The Case Against Industrial Animal Agriculture in 10 Statistics

No indus­try, per­haps exclud­ing fos­sil fuels, has done more dam­age to the Earth and its inhab­i­tants than ani­mal agri­cul­ture. It is the largest sin­gle devour­er of land; a pol­luter of air, water, and soil; and — from swine flu to avian flu — a reg­u­lar source of new ill­ness­es. It heaps abus­es upon its work­ers (includ­ing high rates of injury), and deals bru­tal deaths and even more bru­tal lives to bil­lions of non­hu­man ani­mals each year.

For decades, the indus­try has expand­ed with ris­ing glob­al incomes, sat­is­fy­ing increased demand through the spread of a destruc­tive, exploita­tive fac­to­ry farm­ing mod­el. But Covid-19 has thrown a wrench in this growth: The com­bi­na­tion of out­breaks in meat­pack­ing plants, reduced restau­rant vis­its and more price-con­scious gro­cery shop­pers means that meat con­sump­tion is expect­ed to drop this year. While Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump has inter­vened to keep plants open, this hasn’t stopped the decline, which is expect­ed to affect the indus­try for years to come. Many cli­mate sci­en­tists and activists argue the indus­try must shrink far fur­ther to keep emis­sions under control.

The num­bers that fol­low sketch the vast scale of this indus­try and the prob­lems it presents– ask­ing whether now may be pro­gres­sives’ best time to strike.

