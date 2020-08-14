Tens of thou­sands of agri­cul­tur­al work­ers have been denied wages by their employ­ers — a vio­la­tion of labor laws — over the past two decades, accord­ing to Depart­ment of Labor data. The data shows that the employ­ers didn’t pay a total of $65 mil­lion in wages to their 150,000 employ­ees between 2001 and 2019.

Back wages increased from $4.2 mil­lion to $6 mil­lion in 2019 than in 2018, a 44 per­cent increase, accord­ing to the data.