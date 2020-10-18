Skip to content
menu
search
Rural America

The U.S. Still Uses Dozens of Hazardous Pesticides Banned in Other Countries

Phorate, for example—the “extremely hazardous” insecticide that is most used in the U.S.—is banned in 38 countries, including China, Brazil and India.

Pramod Acharya Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

(Photo by USDA)

Edi­tor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished on the Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing.

A total of about 400 dif­fer­ent agri­cul­tur­al pes­ti­cides were used in the Unit­ed States in 2017, the lat­est year data is avail­able. More and more pes­ti­cides have been used because they con­tribute to high­er yields and improved prod­uct qual­i­ty by con­trol­ling weeds, insects, nema­todes, and plant pathogens,” accord­ing to the U.S. Depart­ment of Agri­cul­ture.

How­ev­er, the USDA not­ed, pes­ti­cides pose con­se­quences for people’s health and the environment.

About 150 agri­cul­tur­al pes­ti­cides that the World Health Orga­ni­za­tion con­sid­ers haz­ardous” at some lev­el to human health were used in the Unit­ed States in 2017, accord­ing to a review of U.S. Geo­log­i­cal Sur­vey data.

The geo­log­i­cal sur­vey esti­mat­ed that at least one bil­lion pounds of agri­cul­tur­al pes­ti­cides were used in 2017. Of that, about 60 per­cent – or more than 645 mil­lion pounds – of the pes­ti­cides were haz­ardous to human health, accord­ing to the WHO’s data.

Many haz­ardous” pes­ti­cides that have been used in the U.S. for decades are banned in many oth­er countries.

Twen­ty-five pes­ti­cides that are banned in more than 30 coun­tries were still used in the Unit­ed States in 2017, accord­ing to an analy­sis of data from the U.S. Geo­log­i­cal Sur­vey and the Pes­ti­cide Action Net­work Inter­na­tion­al, which keeps track of banned pes­ti­cides around the world. 

The action net­work’s data show that about 70 of the 150 haz­ardous pes­ti­cides used in the U.S. are banned in at least one country. 

For instance, phor­ate, the most used extreme­ly haz­ardous” insec­ti­cide in the U.S. in 2017, is banned in 38 coun­tries, includ­ing Chi­na, Brazil and India. None of the extreme­ly haz­ardous” pes­ti­cides can be used in the 27 nations of the Euro­pean Union.

The Mid­west Cen­ter for Inves­tiga­tive Report­ing is a non­prof­it, online news­room offer­ing inves­tiga­tive and enter­prise cov­er­age of agribusi­ness, Big Ag and relat­ed issues through data analy­sis, visu­al­iza­tions, in-depth reports and inter­ac­tive web tools. Vis­it us online https://​inves​ti​gatemid​west​.org

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Pramod Acharya
Rural America
Agricultural Workers Lose Millions of Dollars Each Year to Employer Wage Theft
It’s against U.S. labor laws, but that hasn’t stopped employers from withholding more than $65 million in worker wages over the last two decades.
Similar articles
Rural America
For Decades the U.S. Punished Indigenous Healers. Now the Indian Health Service Wants to Hire Them
Sydney Akridge
Rural America
Another Disease Outbreak Threatens U.S. Pigs, But Big Ag Would Rather Talk About Bacon Prices
Martha Rosenberg
Rural America
Indian Country: The Situation is Bleak, But Not Hopeless
Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now