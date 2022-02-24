The Political Transformation That Happens When Workers Speak for Themselves
On the importance of deep conversations—and listening.
Maximillian Alvarez
Late last year, Max had the honor of getting to speak to a class at Tulane University called “Introduction to Podcasting and Social Justice” taught by Dr. Billy Saas, cohost and producer of the podcast Money on the Left, as well as the cofounder and codirector of the Money on the Left Editorial Collective. The students in the class talked to Max about how and why he started Working People, how the show has grown over the years, and they also had a deep conversation about the political importance of podcasting as a medium. In the first half of this episode, you’ll hear Max’s conversation with the “Introduction to Podcasting and Social Justice” class, which was recorded and edited by the students. Then, in the second half of the episode, you’ll hear Max’s follow-up conversation with Dr. Saas and two students from the class, Sophia Badame and Sophie Harris, about how the class evolved over the semester, the final projects they worked on, and how the next generation of podcasters are working to explore and expand the medium.
Additional links/info below…
- Billy’s faculty page and Twitter page
- Money on the Left website, Facebook page, and Twitter page
- Maximillian Alvarez, The Chronicle Review (The Chronicle of Higher Education), “The Podcast University (An Interview with Zachary Davis)”
- Maximillian Alvarez, Current Affairs, “Can the Working Class Speak?”
Permanent links below…
- Working People Patreon page
- Leave us a voicemail and we might play it on the show!
- Labor Radio / Podcast Network website, Facebook page, and Twitter page
- In These Times website, Facebook page, and Twitter page
- The Real News Network website, YouTube channel, podcast feeds, Facebook page, and Twitter page
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.