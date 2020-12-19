There Are Only 300 Wolverines Left in the Lower 48. Why Won’t the Government Protect Them?

Editor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished by Mon­tana Free Press.

Con­ser­va­tion groups filed a pair of law­suits Mon­day chal­leng­ing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s deci­sion to deny fed­er­al Endan­gered Species Act pro­tec­tions for the wolverine. The law­suits argue that wolver­ines, a snow-depen­dent species with only 300 indi­vid­u­als liv­ing in the Low­er 48, face immi­nent threats in the face of a warm­ing cli­mate, reduced snow­pack and pop­u­la­tion iso­la­tion, and that the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment down­played those threats in its Octo­ber deci­sion to deny pro­tec­tions for the species. The deci­sion on whether to list the wolver­ine is decades in the mak­ing. Con­ser­va­tion groups first filed a peti­tion out­lin­ing the species’ chal­lenges in 2000. In 2013, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Ser­vice pro­posed pro­tect­ing the species as ​“threat­ened” under the Endan­gered Species Act, but agency offi­cials reversed that deci­sion in 2014. A law­suit filed by the con­ser­va­tion groups chal­lenged that deci­sion, and in 2016 a fed­er­al judge ruled that the agency did not fol­low the best avail­able sci­ence in deter­min­ing that reversal. “It’s dis­ap­point­ing that it is tak­ing mul­ti­ple law­suits and many decades to get wolver­ines the pro­tec­tions they need,” said Andrea Zac­car­di, a senior attor­ney with the Cen­ter for Bio­log­i­cal Diver­si­ty, a plain­tiff in one of the law­suits along with Defend­ers of Wildlife, the Greater Yel­low­stone Coali­tion and six oth­er groups.

“All of the scientific papers are pointing in one direction, and that’s that wolverines are in a lot of trouble in the Lower 48."

The two law­suits are like­ly to be con­sol­i­dat­ed, and are set to be heard by U.S. Dis­trict Court Judge Don­ald Mol­loy in Mis­soula. Mol­loy is the same judge who sided with the con­ser­va­tion groups in 2016. Zac­car­di said Mol­loy made it clear that wolver­ines need pro­tec­tions to help them deal with cli­mate change and ​“the Fish and Wildlife Ser­vice pret­ty much ignored that.” In Octo­ber, the agency released a revised deci­sion argu­ing that new sci­ence has deter­mined that wolver­ines aren’t as like­ly to be affect­ed by cli­mate change as pre­vi­ous­ly thought. That deter­mi­na­tion relied on new research about where wolver­ines den and are present in the Low­er 48 states. Much of that new research was drawn from a 2018 species sta­tus assess­ment. But that sci­ence was ​“cher­ry-picked” to sup­port the fed­er­al government’s pre­de­ter­mined deci­sion to not pro­tect the species, the law­suits allege. Evi­dence for that pre­de­ter­mi­na­tion includes the agency’s assess­ment that the ​“fore­see­able future” for wolver­ines extends to 2055, when many cli­mate assess­ments go to 2100, and an assump­tion that female wolver­ines, which den almost exclu­sive­ly in deep snow, will be able to adapt to dimin­ished snowpack.

Wolverine tracks cross the summit of Mount Forbes in the Canadian Rockies. Many members of the species live and den in the high, snowy mountains. Photo by Brett Aubrey / Wikimedia Commons

“All of the sci­en­tif­ic papers are point­ing in one direc­tion, and that’s that wolver­ines are in a lot of trou­ble in the Low­er 48,” said Matt Bish­op, an attor­ney with the West­ern Envi­ron­men­tal Law Cen­ter, which is rep­re­sent­ing WildEarth Guardians, Alliance for the Wild Rock­ies and oth­er con­ser­va­tion groups. That opin­ion was shared by peer review­ers of the fed­er­al species sta­tus assess­ment, accord­ing to the law­suit filed by the West­ern Envi­ron­men­tal Law Cen­ter. The peer review was shared with Mon­tana Free Press. “It appears that the authors have made an infer­ence that cli­mate change is insignif­i­cant to wolver­ines and are going to great lengths to dis­miss incon­ve­nient truths,” one peer review­er wrote. The review­er also wrote that the fed­er­al agency’s doc­u­ment ​“cher­ry picked” and ​“mis­con­strued” many sci­en­tif­ic papers to reach con­clu­sions that weren’t sup­port­ed by the ref­er­enced papers.

