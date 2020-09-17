All the Options for Schooling Are Bad—But We Have to Choose Safety

I am among the mil­lions of par­ents around the coun­try (and more around the world) won­der­ing whether to send our chil­dren back to school. The mere ques­tion evokes con­flict­ing thoughts that usu­al­ly end in con­fu­sion and exas­per­a­tion. It’s a big deci­sion, one that most par­ents feel ill-equipped to make.



Let’s be real: This nov­el coro­n­avirus still stumps world-renowned epi­demi­ol­o­gists. How can par­ents ade­quate­ly ascer­tain what’s best? My kids have tear­ful­ly inti­mat­ed on more occa­sions than I care to acknowl­edge that they want to go back — to actu­al­ly leave the house, learn from their teach­ers in per­son, spend time with friends beyond a lap­top screen. My hus­band and I want that, too. If only it were that simple.

By August 30 at least 36 states had report­ed pos­i­tive cas­es at col­leges and uni­ver­si­ties, adding more than 8,700 cas­es to America’s total. My heart sinks think­ing of that now-infa­mous pho­to of Geor­gia high school stu­dents — a state where I once lived — mask­less and crammed togeth­er in a nar­row hall­way, no social dis­tanc­ing in sight. Pre­dictably, nine stu­dents and staff test­ed pos­i­tive for Covid and the school tem­porar­i­ly closed. It’s not quite a ring­ing endorse­ment for return.

And those were teenagers. The­o­ret­i­cal­ly, they have the capac­i­ty to grasp the con­se­quences of a pub­lic health cri­sis. My ram­bunc­tious 8- and 6‑year-old sons? Not so much. Before the pan­dem­ic, we were still work­ing on the whole ​“wash your hands” thing. I am not opti­mistic they could keep a mask on for an entire school day.

The sto­ry of lit­tle Kimo­ra Lynum — ​“Kim­mie” as her fam­i­ly affec­tion­ate­ly called her — adds to my nev­er-end­ing anx­i­ety. The 9‑year-old Flori­da girl loved to play video games and dance to YouTube and Tik­Tok videos, just like my boys. After a sud­den onset of a high fever and severe stom­ach pains in July, Kim­mie was mis­di­ag­nosed with a uri­nary tract infec­tion at a local hos­pi­tal. She was sent home with Tylenol and antibi­otics. Less than a week lat­er, she died. A posthu­mous test deter­mined Kim­mie had Covid.

My heart aches for her moth­er, Mikasha Young­Holmes, who lost her only child. The pre­lim­i­nary evi­dence sug­gests younger chil­dren are less like­ly to become infect­ed, but it is hard to stave off the fear of one of my sons becom­ing that rare case. Kim­mie was African Amer­i­can, like my fam­i­ly and me. Sta­tis­ti­cal­ly, we are at ele­vat­ed risk.

But I admit I face yet anoth­er truth, as do many par­ents who pri­vate­ly admit it: I am tired. We want back our ​“B.C.” lives, the ones from ​“before Covid19.” Hav­ing kids in school would cer­tain­ly help. My fam­i­ly and I have done our best to stay upbeat and cre­ative, but we can only do so many movie nights, paint par­ties and day trips con­fined in a car.

