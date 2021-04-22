Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

The Urgent Health Crisis Facing Black and Indigenous Communities

Filmmaker Dominique Rémy discusses her new documentary examining the rising maternal morbidity and mortality rates among certain peoples of color.

Maximillian Alvarez

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

In this pre-pandemic Working People recording that we thought was lost to history, we talk to filmmaker Dominique Rémy about her important full-length documentary on maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Black and Indigenous communities in the U.S.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Pennsylvania Nurses Near Their Breaking Point
Brandee Brown and Chrissy Newton of Schuylkill Hospital Nurses United explore the challenges of collective bargaining during a global pandemic.
Labor
On the Picket Line With Striking Miners
Union organizer Jacob Morrison and musician Lee Baines III offer their solidarity to members of the United Mine Workers of America.
Inside the Covid-Induced Collapse of American Higher Education
SUNY Albany associate professor Aaron Major takes stock of the academic labor movement and its post-pandemic future.
Similar articles
Labor
Transit Union Head: Future Depends on Organizing Riders
Josh Eidelson
Labor
Pension Agency Raises Red Flag In RG Steel Bankruptcy
Bruce Vail
Labor
Union-Busting Is As Easy As ABC (the Associated Builders and Contractors)
David Moberg
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now