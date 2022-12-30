Skip to content
Labor

Our Biggest Labor Stories of 2022

Sluggish institutions, corporate mergers, billionaires behaving badly: It’s been a watershed year for the labor beat.

In These Times Editors

On September 05, 2022, Christian Smalls, President of the ALU, leads pro-union protestors on a march to the New York City homes of Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos before holding a rally in Times Square. Photo by Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

The past year has been one characterized by incredible solidarity, as Starbucks and Amazon workers challenged our conceptions of political possibility and galvanized a resurgent labor movement. It was also a year of taking power to task, from the fearless Warrior Met strike to the militance of worker-led, independent union drives at Amazon, Trader Joe’s, and Chipotle. Below, we’ve compiled our top labor stories from 2022.

These Are The Workers Who Took on Amazon, and Won
How Unions Are Fighting to Protect Abortion Rights
How Amazon and Starbucks Workers Are Upending the Organizing Rules
Independent Unions Are Great—And Proof of Labor's Broken Institutions
Damning Report Shows Unions Have Plenty of Money to Organize—They Just Don't Spend It
500 Days Into the Warrior Met Coal Strike, Where Are Joe Biden and the Democrats?
The “Labor Shortage” Is Being Used as a Pretext to Harm Workers
Elon Musk’s Takeover Through The Eyes of Twitter’s Janitors
Solidarity Is Our Power: Our 10 Biggest Stories of 2022
Restorative practices, abortion rights, and a fearless labor movement: We look back at a year of resistance.
Departments
The Big Idea: Third Place
Departments
Elites Are Clueless, and so on
Kurt Vonnegut's words live on.
