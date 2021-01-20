We Don't Need to Do This To Ourselves

Terrorism works. It works not because it is devastating by itself — no single bombing, or burning, or storming of a government building by a flag-waving crowd is enough to destroy a society of millions of people. It works because of the way that we respond to it. Like a vaccine, it is a small provocation that provokes an enormous backlash. The response, which we inflict on ourselves, is the real damage. The shoe bomber didn’t manage to blow up a single plane, but 20 years later, we are all still taking off our shoes at the airport.

A presidential inauguration is a chance for America to show ourselves and the world what the American spirit is all about. And so we have filled our nation’s capital with heavily armed soldiers. On the eve of what should be one of the biggest celebrations in at least four years, Washington, DC is full of National Guard troops, Secret Service agents, police from across the country, and almost no one else. The pandemic would have made this a small inauguration no matter what, but this is something else. This a full, panic-induced lockdown, bristling with Humvees and M‑16s, grafted onto what will be a forced display of Hope and Unity, a Joker-like combination of an immovable smile set atop a structure that is meant to kill.

To walk through downtown DC on the eve of inauguration day is to constantly feel that you may be hauled off to Guantanamo if you take a wrong turn. In place of the normal welcoming pageantry of dumbed-down Americana is a maze of metal crowd control barriers, tall mesh metal fences, and thick concrete slabs arranged in tooth-like formations to deter dangers such as car bombs — or attendance at the inauguration. Blocks of K Street are lined with mean-looking fencing, behind which lurk dozens of troops and cops of all stripes, a Kevlar-vested crowd with no apparent purpose but to keep a close eye on the almost deserted streets. There are no signs directing you how to, perhaps, get within visual distance of America’s most well-known monuments; you must spot an open gate somewhere and tiptoe through slowly, hoping that you are not taking an errant path that will draw the attention of the snipers. What is usually a red white and blue version of Disneyland is now a military encampment as hostile to the general public as a state prison waiting room.

It is possible, with much trial and error, to navigate almost as far as Lafayette Square, and no further. The fence in front of the square, made into a sort of mass art project over the course of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, is now the province solely of soldiers, who stream by on their way to reinforce other tourist attractions. On the corner of 17th and H Street, a drone hovers motionlessly at the end of a long tether atop a high building, spying on everything with an unblinking eye. As the sky began to darken in the late afternoon on Tuesday, hundreds of soldiers marched by, loaded with vests and helmets and gear like a bunch of European backpackers who were trained to kill. A group of guardsmen emerged from behind the metal fence and started making a huge stack of clear plastic riot shields, riot helmets, kneepads, and clubs. Welcome to the inauguration, fellow citizens! Don’t come any closer!

