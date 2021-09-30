A Quarter of Rural Wisconsinites Lack Adequate Internet Access

In the spring of 2020, as Covid-19 emerged as a threat, the schools where Heather and Zach Fjelstad worked as special education teachers went virtual. Like educators nationwide, the Fjelstads had to readjust their classroom practices to fit a computer screen, while keeping an eye on their infant and toddler. As they attempted to engage their students online, the couple, along with hundreds of thousands of other rural Wisconsin residents faced a familiar challenge – slow, unreliable, and often unaffordable internet.

Six years ago, when the couple moved to rural Ellsworth in western Wisconsin, poor internet access was ​“annoying, but … it was fine,” says Heather Fjelstad. Then, when the pandemic hit, ​“it was not doable.”

For a decade, rural Wisconsin’s lack of access to high-speed internet – or broadband – has received attention from lawmakers, including a $129 million investment in the recent state budget, and a multibillion-dollar investment in broadband expansion as part of the proposed $1.2 trillion bipartisan federal infrastructure bill.

Not waiting for Congress or the State Legislature to act, counties around Wisconsin are setting up their own member-based, internet-service cooperatives.



According to a 2020 survey by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), at least 410,000 Wisconsinites – overwhelmingly living in rural areas, but also low-income residents of urban areas – do not have access to a base level of broadband access, defined as 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for shared use.

That translates to 7.1% of the state lacking broadband access, compared to a national average of 5.6% – and more than a quarter (26.7%) of residents of rural Wisconsin.

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted this shortfall. As jobs and classrooms went virtual, according to state estimates, some 45,000 students lacked adequate broadband for remote schooling.

While families like the Fjelstads have some options to get online in an area where they have no cell phone service at home, they’re costly and unreliable. Heather says her family has tried everything possible, shelling out between $300 and $350 per month for satellite and fixed wireless connections that are still spotty. Bad weather can also cause the family to lose access. Heather says one storm this summer knocked out the internet for more than two weeks.

According to a November report from Forward Analytics, a nonpartisan, Wisconsin-based research firm, most rural Wisconsinites have access to internet speeds of only 10 Mbps – well below the recommended standard of 25 Mbps.

In a household with more than one device accessing the internet, the report says, 10 Mbps is insufficient for video conferences and real-time internet communication, and suffers from lags when web browsing. For households with multiple users working and schooling remotely, these barriers can make digital communication and accessing necessary online materials difficult and slow, if not essentially impossible.

Beyond the extraordinary circumstance of a pandemic, says Tessa Conroy, a professor of regional economic development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, broadband access corresponds with increased economic, educational and even health outcomes in rural communities.

In a January report she co-authored on the impact of broadband access on the Wisconsin economy, Conroy found that broadband access sparks population growth, improves educational success across grade levels, and correlates with better mental health. A 2020 report by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation also found that broadband access is critical to the state’s agricultural and tourism sectors, and it is a boon for rural entrepreneurship, according to Conroy.

“If we are wanting to support entrepreneurs, which I think a lot of places are – entrepreneurship is linked to job growth, income growth, poverty alleviation – then access to broadband could be part of that equation,” says Conroy.

Broadband access is an issue that Wisconsin leaders acknowledge. State lawmakers of both parties have introduced legislation over recent years to bridge the so-called ​“digital divide.”

A broadband grant program was founded in 2013 under Gov. Scott Walker ®, and awarded about $44 million over five years. During the pandemic, the amount of state investment has grown. In March of 2020, the state awarded $24 million in broadband expansion grants to tribal and municipal governments, and in October, the state used about $5 million in CARES Act funding for broadband projects.

Although recent state investment has been ​“significant,” it is hampered by restrictive state laws, says Steve Deller, an economic development specialist and professor of applied economics at UW-Madison. Deller, who worked with Conroy on the state broadband report, points to a Wisconsin statute that limits municipalities from forming taxpayer-funded broadband networks.

“On the one hand, the [state legislature] are trying to promote…investments, but on the other hand, they’re tying the hands of what local governments can do,” says Deller.

