, and a liv­ing wage, regard­less of immi­gra­tion sta­tus. They should also have access to a robust health­care sys­tem and qual­i­ty child­care and edu­ca­tion for their chil­dren. Yet, these are fun­da­men­tal rights that both immi­grant and non-immi­grant work­ers lack in Amer­i­ca today. We call for cit­i­zen­ship for all immi­grants and safe work­ing con­di­tions for all workers.

We must stop think­ing about cit­i­zen­ship for immi­grants in terms of who deserves it. Indi­vid­u­als should be grant­ed cit­i­zen­ship sim­ply because they are human and they are here. But per­haps more impor­tant­ly, they are here because we were there. We must be hon­est about the Amer­i­can lega­cy of mil­i­tary inva­sions, eco­nom­ic exploita­tion, and polit­i­cal inter­fer­ence in oth­er coun­tries that has pushed peo­ple to migrate to the Unit­ed States.

We owe immi­grants not only because their back­break­ing labor sub­si­dizes our cheap food and under­girds our econ­o­my, but because often the rea­son why they have to leave their homes can be traced to the Unit­ed States — its cor­po­ra­tions, its gov­ern­ment, its mil­i­tary and its enor­mous foot­print in the cli­mate crisis.

So, here’s anoth­er way to think about a path to cit­i­zen­ship for all 11 mil­lion undoc­u­ment­ed immi­grants: a small and long over­due first step towards justice.