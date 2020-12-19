Skip to content
Rural America

There Are Only 300 Wolverines Left in the Lower 48. Why Won’t the Government Protect Them?

The Fish and Wildlife Service downplayed the threat of climate change and deferred to industry groups in a recent decision not to protect wolverines under the Endangered Species Act, according to two lawsuits.

Johnathan Hettinger Montana Free Press

Wolverines, the largest land-dwelling members of the mustelid family, are known for their toughness and tenacity. But habitat loss and other threats have reduced their numbers to only 300 individuals. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

Editor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished by Mon­tana Free Press.

Con­ser­va­tion groups filed a pair of law­suits Mon­day chal­leng­ing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s deci­sion to deny fed­er­al Endan­gered Species Act pro­tec­tions for the wolverine. 

The law­suits argue that wolver­ines, a snow-depen­dent species with only 300 indi­vid­u­als liv­ing in the Low­er 48, face immi­nent threats in the face of a warm­ing cli­mate, reduced snow­pack and pop­u­la­tion iso­la­tion, and that the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment down­played those threats in its Octo­ber deci­sion to deny pro­tec­tions for the species.

The deci­sion on whether to list the wolver­ine is decades in the mak­ing. Con­ser­va­tion groups first filed a peti­tion out­lin­ing the species’ chal­lenges in 2000. In 2013, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Ser­vice pro­posed pro­tect­ing the species as threat­ened” under the Endan­gered Species Act, but agency offi­cials reversed that deci­sion in 2014. A law­suit filed by the con­ser­va­tion groups chal­lenged that deci­sion, and in 2016 a fed­er­al judge ruled that the agency did not fol­low the best avail­able sci­ence in deter­min­ing that reversal.

It’s dis­ap­point­ing that it is tak­ing mul­ti­ple law­suits and many decades to get wolver­ines the pro­tec­tions they need,” said Andrea Zac­car­di, a senior attor­ney with the Cen­ter for Bio­log­i­cal Diver­si­ty, a plain­tiff in one of the law­suits along with Defend­ers of Wildlife, the Greater Yel­low­stone Coali­tion and six oth­er groups.

“All of the scientific papers are pointing in one direction, and that’s that wolverines are in a lot of trouble in the Lower 48."

The two law­suits are like­ly to be con­sol­i­dat­ed, and are set to be heard by U.S. Dis­trict Court Judge Don­ald Mol­loy in Mis­soula. Mol­loy is the same judge who sided with the con­ser­va­tion groups in 2016. Zac­car­di said Mol­loy made it clear that wolver­ines need pro­tec­tions to help them deal with cli­mate change and the Fish and Wildlife Ser­vice pret­ty much ignored that.”

In Octo­ber, the agency released a revised deci­sion argu­ing that new sci­ence has deter­mined that wolver­ines aren’t as like­ly to be affect­ed by cli­mate change as pre­vi­ous­ly thought. That deter­mi­na­tion relied on new research about where wolver­ines den and are present in the Low­er 48 states. Much of that new research was drawn from a 2018 species sta­tus assess­ment.

But that sci­ence was cher­ry-picked” to sup­port the fed­er­al government’s pre­de­ter­mined deci­sion to not pro­tect the species, the law­suits allege. Evi­dence for that pre­de­ter­mi­na­tion includes the agency’s assess­ment that the fore­see­able future” for wolver­ines extends to 2055, when many cli­mate assess­ments go to 2100, and an assump­tion that female wolver­ines, which den almost exclu­sive­ly in deep snow, will be able to adapt to dimin­ished snowpack.

Wolverine tracks cross the summit of Mount Forbes in the Canadian Rockies. Many members of the species live and den in the high, snowy mountains. Photo by Brett Aubrey / Wikimedia Commons

All of the sci­en­tif­ic papers are point­ing in one direc­tion, and that’s that wolver­ines are in a lot of trou­ble in the Low­er 48,” said Matt Bish­op, an attor­ney with the West­ern Envi­ron­men­tal Law Cen­ter, which is rep­re­sent­ing WildEarth Guardians, Alliance for the Wild Rock­ies and oth­er con­ser­va­tion groups.

