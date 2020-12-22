Skip to content
Feature

The Case Against Industrial Animal Agriculture in 10 Statistics

The pandemic has slowed the growth of meat consumption around the world. Scientists argue we need to keep that trend going.

Dayton Martindale

A worker inspects rows of pork at a large meatpacking facility in Shenyang, China on September 16, 2020. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

No indus­try, per­haps exclud­ing fos­sil fuels, has done more dam­age to the Earth and its inhab­i­tants than ani­mal agri­cul­ture. It is the largest sin­gle devour­er of land; a pol­luter of air, water, and soil; and — from swine flu to avian flu — a reg­u­lar source of new ill­ness­es. It heaps abus­es upon its work­ers (includ­ing high rates of injury), and deals bru­tal deaths and even more bru­tal lives to bil­lions of non­hu­man ani­mals each year.

For decades, the indus­try has expand­ed with ris­ing glob­al incomes, sat­is­fy­ing increased demand through the spread of a destruc­tive, exploita­tive fac­to­ry farm­ing mod­el. But Covid-19 has thrown a wrench in this growth: The com­bi­na­tion of out­breaks in meat­pack­ing plants, reduced restau­rant vis­its and more price-con­scious gro­cery shop­pers means that meat con­sump­tion is expect­ed to drop this year. While Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump has inter­vened to keep plants open, this hasn’t stopped the decline, which is expect­ed to affect the indus­try for years to come. Many cli­mate sci­en­tists and activists argue the indus­try must shrink far fur­ther to keep emis­sions under control.

The num­bers that fol­low sketch the vast scale of this indus­try and the prob­lems it presents– ask­ing whether now may be pro­gres­sives’ best time to strike.

Day­ton Mar­tin­dale is a free­lance writer and for­mer asso­ciate edi­tor at In These Times. His work has also appeared in Boston Review, Earth Island Jour­nal, Har­bin­ger and The Next Sys­tem Project. Fol­low him on Twit­ter: @DaytonRMartind.

