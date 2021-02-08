Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

Devastation and Uprising: 2020 in 10 Numbers

The pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and amplified wealth inequality. But Americans have also demonstrated their incredible resilience.

In These Times Editors

A healthcare professional prepares to screen people for the coronavirus at a testing site in Landover, Maryland on March 30, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

We’ve compiled 10 statistics that sum up a chart-breaking year. 

$282 billion was added to the personal wealth of America’s billionaires within the first month of lockdown

10% of Black workers, 9% of Latino workers and 6% of white workers were unemployed in December 2020

52% of young adults age 18 – 29 lived with their parents in July 2020, the most ever recorded

51% of Chinese American parents of school-aged children (and half of 10- to 18-year-old Chinese American children) say they experienced discrimination fueled by Covid-19 rhetoric, according to Pediatrics

34% of women said they wanted to delay pregnancy or have fewer children because of the pandemic, according to the Guttmacher Institute

215% more time was spent in March 2020 accessing news on mobile devices than the previous year, according to Nielsen

$80 Million was donated to community bail funds the month after George Floyd was murdered

26 Million people protested police violence by July 4, 2020, the largest protest movement in U.S. history

6,800% more top-selling anti-racism books were sold in May and June 2020, compared to the previous two months

66% of eligible people voted in the 2020 general election, the highest rate in at least a century

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by In These Times Editors
Feature
The Electoral College Needs to Go. Here’s How States Can Bypass It.
Hillary Clinton and Al Gore both won the popular vote, but lost the election. It’s time for the people to choose who becomes president.
Culture
Republicans Never Wanted a Fair Fight
Lessons from the tumultuous election in 2000 are still relevant 20 years later.
Feature
What You Need to Know About BDS
The global, nonviolent movement for Palestinian freedom.
Similar articles
Feature
A New Standard?
China's decision to revalue its currency may mark a change in the world's deal with the dollar
Jehangir Pocha
Feature
Muslim Ban 3.0 Is Here. And So Is the Anti-Racist Resistance.
Communities under siege are planning a mass mobilization on October 18.
Michelle Chen
Feature
Union Stations
David Moberg
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now