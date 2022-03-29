Striking Workers Say Brooklyn Oil Terminal Is a Safety Disaster Waiting to Happen

Reader donations, many as small as just $5, are what fund the work of writers like this—and keep our content free and accessible to everyone. If you support this work, will you chip in to help fund it? It only takes a minute to donate. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation.

In a dead-end corner of industrial Greenpoint, Brooklyn last week, a small group of men chatted about their job prospects as they picketed outside of the United Metro Energy oil terminal. They wore hooded winter jackets, blue jeans and white vinyl signs that said ​“International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 553.”

The men had worked at the oil terminal, owned by grocery store magnate and former Republican mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, until they went on strike in April of last year to protest low wages and arbitrary firings. Now they stood in front of a banner calling out their billionaire boss: ​“John Catsimatidis and UMEC: Stop Hurting NYC Families.” They’ve been doing this for almost a year now, and some are worried about how much longer they’ll be able to keep it up.

Andre Soleyn, a 55-year-old father of three who worked as a terminal operator for six years, was once a regular on the picket line, often helping pump air into the 12-foot inflatable rat that the strikers like to set up when it’s not too windy out. But he was missing on Thursday; he later told New York Focus over the phone that he missed the picket because he was busy with his new job as a service technician at a heating oil supplier in Queens, which he started just three weeks ago.

When the 14 terminal workers first walked off the job, they were eligible for six months of unemployment. Once those benefits dried up in mid-October, they were able to receive support from the Teamsters’ strike fund. But the strike fund payments don’t reliably cover all of the strikers’ bills; lately, many of the workers have had to find other ways to support their families.

John Thompson, a service technician in his fifties who worked at the terminal for eight years, said that he has started taking on odd jobs like painting and garbage collection. Mortadi Redouane, who worked as a truck mechanic at the terminal, was too busy to talk about his current jobs; he was on the phone trying to apply for food stamps.

In the months after the workers went on strike, the oil terminal’s parent company brought in replacements to operate the terminal. The strikers claim that these replacement workers are not qualified and lack familiarity with the terminal’s operations, posing a danger to both the environment and themselves.

Going on Strike

United Metro Energy Company (UMEC) distributes heating oil, gas, biodiesel, and other fossil fuels to New York City schools, hospitals, gas stations, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. It operates two terminals — one in Long Island and one near Newtown Creek in northern Greenpoint. The company is a subsidiary of the Red Apple Group, the conglomerate headed by Catismatidis that also owns the local supermarket chain Gristedes.

UMEC executives did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this article.

The Greenpoint terminal holds more than six and a half million gallons of flammable fuels; on average, between 700,000 and 1.8 million gallons of fuel flow through it each day. The terminal employs service technicians, truck mechanics, office staff and specialized terminal operators, who are responsible for administering the pipelines, unloading petroleum from the barges, and storing the fuel safely. It is their job to account for each gallon of the terminal’s flammable liquids and take steps to avoid potential spills and other accidents.

In February 2019, they joined with other employees at the Greenpoint terminal and voted overwhelmingly to unionize with Teamsters Local 553. The workers asked for industry-standard wages, better healthcare benefits with lower deductibles, retirement benefits, the creation of a grievance process and an end to the seemingly arbitrary layoffs of more senior and highly-paid workers.

“These workers are paid, on average, 20% less than industry standard,” said Victor Castellano, a business agent and recording secretary for Teamsters Local 553. According to Teamsters Joint Council 16, which oversees all the locals in New York City, the industry standard wage for terminal operators is $37.96 per hour, while UMEC’s terminal operators are paid an average wage of just $27.60 per hour.

After unionizing with the Teamsters, workers began the process of negotiating a union contract with UMEC management. By April 2021, more than two years later, they still did not have a contract. That month, another group of senior workers was suddenly laid off, for no apparent reason. That was the last straw for the remaining workers at UMEC, who quickly voted to go on strike.

Soleyn, one of the striking terminal operators, said that he has worked at UMEC for six years but has not received any raises for the past four.

The lack of a raise became especially galling once the COVID-19 pandemic started, Soleyn said. He and his fellow terminal operators, truck mechanics and service technicians were all deemed ​“essential workers” and required to work on site at the terminal while the terminal’s white-collar management team was allowed to work from home.

“You can’t fix a truck from home. You can’t install a boiler from home. These are things you need to do on the frontline, and we provided that,” Soleyn said, adding that the unionized UMEC employees did not receive any additional compensation for working on-site during the pandemic. UMEC management did not even provide the workers with cleaning supplies for the first few months of the pandemic, he said, which meant workers had to pay out of pocket to purchase their own cleaning supplies to disinfect their workspaces.

The strike began on April 19, 2021, when 14 unionized UMEC employees — seven of UMEC’s eight total terminal operators, along with five service technicians and two truck mechanics — walked off the job and began picketing outside the terminal. That day, Soleyn received a text message notifying him that he had been permanently replaced. Over the next couple of months, other striking workers began receiving similar messages, part of what the union calls an intimidation campaign meant to break the strike. By November, eight of the striking workers had been permanently replaced.

The union accused UMEC of illegal retaliation against union activists and filed an Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) charge against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. The ULP charge states that UMEC ​“improperly hired replacement workers to permanently replace striking workers in order to discriminate against or discourage Union membership [and] has improperly threatened striking workers and/​or workers honoring the picket line that their health benefits will be and have been terminated.”

The NLRB has not yet ruled on the union’s ULP charge.



