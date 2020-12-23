Skip to content
Rural America

Our Food System Is Broken and Biden’s USDA Pick Won’t Fix It

Tom Vilsack showed his pro-corporate colors when he served as Obama’s ag secretary. To build a just food system under his leadership, we will have to push from below.

Jim Goodman

Photo by Matt McClain / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Edi­tor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished by the Wis­con­sin Examiner.

In 2009 Tom Vil­sack was among five of Pres­i­dent Obama’s cab­i­net nom­i­nees to be con­firmed by unan­i­mous con­sent of the U.S. Sen­ate. That he was a non-con­tro­ver­sial pick for Unit­ed States Depart­ment of Agri­cul­ture Sec­re­tary (USDA) spoke to the fact that, like his pre­de­ces­sors in pre­vi­ous admin­is­tra­tions, his strong ties to cor­po­rate agribusi­ness made him very accept­able to farm-state law­mak­ers. He was a safe choice then and as Pres­i­dent-elect Biden now fills out his cab­i­net, Vil­sack is, again, a safe choice at USDA.

While Vil­sack is more than accept­able to Repub­li­cans and the cen­trist wing of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic par­ty, his nom­i­na­tion was a red flag to reformist pro­gres­sives, small farm and envi­ron­men­tal advo­cates. Vil­sack­’s nom­i­na­tion means step­ping back to the same old same old of Obama’s ag pol­i­cy that did lit­tle to pro­mote pro­gres­sive poli­cies that would give farm­ers fair prices, lim­it cor­po­rate con­sol­i­da­tion, rebuild rur­al com­mu­ni­ties, dis­cour­age overuse of pes­ti­cides and the pro­lif­er­a­tion of Con­fined Ani­mal Feed­ing Oper­a­tions (CAFOs) or pro­vide land access to women, peo­ple of col­or and begin­ning farmers.

Pressure from corporate agribusiness demanded a continuation of the status quo that serves their interests, not that of rural or urban Americans, food chain workers or those who depend on the USDA nutrition programs.

No doubt almost any­one mov­ing into the big office” at USDA would be an improve­ment over cur­rent Ag Sec­re­tary Son­ny Per­due, with his sup­port for the con­tin­u­ing trend of con­sol­i­da­tion in agri­cul­ture, his the big get big­ger and the small go out” phi­los­o­phy, pen­chant to de-reg­u­late agri­cul­ture, dis­dain for organ­ic farm­ing, per­pet­u­a­tion of racist poli­cies with­in the USDA, sup­port for fac­to­ry farm­ing and his feel­ing that cli­mate sci­ence is a joke.” Not a high bar.

Being the safe choice for the incom­ing admin­is­tra­tion hard­ly equates with Vil­sack being the choice of rur­al Amer­i­cans. Of course agribusi­ness cor­po­ra­tions and com­mod­i­ty farm­ers wel­come his return to USDA, but the agri­cul­ture in the mid­dle” got lit­tle sup­port from Sec­re­tary Vilsack.

Under Vil­sack, coun­try of ori­gin label­ing for beef and pork was repealed. A series of cross-coun­try lis­ten­ing ses­sions on com­pe­ti­tion and anti-trust enforce­ment with­in the ag indus­try joint­ly host­ed by USDA and the Depart­ment of Jus­tice in 2010 drew thou­sands of farm­ers to tes­ti­fy about the unfair prices they were paid in a high­ly con­sol­i­dat­ed mar­ket­place. The hear­ings, it was thought, offered hope. Vil­sack lis­tened yet did noth­ing to foment change.

Under Vilsack’s lead­er­ship USDA failed to reverse decades of insti­tu­tion­al racism against Black farm­ers, even as USDA was forced to set­tle law­suits for bil­lions of dol­lars admit­ting dis­crim­i­na­tion against African Amer­i­can, Native Amer­i­can, Lat­inx and women farm­ers and ranch­ers. No won­der USDA has been called the last plan­ta­tion”.

His impru­dent fir­ing of Shirley Sher­rod, USDA’s Geor­gia direc­tor of rur­al devel­op­ment, is still remem­bered in Geor­gia and makes one won­der if Geor­gians see him as a safe choice. Despite pres­sure from farm, envi­ron­men­tal, labor and hunger groups both urban and rur­al to nom­i­nate Ohio Rep­re­sen­ta­tive Mar­cia Fudge as USDA Sec­re­tary, a posi­tion she was well qual­i­fied for and active­ly pur­sued, she was instead nom­i­nat­ed for Sec­re­tary of Hous­ing and Urban Development.

Pres­sure from cor­po­rate agribusi­ness demand­ed a con­tin­u­a­tion of the sta­tus quo that serves their inter­ests, not that of rur­al or urban Amer­i­cans, food chain work­ers or those who depend on the USDA nutri­tion pro­grams that Mar­cia Fudge knows so well. The sta­tus quo isn’t work­ing. We need some­one with vision for a just food sys­tem,” said Joe Maxwell, pres­i­dent of Fam­i­ly Farm Action. John Boyd, pres­i­dent of the Nation­al Black Farm­ers Asso­ci­a­tion, who cam­paigned for Mr. Biden and worked with his tran­si­tion team, said, I want­ed some­one new” at USDA.

