Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

Protesters at Biden Philly HQ Demand Student Debt Relief on Day One

“Biden owes this city,” say Philadelphia activists

Mindy Isser

(Debt Collective)

PHILADEL­PHIA — At 6 P.M. on Mon­day, Jan­u­ary 4, just two weeks before Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden’s inau­gu­ra­tion, activists gath­ered at the Biden cam­paign head­quar­ters in Philadel­phia to demand that he can­cel all fed­er­al stu­dent loan debt on day one of his pres­i­den­cy. As the Mad Beatz Philly drum­line played, Lau­ren Horner, an orga­niz­er with the Debt Col­lec­tive, began the protest by lead­ing ral­ly-goers in a chant, Philly, do you hear me? Biden owes this city!”

Philadel­phia, which some believe deliv­ered the elec­tion for Biden, is also the poor­est big city in the coun­try. In 2019, the city’s pover­ty rate was slight­ly over 23 per­cent, but orga­niz­ers imag­ine that it’s now even high­er, due to the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic and sub­se­quent mass unem­ploy­ment. A quar­ter of all Philadel­phi­ans have stu­dent debt, and these bor­row­ers owe an aver­age of $37,468. While stu­dent debt affects Philadel­phi­ans at all income lev­els, the poor­est res­i­dents are hit hard­est — bor­row­ers in low­er-income zip codes are more like­ly to be severe­ly delin­quent on their loans. These zip codes also have high­er per­cent­ages of Black and Lati­no res­i­dents, mak­ing the exist­ing racial wealth gap even more extreme. 

Orga­niz­ers with the Debt Col­lec­tive, along with Black Lives Mat­ter Philly, Philly Demo­c­ra­t­ic Social­ists of Amer­i­ca, Philly Boricuas and oth­er orga­ni­za­tions, attempt­ed to weave a thread between stu­dent debt and racism, colo­nial­ism and police bru­tal­i­ty. (Unre­lat­ed to the protest, police offi­cers arrest­ed a passer­by just as the event was start­ing, and attempt­ed to arrest a sec­ond per­son but were stopped by ral­ly attendees.) 

Ewan John­son, a 24-year-old orga­niz­er with the Black and Brown Coali­tion of Philadel­phia, says he has around $190,000 in stu­dent debt. Stu­dent debt dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly affects Black and brown peo­ple, par­tic­u­lar­ly in Philadel­phia,” he told In These Times. How are we sup­posed to feel like some­body doesn’t have their foot on our necks?” The major­i­ty of his loans are in his mother’s name, who had only paid off her own stu­dent loans from an unfin­ished degree a few months pri­or to tak­ing out Par­ent PLUS loans for John­son. He grad­u­at­ed from col­lege last year, becom­ing the first per­son in his fam­i­ly to do so.

John­son believes that his moun­tain of debt” will hold him back. There’s no way I can advance and be self-suf­fi­cient with this much debt. I live at home and I don’t see a way for me not to live at home. The way that [my debt] has to be paid off is just not liv­able.” If John­son didn’t have stu­dent debt, he told In These Times that he would pur­sue a law degree, live on his own, and help out his moth­er. But as it stands now, he’s not able to make sig­nif­i­cant pur­chas­es or fol­low any big dreams — his month­ly pay­ments are just too high. Exam­ples like Johnson’s are why some econ­o­mists argue that debt can­cel­la­tion would pro­vide an eco­nom­ic stim­u­lus.

John­son is not alone: there are near­ly 45 mil­lion stu­dent debt hold­ers in the Unit­ed States, trans­lat­ing to rough­ly 1 in 8 Amer­i­cans, with loans totalling more than $1.7 tril­lion. While the CARES Act tem­porar­i­ly froze fed­er­al stu­dent loan pay­ments and inter­est accru­al, this for­bear­ance is set to end Feb­ru­ary 1st. With more than 20 mil­lion jobs lost since the start of the pan­dem­ic — loss­es at a lev­el not seen since the Great Depres­sion — orga­niz­ers believe that mil­lions of peo­ple will still be unable to pay their debts. But they are hop­ing to turn an inabil­i­ty to pay into a choice not to pay. 

