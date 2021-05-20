Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

Why Is the AFL-CIO Going After Its Vermont Affiliate?

David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont State Labor Council, says his organization is facing investigations and threats of further action.

Maximillian Alvarez

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Over the past couple years, the Vermont State AFL-CIO and its membership have embraced a more democratic, rank-and-file strategy, building up bonds of solidarity with community organizations, and bringing much-needed energy into a labor council that was on the verge of dying. Instead of commending and encouraging these efforts, however, the AFL-CIO national and AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka are monitoring, investigating, and threatening further action” against the Vermont labor council. Why? We talk with David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
How the U.S. Military Reinforces Our Brutal Class System—And Vice Versa
Why does our economy ensure a constant stream of recruits? And why are the armed services so attractive to the marginalized? Vets answer these questions and more.
Labor
Myanmar Workers Face Down a Military Dictatorship
Members of the Federation of General Workers Myanmar share their stories of resistance following the coup d'etat of February 1.
Labor
The Urgent Health Crisis Facing Black and Indigenous Communities
Filmmaker Dominique Rémy discusses her new documentary examining the rising maternal morbidity and mortality rates among certain peoples of color.
Similar articles
Labor
Women Strike Against Capital—and To Take Back Feminism
Liza Featherstone
Labor
Paid Leave Pays Off in California
Michelle Chen
Labor
Since Great Recession, More Working Families in Poverty
Akito Yoshikane
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now