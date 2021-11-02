Expectant Parents Travel Hours for Wisconsin Midwives While in Labor

At 5 a.m., Amanda Visel experienced her first contractions at her home in Northern Illinois. As the morning progressed she communicated intermittently with the two midwives in Southern Wisconsin who would attend her birth. By mid-morning, they all agreed it was time to go. Visel and her husband then drove one hour and ten minutes over country roads to a birthing center in Mineral Point, Wis.

“Every single bump we would hit would stir up a contraction,” Visel says. They had discussed the plan ahead of time, if things were progressing too rapidly, the midwives would meet her at the Wisconsin border. Six hours after her first contraction, Visel made it to Mineral Point and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

For Illinois mothers to be, finding a midwife with a state-recognized license to attend a homebirth has long been challenging. This is in large part because until recently the state did not license Certified Professional Midwives (CPMs). The CPM credential is awarded by the North American Registry of Midwives, a national certifying organization. In 2006, after two decades of midwives advocating to have their profession recognized as a safe alternative and legalized, Wisconsin became the 25th state to license CPMs. Today, only 36 states license CPMs, and those who practice midwifery without a nursing degree in states that don’t license CPMs risk substantial fines, forcing the practice underground.

Midwives in Southern Wisconsin, meanwhile, have grown accustomed to receiving inquiries from families in Illinois. In fact, some birth centers and midwifery practices —like Stateline Midwives— market themselves specifically towards Northern Illinois families seeking midwifery services in Southern Wisconsin. Other midwives are focused on the communities around them in Southern Wisconsin, but find that Illinois families seek them out, desperate for an alternative to a hospital birth.

Initially, Visel — a nurse — had planned to deliver in a hospital. But at 39-weeks pregnant her obstetrician informed her that she would have to wear a mask while she delivered. Not only that, the obstetrician said, but if she tested positive for Covid-19 when she went into labor, her newborn could be removed from her care. ​“I was horrified,” she says.

Determined to find an alternative, Visel emailed Valerie Atkinson, a midwife at Faith in Birth Midwifery, a midwifery practice that she co-runs with Moriah Post-Kinney.

Even before the pandemic midwives in Southern Wisconsin like Post-Kinney and Atkinson, the midwives who attended the birth of Visel’s son, were receiving several inquiries a year from Illinois residents. Since the start of the pandemic, though, midwives who practice on the Wisconsin side of the border have noticed an uptick in interest in their services from families in Illinois.

Overall, non-hospital births make up a tiny fraction of all births nationwide. In Wisconsin, around 2% of all births take place at home, and around .6% take place in a clinic or birthing center according to the Wisconsin Vital Records Office. Altogether less than 2,000 births in Wisconsin take place outside a hospital annually. Illinois does not make similar data available, but midwives in the state estimate around 1,000 births take place outside of a hospital setting.

The number of midwife-attended births has long been on the rise in Wisconsin. In 2011 just 679 births were attended by a licensed non-nurse midwife. By 2020, the last year for which data is available, that number had more than doubled, even as the total number of births in the state decreased, according to the Wisconsin Vital Records Office. Based on anecdotal evidence from midwives in Wisconsin and nationwide, that trend appears to have accelerated during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Atkinson and Post-Kinney, had at most one patient per year from Illinois. In the last year they have had seven. Gena Reitano, a midwife who also works in Southern Wisconsin, used to see one patient from Illinois at most, per year. Since the start of the pandemic, she’s had six patients from Illinois. Other midwives in Southern Wisconsin report receiving more inquiries from Illinois families about their services as the pandemic progressed and report attending more births.

