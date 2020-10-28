Skip to content
Labor

Our Politicians in Alabama Are Scapegoating Immigrants, But Workers Shouldn't Be Fooled

Republicans are trying to deflect attention from their own dismal records.

Jacob Morrison

Congressman Mo Brooks speaks at a rally in Trussville, Alabama. Brooks is one of the several Alabama politicians who have turned their backs on immigrants in the state. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Unions pro­tect work­ers. More accu­rate­ly and specif­i­cal­ly, work­ers who build strong unions pro­tect each oth­er from the ruth­less prof­it seek­ing of cor­po­ra­tions and the cal­lous­ness of politi­cians. And sol­i­dar­i­ty across lines of race, gen­der and immi­gra­tion sta­tus is nec­es­sary for the build­ing of strong unions.

Yet, many politi­cians and pun­dits in Alaba­ma are using this heat­ed elec­tion cycle to foment divi­sion along these lines. This divi­sion must be resist­ed by union mem­bers on both moral and prac­ti­cal grounds, because the labor move­ment will nev­er win by doing the boss’s bid­ding and arti­fi­cial­ly con­strict­ing the bounds of our solidarity.

This dynam­ic takes many forms, but gen­er­al­ly what hap­pens is a dem­a­gogue will point to a real prob­lem that work­ers in Alaba­ma are fac­ing — low wages, pover­ty, unem­ploy­ment, crime — to stir up resent­ment. Instead of point­ing this resent­ment where it belongs — at the boss, politi­cians, or the sys­tem that allows so few to get unimag­in­ably wealthy while wages stag­nate — this resent­ment is point­ed at scape­goats.

Right now in Alaba­ma, few are more tar­get­ed as scape­goats than immi­grants, espe­cial­ly the undocumented.

Immi­grants are a scape­goat so pop­u­lar among Alaba­ma Repub­li­can politi­cians that even the impli­ca­tion that they should receive a fair shake from our gov­ern­ment can land you in hot water for weeks, as it did for Tom­my Tuberville, the cur­rent GOP nom­i­nee for U.S. Sen­ate. Back in Feb­ru­ary, Tuberville made the mis­take of human­iz­ing immi­grants, say­ing that they sim­ply want to come and make a life for them­selves. This took over the dis­course around the cam­paign for weeks and even prompt­ed a Jef­fer­son Coun­ty sher­iff to pen an op-ed oppos­ing Tuberville’s can­di­da­cy in the pri­ma­ry. Tuberville is now full throat­ed in his denun­ci­a­tions of any com­pro­mise on immi­gra­tion though: A full half of his last ad is com­prised of such rhetoric.

Jeff Poor, a Bre­it­bart con­trib­u­tor and host on Mobile’s FMTalk 106.5 radio sta­tion, in April fea­tured for­mer Act­ing ICE Direc­tor Tom Homan mak­ing the case that undoc­u­ment­ed immi­grants hurt Alaba­ma work­ers because they work for less because they are eas­i­ly exploitable. (Homan was, of course, not remind­ed that it is through the use of ICE as a dis­ci­pli­nary mea­sure for the boss that undoc­u­ment­ed immi­grants are exploitable.)

Amaz­ing­ly, even con­cerns about the dis­as­trous response to the pan­dem­ic are turned on the undoc­u­ment­ed. My rep­re­sen­ta­tive, Mo Brooks, did this in August in his expla­na­tion of a no vote on S.386 — a bill that would’ve allowed more immi­grants in the coun­try legal­ly, lament­ing 40 mil­lion lost jobs. His lamen­ta­tions are hol­low though: The same day he offered them up he decried debt junkies” and vot­ed against a relief bill.

Unfor­tu­nate­ly, turn­ing pan­dem­ic anx­i­ety into immi­grant resent­ment is a theme. In one recent col­umn, a host at WVNN (a local radio sta­tion where I also host a show), Dale Jack­son, assert­ed that the solu­tion to small Alaba­ma busi­ness­es not feel­ing com­fort­able” with their cash flow because of the reces­sion is, get this, bet­ter bor­der security.

