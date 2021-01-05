Protesters at Biden Philly HQ Demand Student Debt Relief on Day One

PHILADEL­PHIA — At 6 P.M. on Mon­day, Jan­u­ary 4, just two weeks before Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden’s inau­gu­ra­tion, activists gath­ered at the Biden cam­paign head­quar­ters in Philadel­phia to demand that he can­cel all fed­er­al stu­dent loan debt on day one of his pres­i­den­cy. As the Mad Beatz Philly drum­line played, Lau­ren Horner, an orga­niz­er with the Debt Col­lec­tive, began the protest by lead­ing ral­ly-goers in a chant, ​“Philly, do you hear me? Biden owes this city!”

Philadel­phia, which some believe deliv­ered the elec­tion for Biden, is also the poor­est big city in the coun­try. In 2019, the city’s pover­ty rate was slight­ly over 23 per­cent, but orga­niz­ers imag­ine that it’s now even high­er, due to the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic and sub­se­quent mass unem­ploy­ment. A quar­ter of all Philadel­phi­ans have stu­dent debt, and these bor­row­ers owe an aver­age of $37,468. While stu­dent debt affects Philadel­phi­ans at all income lev­els, the poor­est res­i­dents are hit hard­est — bor­row­ers in low­er-income zip codes are more like­ly to be severe­ly delin­quent on their loans. These zip codes also have high­er per­cent­ages of Black and Lati­no res­i­dents, mak­ing the exist­ing racial wealth gap even more extreme.

Orga­niz­ers with the Debt Col­lec­tive, along with Black Lives Mat­ter Philly, Philly Demo­c­ra­t­ic Social­ists of Amer­i­ca, Philly Boricuas and oth­er orga­ni­za­tions, attempt­ed to weave a thread between stu­dent debt and racism, colo­nial­ism and police bru­tal­i­ty. (Unre­lat­ed to the protest, police offi­cers arrest­ed a passer­by just as the event was start­ing, and attempt­ed to arrest a sec­ond per­son but were stopped by ral­ly attendees.)

Ewan John­son, a 24-year-old orga­niz­er with the Black and Brown Coali­tion of Philadel­phia, says he has around $190,000 in stu­dent debt. ​“Stu­dent debt dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly affects Black and brown peo­ple, par­tic­u­lar­ly in Philadel­phia,” he told In These Times. ​“How are we sup­posed to feel like some­body doesn’t have their foot on our necks?” The major­i­ty of his loans are in his mother’s name, who had only paid off her own stu­dent loans from an unfin­ished degree a few months pri­or to tak­ing out Par­ent PLUS loans for John­son. He grad­u­at­ed from col­lege last year, becom­ing the first per­son in his fam­i­ly to do so.

John­son believes that his ​“moun­tain of debt” will hold him back. ​“There’s no way I can advance and be self-suf­fi­cient with this much debt. I live at home and I don’t see a way for me not to live at home. The way that [my debt] has to be paid off is just not liv­able.” If John­son didn’t have stu­dent debt, he told In These Times that he would pur­sue a law degree, live on his own, and help out his moth­er. But as it stands now, he’s not able to make sig­nif­i­cant pur­chas­es or fol­low any big dreams — his month­ly pay­ments are just too high. Exam­ples like Johnson’s are why some econ­o­mists argue that debt can­cel­la­tion would pro­vide an eco­nom­ic stim­u­lus.

John­son is not alone: there are near­ly 45 mil­lion stu­dent debt hold­ers in the Unit­ed States, trans­lat­ing to rough­ly 1 in 8 Amer­i­cans, with loans totalling more than $1.7 tril­lion. While the CARES Act tem­porar­i­ly froze fed­er­al stu­dent loan pay­ments and inter­est accru­al, this for­bear­ance is set to end Feb­ru­ary 1st. With more than 20 mil­lion jobs lost since the start of the pan­dem­ic — loss­es at a lev­el not seen since the Great Depres­sion — orga­niz­ers believe that mil­lions of peo­ple will still be unable to pay their debts. But they are hop­ing to turn an inabil­i­ty to pay into a choice not to pay.

At the ral­ly, Debt Col­lec­tive orga­niz­ers wore orange masks that read ​“DEBT STRIKE” as atten­dees chant­ed ​“can’t pay, won’t pay!” The Debt Col­lec­tive has helped debtors go ​“on strike” from pay­ing their loans — to politi­cize the fact that 1 mil­lion peo­ple default on their loans every year and that the loans are unjust to begin with.

Orga­niz­er Jason Woz­ni­ak told In These Times that the Debt Col­lec­tive will be for­mal­ly launch­ing a debtors’ union by late spring in order to ​“build debtor pow­er through col­lec­tive orga­ni­za­tion, to link debtors across the coun­try. Part of the prob­lem with debt is that we’re often iso­lat­ed and we don’t have a com­mon gath­er­ing area or net­work to build pow­er with.” Mem­bers will pay dues like in any oth­er union, which will go to fund protests, cam­paigns, debt clin­ics, train­ing for mem­bers and staff.

The nascent union’s demands are much larg­er than just the can­cel­la­tion of stu­dent debt — orga­niz­ers are also work­ing on cam­paigns relat­ed to med­ical debt, rental debt, and even munic­i­pal debt, which is often used to fund pub­lic works like roads, parks, and oth­er infra­struc­ture. Debt Col­lec­tive isn’t just fight­ing to can­cel debt, they’re fight­ing to end it com­plete­ly, by sup­port­ing social pro­grams like Col­lege for All and Medicare for All, pop­u­lar­ized by Bernie Sanders’ cam­paign for president.

Woz­ni­ak told In These Times that peo­ple ​“take out debts just to sur­vive. Wages are stag­nant and there’s no pub­lic ser­vices because they’ve been hol­lowed out through 40-plus years of neolib­er­al­ism, and so the only way peo­ple get by is through debt.”

While Joe Biden may not be able to imple­ment pro­grams like free col­lege and health­care with­out the sup­port of Con­gress (not to men­tion mass move­ments in the streets), some law­mak­ers say he would be able to wipe away all fed­er­al stu­dent loan debt by exec­u­tive order as soon as he takes office. Both John­son and Woz­ni­ak don’t believe Biden has any plans to do so — after all, the Pres­i­dent-elect has said as much; instead he sup­ports pass­ing leg­is­la­tion to for­give up to $10,000 and elim­i­nate all stu­dent debt for peo­ple who make less than $125,000 a year. Woz­ni­ak told In These Times that ​“Joe Biden will do as lit­tle as pos­si­ble to help the work­ing class, and the only way he will do any­thing is if there is pow­er that makes him do it.”

The Debt Collective’s ral­ly in Philadel­phia may have been the first step to devel­op the type of move­ment to do just that — one that can build enough pow­er to win debt for­give­ness for work­ing peo­ple and help trans­form the economy.