At the ral­ly, Debt Col­lec­tive orga­niz­ers wore orange masks that read DEBT STRIKE” as atten­dees chant­ed can’t pay, won’t pay!” The Debt Col­lec­tive has helped debtors go on strike” from pay­ing their loans — to politi­cize the fact that 1 mil­lion peo­ple default on their loans every year and that the loans are unjust to begin with. 

Orga­niz­er Jason Woz­ni­ak told In These Times that the Debt Col­lec­tive will be for­mal­ly launch­ing a debtors’ union by late spring in order to build debtor pow­er through col­lec­tive orga­ni­za­tion, to link debtors across the coun­try. Part of the prob­lem with debt is that we’re often iso­lat­ed and we don’t have a com­mon gath­er­ing area or net­work to build pow­er with.” Mem­bers will pay dues like in any oth­er union, which will go to fund protests, cam­paigns, debt clin­ics, train­ing for mem­bers and staff. 

The nascent union’s demands are much larg­er than just the can­cel­la­tion of stu­dent debt — orga­niz­ers are also work­ing on cam­paigns relat­ed to med­ical debt, rental debt, and even munic­i­pal debt, which is often used to fund pub­lic works like roads, parks, and oth­er infra­struc­ture. Debt Col­lec­tive isn’t just fight­ing to can­cel debt, they’re fight­ing to end it com­plete­ly, by sup­port­ing social pro­grams like Col­lege for All and Medicare for All, pop­u­lar­ized by Bernie Sanders’ cam­paign for president.

Woz­ni­ak told In These Times that peo­ple take out debts just to sur­vive. Wages are stag­nant and there’s no pub­lic ser­vices because they’ve been hol­lowed out through 40-plus years of neolib­er­al­ism, and so the only way peo­ple get by is through debt.” 

While Joe Biden may not be able to imple­ment pro­grams like free col­lege and health­care with­out the sup­port of Con­gress (not to men­tion mass move­ments in the streets), some law­mak­ers say he would be able to wipe away all fed­er­al stu­dent loan debt by exec­u­tive order as soon as he takes office. Both John­son and Woz­ni­ak don’t believe Biden has any plans to do so — after all, the Pres­i­dent-elect has said as much; instead he sup­ports pass­ing leg­is­la­tion to for­give up to $10,000 and elim­i­nate all stu­dent debt for peo­ple who make less than $125,000 a year. Woz­ni­ak told In These Times that Joe Biden will do as lit­tle as pos­si­ble to help the work­ing class, and the only way he will do any­thing is if there is pow­er that makes him do it.” 

The Debt Collective’s ral­ly in Philadel­phia may have been the first step to devel­op the type of move­ment to do just that — one that can build enough pow­er to win debt for­give­ness for work­ing peo­ple and help trans­form the economy.

Mindy Iss­er works in the labor move­ment and lives in Philadelphia.
Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Mindy Isser
FeatureLabor
The Union Members Who Voted for Trump Have to Be Organized—Not Ignored
Unions should be holding more political discussions with their members—and listening closely to their needs.
Viewpoint
What Democrats Should Learn From the Spate of Socialist Wins on Election Day
It's not enough to be anti-Trump. Socialists are showing you can win elections by standing for something.
LaborClimate
How Unions Can Bridge the Gap Between Climate and Labor Movements
The unionization of environmental organizations is changing the climate justice movement for the better. Here's how.
Similar articles
Feature
TAKING THE BAIT
Bush is giving bin Laden the war he wants
Doug Ireland
Feature
Trump Won Because Democrats Have Lost Touch With the Working Class
The Republican nominee tapped into the anger, pain and fear that motivated voters this election.
Marilyn Katz
Feature
3 Reasons To Be Worried About the Blackstone Group—and Their Friend, Hillary Clinton
Leaked emails show Clinton’s advisers sought to “develop a real relationship with" the controversial private equity firm.
Branko Marcetic
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now