While in his first go-round at USDA, Vil­sack did state that local and region­al food sys­tems are about oppor­tu­ni­ty,” there seemed to be lit­tle effort to make those sys­temic changes hap­pen. Pres­i­dent Oba­ma select­ed organ­ic advo­cate Kath­leen Mer­ri­g­an as Deputy Sec­re­tary of Agri­cul­ture and Vil­sack seemed com­mit­ted to rais­ing the pres­ence of organ­ic agri­cul­ture at USDA. Plant­i­ng the Peo­ples Gar­den” and plac­ing a bee­hive on the roof of the USDA build­ing in Wash­ing­ton along with Michelle Obama’s organ­ic White House Kitchen Gar­den and bee­hive on the South Lawn of the White House gave an indi­ca­tion that per­haps the admin­is­tra­tion and Vil­sack were ready to take the USDA in a new direc­tion. But old habits are hard to break and Vil­sack, once named the Biotech Gov­er­nor of the Year,” was more inclined to approve bio-tech crops than he was to sup­port organ­ic farmers.

In his posi­tion head­ing the U.S. Dairy Export Coun­cil (USDEC) for the past three years, Vil­sack found him­self in a real conun­drum. The cheese he want­ed to export is a com­mod­i­ty no one real­ly wants. Last fall, Rogue Riv­er Blue was named Best Cheese in the World.” It is made exclu­sive­ly with milk from Rogue Cream­ery’s Cer­ti­fied Organ­ic Dairy Farm, where cows graze on pas­tures bor­der­ing the Rogue Riv­er, in Ore­gon, a far cry from the com­mod­i­ty cheese from CAFO farms that’s pil­ing up in cold stor­age. Vil­sack just­ly applaud­ed Rouge Riv­er. This is more than a win for Rogue Cream­ery of Cen­tral Point, Ore­gon,” he said. The Best Cheese’ title cre­ates a halo effect that will cause glob­al cus­tomers to look at all U.S. cheeses in a brighter light.” Real­ly? Amer­i­can cheese sin­gles may sell at the con­ve­nience stores, but clear­ly not on the world market.

As head of USDEC, Vilsack’s answer to the sur­plus of U.S. dairy pro­duc­tion was to demand an open mar­ket into Cana­da, in effect forc­ing the Cana­di­ans to dis­man­tle their wide­ly sup­port­ed dairy sup­ply man­age­ment sys­tem that has kept their farm­ers prof­itable. That trou­bles many small and medi­um-sized U.S. dairy farm­ers who feel imple­ment­ing sup­ply man­age­ment here might be their last, best hope to end the wild fluc­tu­a­tions in milk prices which, for decades, have been con­sis­tent­ly below the cost of pro­duc­tion. Mr. Vil­sack­’s solu­tion for low farm-gate prices and the grow­ing prob­lem of sur­plus dairy pro­duc­tion — increas­ing dairy exports — has not worked.

In a Sep­tem­ber inter­view, Mr. Vil­sack (at the time an advis­er to the Biden cam­paign) said I don’t think most farm­ers want gov­ern­ment pay­ments,” not­ing a need for new poli­cies that sup­port a more resilient farm sec­tor.” Under a Biden admin­is­tra­tion, he added, the USDA could set up region­al food-sup­ply mar­kets and direct fed­er­al incen­tives to farm­ers who adopt cli­mate-friend­ly prac­tices.” Right on!

Let’s give Vil­sack cred­it for embrac­ing that kind of think­ing. And let’s lift up the idea of a just food sys­tem, feed our­selves, pay our farm­ers and farm work­ers fair­ly and pay every­one else a fair wage — as Bernie Sanders says, a min­i­mum of 15 bucks an hour.” Let’s admit that forc­ing over-pro­duc­tion of dairy, or any com­mod­i­ty, on the world mar­ket is a los­ing game. If folks like Rogue Riv­er and oth­ers can export their spe­cial­ties, more pow­er to em.

Ricar­do Sal­vadore at Union of Con­cerned Sci­en­tists stressed that any change in admin­is­tra­tion is an oppor­tu­ni­ty to strike in a new direc­tion. So, obvi­ous­ly, going back to a [USDA] sec­re­tary of the past is not the way to strike in a new direc­tion. That is sta­tus quo.”

Giv­en a sec­ond chance, will Tom Vil­sack be that some­one with vision for a just food sys­tem” that Joe Maxwell hoped for, some­one who will Build Back Bet­ter, or will it be déjà vu all over again”? The fate of farm­ers, rur­al com­mu­ni­ties and our food sys­tem depends on the answer.

Jim Good­man is a retired dairy farmer from Wonewoc, Wis.

