Our Biggest Labor Stories of 2022
Sluggish institutions, corporate mergers, billionaires behaving badly: It’s been a watershed year for the labor beat.
In These Times Editors
The past year has been one characterized by incredible solidarity, as Starbucks and Amazon workers challenged our conceptions of political possibility and galvanized a resurgent labor movement. It was also a year of taking power to task, from the fearless Warrior Met strike to the militance of worker-led, independent union drives at Amazon, Trader Joe’s, and Chipotle. Below, we’ve compiled our top labor stories from 2022.