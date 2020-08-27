10 Ways Remote Learning Is Failing Our Students

Schools across the coun­try have begun reopen­ing, either par­tial­ly or in full, with pre­dictably bumpy results. In Georgia’s largest school dis­trict, more than 250 employ­ees have called in to report either a pos­i­tive test or poten­tial expo­sure, mean­ing they have to stay home. Stu­dents in mul­ti­ple states have test­ed pos­i­tive, send­ing their class­mates home to quarantine.

The Amer­i­can Fed­er­a­tion of Teach­ers said it would sup­port ​“safe­ty strikes” against school dis­tricts that reopened unsafe­ly, and many of the largest dis­tricts are remain­ing remote for the fall semes­ter. While this may be the safest choice for now, it is not with­out costs.

School clo­sures pose a dif­fi­cult child­care chal­lenge, and remote learn­ing is typ­i­cal­ly low­er qual­i­ty than in per­son. Many stu­dents lack the tech­no­log­i­cal resources need­ed, and the already dis­ad­van­taged may fall fur­ther behind.

These 10 num­bers give a sense of the scale of the prob­lem, head­ing into the new school year: