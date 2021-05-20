Why Is the AFL-CIO Going After Its Vermont Affiliate?
David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont State Labor Council, says his organization is facing investigations and threats of further action.
Maximillian Alvarez
Over the past couple years, the Vermont State AFL-CIO and its membership have embraced a more democratic, rank-and-file strategy, building up bonds of solidarity with community organizations, and bringing much-needed energy into a labor council that was on the verge of dying. Instead of commending and encouraging these efforts, however, the AFL-CIO national and AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka are monitoring, investigating, and threatening “further action” against the Vermont labor council. Why? We talk with David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.