The mor­bid irony of the reac­tionary posi­tion on immi­gra­tion is that Repub­li­cans are try­ing to deflect atten­tion from their own dis­mal records, which are hurt­ing all poor and work­ing people.

These politi­cians balk at rais­ing the min­i­mum wage — a posi­tion that has been increas­ing­ly imple­ment­ed at the state lev­el and is large­ly respon­si­ble for the low wage growth that Trump is so excit­ed about.

One of the first things Repub­li­cans in this state did once they real­ized the pan­dem­ic would be a long-term issue was strength­en employ­er immu­ni­ty in cas­es where work­ers get sick on the job.

Repub­li­cans in the U.S. Sen­ate have left work­ers out to dry for months after funds from the orig­i­nal relief bill dried up, and they have refused to extend unem­ploy­ment stim­u­lus or pass an evic­tion mora­to­ri­um, or rent or mort­gage for­give­ness, even though up to 48% of Alaba­ma renters are cur­rent­ly at risk of eviction.

After all this inac­tion, Repub­li­cans in the Sen­ate dropped every­thing to pack the Supreme Court with a nom­i­nee who has pub­licly said that the Afford­able Care Act ought to be struck down (and pro­tec­tions for pre-exist­ing con­di­tions with it) and that hurl­ing racial epi­thets does not con­sti­tute a hos­tile work envi­ron­ment, among a myr­i­ad of oth­er anti-work­er, anti-con­sumer, anti-lib­er­ty judi­cial opin­ions. And this nom­i­nee has been added to a Supreme Court that is already pro-cor­po­ra­tion and anti-worker.

When mak­ing the case that they are work­ing-class guardians, Repub­li­cans gen­er­al­ly do not defend this record. Instead, they obfus­cate it with divi­sive rhetoric — a rhetoric that mis­di­rects the legit­i­mate eco­nom­ic anx­i­eties of work­ing Alabami­ans, some of which are the cre­ations of the very same politicians.

We must resist these politi­cians’ dis­trac­tions, though, because we know that the exploitabil­i­ty of migrant work­ers is not an innate com­po­nent of their per­son, but our society’s choice to make them exploitable. We also know that strong unions dri­ve wages and ben­e­fits up. And, of course, hyper exploita­tive labor — the kind that migrant work­ers, espe­cial­ly the undoc­u­ment­ed, are forced to toil under — is worth oppos­ing on those grounds alone. No one should have to suf­fer the indig­ni­ty of know­ing that your boss can snap their fin­gers and have you deport­ed, and no boss should have that much pow­er over their work­ers.

The solu­tion that address­es both of these prob­lems — exploita­tion of immi­grants and low wages and unem­ploy­ment for U.S. born work­ers — is sol­i­dar­i­ty. Immi­grants, includ­ing peo­ple who are undoc­u­ment­ed, are a large part of our work force, and we can’t build work­er pow­er with­out them. And we can’t build work­er pow­er with them with­out stand­ing in sol­i­dar­i­ty when they are attacked.

The path for­ward is clear: We must reject calls to scape­goat vul­ner­a­ble pop­u­la­tions for the prob­lems cre­at­ed by the pow­er­ful in our soci­ety. We must reject work­ing-class divi­sion and unite and orga­nize with our fel­low work­ers — doc­u­ment­ed and undoc­u­ment­ed — for high­er wages, bet­ter work­ing con­di­tions, and a soci­ety that makes it eas­i­er for all to exer­cise these fun­da­men­tal rights to organize.

Alaba­ma Repub­li­cans and their media mouth­pieces want you to be mad at your immi­grant neigh­bors so that you aren’t mad at them. Don’t fall for it.

As a 501©3 non­prof­it pub­li­ca­tion, In These Times does not oppose or endorse can­di­dates for polit­i­cal office.

Jacob Mor­ri­son is Sec­re­tary-Trea­sur­er of the North Alaba­ma Area Labor Coun­cil which rep­re­sents thou­sands of union work­ers and co-hosts The Val­ley Labor Report, a union talk radio show on Sat­ur­day morn­ings from 9:30 to 11:00am on WVNN, WGOL, and YouTube.


