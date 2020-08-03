Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

Why the South Needs Pro-Worker Media

A conversation with David Story and Jacob Morrison, the hosts of The Valley Labor Report, a new radio show out of Huntsville, Alabama.

Maximillian AlvarezAugust 3, 2020

Photo by Thatree Thitivongvaroon via Getty Images

Work­ing Peo­ple chats with David Sto­ry and Jacob Mor­ri­son, the hosts of The Val­ley Labor Report, a new radio show out of Huntsville, Alaba­ma, about the impor­tance of mak­ing pro-work­er media in the South.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Feature
Why Shipbuilders in Coastal Maine are (Still) On Strike
A conversation with Jami Bellefleur, a Maine shipbuilder.
Feature
Labor Must Be Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist
A conversation with Kooper Caraway, President of the Sioux Falls AFL-CIO and Labor Rep for AFSCME Council 65.
Feature
How to Make the Left More Attractive
A conversation with author and journalist, Michael Brooks.
Similar articles
Feature
Three U.S. Churches Are Now Debating Divestment From Companies Invested in the Israeli Occupation
The debates come just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared BDS activism to the Holocaust.
Ryan Rodrick Beiler
Feature
Illinois Bill Would Ban State Pension Funds from Divesting from Israel
The anti-worker and anti-Palestinian agenda seem to be converging in Illinois.
Ben Lorber
Feature
Can Ferguson’s Black Community Claim Political Power?
Rev. and Missouri state Rep. Tommie Pierson, who has found himself in the eye of the storm, reflects on Ferguson's recent elections and the DOJ report.
Emmett Rensin
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now