That opin­ion was shared by peer review­ers of the fed­er­al species sta­tus assess­ment, accord­ing to the law­suit filed by the West­ern Envi­ron­men­tal Law Cen­ter. The peer review was shared with Mon­tana Free Press.

It appears that the authors have made an infer­ence that cli­mate change is insignif­i­cant to wolver­ines and are going to great lengths to dis­miss incon­ve­nient truths,” one peer review­er wrote.

The review­er also wrote that the fed­er­al agency’s doc­u­ment cher­ry picked” and mis­con­strued” many sci­en­tif­ic papers to reach con­clu­sions that weren’t sup­port­ed by the ref­er­enced papers.

The agency’s deci­sion also claimed that wolver­ines in the Low­er 48 are not dis­tinct from a much larg­er and more robust Cana­di­an pop­u­la­tion, a rever­sal from ear­li­er fed­er­al dis­cus­sions about the species. If Low­er 48 wolver­ines are con­sid­ered part of the Cana­di­an pop­u­la­tion, they don’t look imper­iled in the same way,” said Lind­say Lar­ris, wildlife pro­gram direc­tor for WildEarth Guardians. 

But 2019 stud­ies that weren’t includ­ed in the 2018 species sta­tus assess­ment found the two pop­u­la­tions to be sig­nif­i­cant­ly sep­a­rat­ed, both by the Trans-Cana­da High­way and by sig­nif­i­cant trap­ping activ­i­ty at the U.S.-Canada bor­der. The most recent esti­mate of the effec­tive pop­u­la­tion” — i.e., the pop­u­la­tion that con­tributes to breed­ing and the genet­ic diver­si­ty of the species — is 35 indi­vid­u­als in the Low­er 48 states.

Anoth­er sig­nif­i­cant issue with the 2018 species sta­tus assess­ment is who was — and who wasn’t — invit­ed to sub­mit com­ments, Bish­op said.

Bish­op said his clients tried for­ev­er” to get involved in the for­mu­la­tion of the doc­u­ment, and had to file a Free­dom of Infor­ma­tion Act request to even see it.

That FOIA request also revealed that indus­try groups includ­ing the Amer­i­can Petro­le­um Insti­tute, the Inter­na­tion­al Snow­mo­bile Man­u­fac­tur­ers Asso­ci­a­tion, the West­ern Ener­gy Alliance and the Util­i­ty Air Reg­u­la­to­ry Group were giv­en ear­ly access to doc­u­ments and invit­ed to sub­mit com­ments, Bish­op said. All of those groups, which rep­re­sent fos­sil fuel and recre­ation inter­ests that could be impact­ed by reg­u­la­to­ry pro­tec­tions for the species, object­ed to wolver­ine pro­tec­tions, accord­ing to the complaint.

Bish­op said he’s nev­er seen such a one-sided” con­sul­ta­tion, in which the Trump admin­is­tra­tion reached out to indus­try groups for input, but not con­ser­va­tion groups or wolver­ine biologists.

Lar­ris said WildEarth Guardians tried to get involved, but was stonewalled.

It was clear [the Fish and Wildlife Ser­vice] was pro­tect­ing cer­tain inter­est groups, and the con­ser­va­tion com­mu­ni­ty at large was not one of those inter­est groups,” Lar­ris said.

Johnathan Het­tinger is a jour­nal­ist based in Liv­ingston, Mon­tana. Orig­i­nal­ly from Cen­tral Illi­nois and a grad­u­ate of the Uni­ver­si­ty of Illi­nois, he has worked at the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing, the Liv­ingston Enter­prise and the (Cham­paign-Urbana) News-Gazette. Con­tact Johnathan at jhett93@​gmail.​com and fol­low him on Twit­ter @jhett93.
