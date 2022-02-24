Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

The Political Transformation That Happens When Workers Speak for Themselves

On the importance of deep conversations—and listening.

Maximillian Alvarez

Longshore workers briefly walked off the job on in solidarity with the teamsters to picket and disrupt traffic, to one of POLA's seven terminals in San Pedro on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

Late last year, Max had the honor of getting to speak to a class at Tulane University called Introduction to Podcasting and Social Justice” taught by Dr. Billy Saas, cohost and producer of the podcast Money on the Left, as well as the cofounder and codirector of the Money on the Left Editorial Collective. The students in the class talked to Max about how and why he started Working People, how the show has grown over the years, and they also had a deep conversation about the political importance of podcasting as a medium. In the first half of this episode, you’ll hear Max’s conversation with the Introduction to Podcasting and Social Justice” class, which was recorded and edited by the students. Then, in the second half of the episode, you’ll hear Max’s follow-up conversation with Dr. Saas and two students from the class, Sophia Badame and Sophie Harris, about how the class evolved over the semester, the final projects they worked on, and how the next generation of podcasters are working to explore and expand the medium.

Additional links/​info below…

Permanent links below…

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemu​si​carchive​.org)

  • Jules Taylor, Working People Theme Song”
Support this work

Reader donations, many as small as just $5, are what fund the work of writers like this—and keep our content free and accessible to everyone. If you support this work, will chip in to help fund it?

It only takes a minute to donate. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
A U.S. Court Just Intervened to Stop 17,000 Railroad Workers From Going On Strike
A conversation with Jeff Kurtz, a railway engineer and union member for 40 years.
Labor
The Teachers Being Demonized for Trying To Save Us From the Pandemic
A conversation with locked-out members of the Chicago Teachers Union.
Labor
A Buffalo Starbucks Worker Talks About Why He Wants a Union
A conversation with Brian Murray, one of the Buffalo workers, and journalist Jordan Chariton, who recently traveled to Buffalo to speak with Starbucks workers.
Similar articles
Labor
The Oakland Teachers Strike Isn’t Just a Walk Out—It’s a Direct Challenge to Neoliberalism
Lois Weiner
Labor
GOP Reveals Depth of Voter-Exclusion Plan
Roger Bybee
Labor
Los Mineros and Steelworkers ‘Enhance’ Solidarity, Strategic Alliance
Mike Elk
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now