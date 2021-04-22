The Urgent Health Crisis Facing Black and Indigenous Communities
Filmmaker Dominique Rémy discusses her new documentary examining the rising maternal morbidity and mortality rates among certain peoples of color.
Maximillian Alvarez
In this pre-pandemic Working People recording that we thought was lost to history, we talk to filmmaker Dominique Rémy about her important full-length documentary on maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Black and Indigenous communities in the U.S.
