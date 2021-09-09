Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

The Tragic and Irreversible Consequences of Workplace Bullying

The family of grocery worker Evan Seyfried has not stopped seeking justice.

Maximillian Alvarez

Getty

(Content warning: bullying, harassment, suicide.) Evan Seyfried was a loving son, brother, friend, and a dedicated worker. For 19 years, with a virtually spotless record, Evan worked at a local Kroger grocery store in Milford, Ohio, where he eventually became the dairy department manager. From October 2020 to March 2021, however, Evan suffered a torturous litany of bullying, harassment, and sabotage, according to a lawsuit filed by the Seyfried family. As the lawsuit alleges, it was this treatment, which was the result of a conspiracy” involving numerous actors, including management-level supervisors at the Milford store, that caused Evan to eventually suffer a transient episodic break” and take his own life. In this episode, we talk with Evan’s mother Linda, his father Ken, and his brother Eric about the beautiful person he was, the horrific treatment he endured, and the need to hold those who wronged him accountable.

Additional links/​info below…

Permanent links below…

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemu​si​carchive​.org)

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Teaching at the Epicenter of the Pandemic, In a District Too Exhausted for Fear
A conversation with with Casey Scully, a former elementary-school teacher and current high-school math interventionist in Charleston, South Carolina.
Labor
They Rappel Down Skyscrapers to Clean Windows. And They're Going On Strike.
A conversation with Eric Crone, union steward and window cleaner who works for Columbia ﻿Building Services.
The Wisconsin Idea
VIDEO: Big Agriculture Has a Bleak Future in Store for All of Us
Factory farming operations have swallowed up much of the U.S. farming economy, and independent farmers warn that we’re not prepared for the future they have in store for us.
Similar articles
Labor
Are Software Engineers the Latest Exploited Migrant Workers?
David Iaconangelo
Labor
Baltimore’s Inner Harbor: From ‘Poverty-Zone’ to Economic Human Rights Zone?
Kari Lydersen
Labor
A Workers’ Guide to the Messed-Up Economy
Stephen Franklin
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now