Britain May Be Headed Toward a "De Facto General Strike"

A version of this story first appeared in Labor Notes.

In Britain today, anyone asking a worker about the direction the country is headed will be unlikely to receive a printable answer. Stumbling from crisis to crisis, the country is on its third prime minister of the year. Energy bills have skyrocketed by 96% since last winter, and rent has shot up by as much as 20%, while inflation — which currently stands at 12.3% — has been predicted to rise as high as 18% by the first few months of 2023. This is happening in a country which was the first in Western Europe to register 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus and has already been subject to brutal austerity measures that have wrecked the social fabric. An analysis by the Trades Unions Congress (TUC, the British equivalent of the AFL-CIO) released earlier this year found that British workers earned £60 ($70) less per month in real wages in 2021 than at the start of the financial crisis in 2008 — the longest wage slump since the Napoleonic Era. Where employers have offered any wage increases to combat inflation, they have still represented significant pay cuts in real terms. Not that the same rules apply to them; while pay offers to workers have generally veered between 2% and 6%, the average pay of a chief executive at the largest companies on the London Stock Exchange shot up 23% this year, with record bonuses being dished out.

One such recipient was Philip Jansen, the CEO of BT Group, Britain’s largest provider of internet and phone services. BT reported £1.3 billion in profits this year, while Jansen netted a £3.5 million pay package — a 32% increase. He now makes 86 times more than the average BT employee. Yet after six brief meetings with representatives of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), Jansen called off discussions and unilaterally imposed an insulting £1,500 ($1,770) increase to annual base salaries — which amounts to a pay cut in real terms for the company’s 40,000 call center workers and field technicians. The call center workforce is paid so poorly that some have become increasingly reliant on workplace food banks. Another was Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail Group, the U.K. postal service (which was privatized a decade ago under the Conservative-Liberal coalition government). In June, Thompson — who earns £62,750 a month — awarded himself a ​“short-term” bonus of £142,000. Shortly afterward, the company informed its 115,000 workers it would be unilaterally raising wages by just 2% — a drastic pay cut in the context of the country’s cost-of-living crisis. That’s despite Royal Mail workers generating record annual profits of £758 million for the company.

Bus drivers in South and West London strike over pay, November 22, 2022. Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, both BT and Royal Mail workers voted to strike in huge numbers over the summer, with one postal ballot registering a 97.6% yes vote with 77% turnout. That’s the biggest mandate for industrial action since the implementation of the anti-labor 2016 Trade Union Act, which requires 50% turnout for a strike vote to be considered valid. So did the 40,000 rail workers of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT). Their fight against pay cuts and layoffs has been given a great boost by Mick Lynch, the union’s unpretentious and quick-witted general secretary, whose media appearances have gained mass popularity. Lynch called a Tory member of parliament a ​“liar” 15 times in three minutes, told a House of Lords member criticizing him that ​“I don’t even know who you are,” and accused a news presenter of ​“entering the world of the surreal” for implying that RMT members might provoke picket line violence. As the months go on, these workers have been joined by other sections of the working class involved in their own disputes. After an unprecedented vote for national strike action, 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) have hit the picket lines in recent days, with 100,000 civil servants belonging to the Public and Commercial Services Union looking set to follow them soon. Unite, the second-largest British union, led by the combative Sharon Graham, has engaged in relentless guerrilla warfare against regional bus companies, local councils, and multinational corporations. Members in transport, airports, and local councils have fought inspirational battles featuring mass picketing and occupations of council buildings. Most dramatically, the 465,000 nurses of the Royal College of Nursing — the largest nurses union in the world — have voted to strike for the first time ever. And the coming months will see many other workers, from firefighters and teachers to food standards enforcers and nuclear weapons staff, weighing up whether to down tools in defense of their living standards.

While the Labour Party offers milquetoast solutions to the cost-of-living crisis and displays outright confusion over whether it backs striking workers, the unions are setting the agenda of opposition and articulating the national mood in a far clearer manner.

Already, some strikes are showing results. In July, check-in staff and ground crew members of Unite and the GMB union won a 13% raise after threatening to shut down Heathrow Airport. In a series of strikes from September through November, Liverpool dockers won up to an 18.5% raise.

Many major disputes have taken a less satisfactory turn, however. In the case of the postal workers, after a series of extraordinarily popular strikes, union leaders accepted a request to meet with company bosses in September in hopes of resolving the dispute. As they sat down, they were told that managers across the country were being briefed about plans to ​“modernize” the company. They were handed two letters: the first informed them that Royal Mail was planning to withdraw from all agreements with the union, and the second discussed establishing a new relationship in which the company would no longer negotiate but merely ​“consult” the union. CWU General Secretary Dave Ward called it ​“the biggest attack on workers and their shop floor representatives that this union has ever seen.” The union’s national executive voted for another 19 days of strikes. Management attempted to call the union’s bluff, offering a derisory 7% pay increase over two years, in exchange for the closure of mail centers and the introduction of owner-drivers into the Royal Mail. Such a move would pave the way toward turning Britain’s postal service into an Uber-style delivery system. The CWU doubled down, condemning the ​“declaration of war” on postal workers and reaffirming its commitment to striking on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the busiest online shopping days of the year. Soon after, Royal Mail management finally offered serious negotiations through an independent conciliation body funded by the government. Rail employers and BT bosses reached out for similar negotiations that have culminated in deals workers will now have to vote on. Employers’ resolve may finally be cracking under unexpectedly significant pressure from unions.

Barristers protest outside the British Supreme Court over poor working conditions and low pay, September 2022. Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images