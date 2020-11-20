Republicans Never Wanted a Fair Fight

It’s like déjà vu all over again. In 2020, the now unabashed­ly racist Repub­li­can Par­ty did its best to sup­press the Black vote, just as it did in 2000. And despite the out­come of 2020, no one has learned their lesson.

Recall the dis­as­ter that was the 2000 elec­tion. Thanks to vot­er sup­pres­sion and a par­ti­san inter­ven­tion by Repub­li­can Supreme Court jus­tices, George W. Bush car­ried Flori­da by just 537 votes, which made him the win­ner in the Elec­toral Col­lege arith­metic. In 2020, Repub­li­cans are mak­ing a des­per­ate attempt at a ​‘Hail Mary,’ like Sen. Lind­sey Graham’s (R‑S.C.) eth­i­cal­ly ques­tion­able elec­tion probe or Trump’s base­less accu­sa­tions of vot­er ​“fraud.” Despite these efforts, there is no no arith­metic by which Trump can be declared the win­ner. In These Times Senior Edi­tor David Moberg, in ​“Keep Flori­da Alive,” fea­tured in the Jan­u­ary 8, 2001, issue, looked on the bright side of a fraught elec­tion. The fias­co in 2000 should lead to whole­some reform, he wrote:

The elec­tion cri­sis opens up new pos­si­bil­i­ties for chal­leng­ing the legit­i­ma­cy of some aspects of our inher­it­ed polit­i­cal insti­tu­tions and process­es, and forc­ing a debate on what democ­ra­cy could and should mean in the 21 st cen­tu­ry. It is sim­ply the lat­est, most dra­mat­ic devel­op­ment in a series of unfold­ing crises of Amer­i­can democ­ra­cy that unfor­tu­nate­ly so far have pro­duced more cyn­i­cism and with­draw­al than protest or demands for deep-seat­ed reform. …



There undoubt­ed­ly will be chal­lenges to the Elec­toral Col­lege, which has been taint­ed by anti-pop­u­lar elit­ism and the spe­cial inter­ests of the slave­hold­ing states from its ori­gins, and which no longer plau­si­bly pro­vides enough ben­e­fits to off­set its great dis­ad­van­tages. …



The insti­tu­tion­al cri­sis, how­ev­er, goes far beyond the Elec­toral Col­lege to a broad­er sense that exist­ing pol­i­tics does not serve most peo­ple or demo­c­ra­t­ic ideals. …



What­ev­er hap­pens in the courts and the counts, pro­gres­sives should con­tin­ue, para­phras­ing Jesse Jack­son, to keep Flori­da alive. There are too many impor­tant ques­tions about what hap­pened in the Flori­da elec­tion to throw in the tow­el, even if [Al] Gore is forced to con­cede. The objec­tive should not be sim­ply fur­ther crip­pling Bush, but rather open­ing a broad dis­cus­sion about remak­ing democ­ra­cy to guar­an­tee pop­u­lar pow­er, to reduce the pow­er of monied inter­ests, and to pro­tect the rights of indi­vid­u­als and minori­ties.



Democ­ra­cy is — or should be — more than vot­ing, but if votes aren’t even accu­rate­ly count­ed, democ­ra­cy is a fraud and there’s less rea­son for any­one to head to the polls. This year’s bal­lot­ing could have been a civics les­son in how every vote can count; instead it has showed how many votes don’t. …Like near­ly every­thing else in the elec­tion, the fail­ure to invest in reli­able vot­ing tech­nolo­gies was skewed. The Wash­ing­ton Post, New York Times and Mia­mi Her­ald all report­ed that black vot­ers, over­whelm­ing­ly Gore sup­port­ers, were much more like­ly to use vot­ing equip­ment that had far high­er rates of rejec­tion and error than were white voters.

It’s 20 years lat­er. Though the Trump admin­is­tra­tion con­tin­ues to assault the right to vote, despite los­ing the pres­i­den­tial elec­tion by a land­slide, let’s hope that in 2040, we look back on this year’s shenani­gans as the death throes of a dying party.