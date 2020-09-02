Skip to content
Saturday, Sept 12:

Join us for a special online event: “Labor Power in a Time of Crisis” with Sara Nelson

RSVP Now
menu
search
Labor

In California, a “Labor Slate” Aims to Redefine the Relationship Between Unions and Politics

From union jobs to Medicare for All, this new pro-worker slate is pushing a progressive platform—and could become a model for how organized labor approaches elections.

Hamilton NolanSeptember 2, 2020

(Photo by Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The polit­i­cal influ­ence of orga­nized labor usu­al­ly involves jock­ey­ing with oth­er inter­est groups that are try­ing to sway Demo­c­ra­t­ic politi­cians. In recent decades, this dynam­ic has achieved mixedresults, at best. In Cal­i­for­nia, one group of union activists is now try­ing to take a more direct approach: form­ing a Labor Slate” of can­di­dates, in what they hope will become a mod­el for future elec­tion cycles.

Cen­tered in the Bay Area, the idea for the Labor Slate effort began ger­mi­nat­ing last sum­mer. Gae­lan Ash, an AFSCME staffer and one of the Labor Slate’s orga­niz­ers, said that even in pro­gres­sive North­ern Cal­i­for­nia, It’s a pain in the ass going up against so-called pro­gres­sive politi­cians” who do not end up pri­or­i­tiz­ing the needs of the work­ing class. There are so many amaz­ing labor lead­ers who would make bet­ter politi­cians,” he said. “[We real­ized] we need to make this much more about build­ing an orga­ni­za­tion that’s mem­ber­ship based and root­ed in labor.”

The project came togeth­er in full force ear­li­er this year, tak­ing advan­tage of the fact that every­one had more free time after the pan­dem­ic struck. Now, Labor Slate is an estab­lished orga­ni­za­tion with a full plat­form and a slate of six can­di­dates—three of whom are run­ning for City Coun­cil in the East Bay city of Hay­ward, and three who are run­ning for var­i­ous board posi­tions in oth­er Bay Area cities. Orga­niz­ers say that they made the strate­gic choice to only back can­di­dates who are run­ning in non­par­ti­san races this Novem­ber, in order to avoid an imme­di­ate clash with the estab­lished polit­i­cal par­ties. If all goes well, they hope to scale up to par­ti­san races like those for Cal­i­for­nia State Assem­bly in four to six years.

Labor Slate is fund­ed by mem­ber dues of $5 a month. The group is not for­mal­ly allied with any unions, but draws on the inter­est of true believ­ers in the labor move­ment. All of the can­di­dates the group nom­i­nates must agree to its plat­form, which was devel­oped by an inter­nal work­ing group. The plat­form empha­sizes union jobs, afford­able hous­ing, Medicare for All, pub­lic edu­ca­tion and trans­porta­tion, as well as increas­ing tax­es on the rich. Jon Ezell, the group’s record­ing sec­re­tary and an ILWU mem­ber who works at San Francisco’s recent­ly union­ized Anchor Brew­ing Com­pa­ny, said that the plat­form com­mit­tee had the advan­tage of hav­ing input from union mem­bers work­ing direct­ly on many of the issues — when dis­cussing health­care, for exam­ple, union nurs­es were in the room. The group’s plat­form, Ezell said, is inten­tion­al­ly broad, so that can­di­dates can fill in the gaps” based on local con­di­tions.

Anchor Brewing’s union dri­ve drew pub­lic sup­port from elect­ed offi­cials in San Fran­cis­co. That opened Ezell’s eyes to the poten­tial for build­ing union pow­er through elec­toral pol­i­tics. You can help peo­ple union­ize,” he said, or you can change the envi­ron­ment they union­ize in.”

One of the Labor Slate’s can­di­dates is Eduar­do Tor­res, who is run­ning for a board seat in the Ambrose Recre­ation and Park Dis­trict in Bay Point, where he’s lived for 41 years. Tor­res is a long­time activist and orga­niz­er with Ten­ants Togeth­er, which pro­motes afford­able hous­ing and ten­ants’ rights in Cal­i­for­nia. (The oth­er five can­di­dates are also mem­bers of unions or labor groups in the area). I am part of the work­ing class. We have elect­ed offi­cials that don’t look back at the com­mu­ni­ty that helped get them elect­ed,” Tor­res said. We’re sick of our elect­ed offi­cials not doing what they should be doing, which is help­ing low income and work­ing peo­ple.”

Though Labor Slate is a new and rel­a­tive­ly small group, it has the advan­tage of being rich with trained orga­niz­ers. Dozens of union locals are already rep­re­sent­ed in its mem­ber­ship. If it can find suc­cess with its first crop of can­di­dates in Novem­ber, it can lay claim to being a legit­i­mate new mod­el for union mem­bers to engage with local pol­i­tics. Its promise is not just in who it gets elect­ed, but in the poten­tial for build­ing a labor-cen­tric approach to elec­tions that sits out­side of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty — which has, on a nation­al scale at least, large­ly come to take union sup­port for grant­ed.

For Tor­res, who grew up in a union house­hold, the advan­tage of the Labor Slate is not just the phone bank­ing and door-knock­ing it brings to his cam­paign, but also a sense of mutu­al account­abil­i­ty between can­di­date and cause. It helps me see the big­ger pic­ture,” he said. There’s a lot of work to be done. And it will be done by the work­ing class.”

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Labor
Leverage Is Everything
The striking NBA players have inherent power, but so do you.
Labor
The Failure to Unionize the Tech Industry Will Eat the Labor Movement Alive
The pandemic has made tech stronger, but unions haven't caught up.
Labor
A Pricey Private School Says “Quaker Values” Justify Aggressive Campaign to Destroy Its Union
Brooklyn Friends School takes advantage of a Trump labor board ruling.
Similar articles
Labor
Transport Workers Take Fight to Bloomberg
Lindsay Beyerstein
Labor
What Are the UAW’s Legal Options After the Volkswagen Defeat?
Moshe Z. Marvit
Labor
Global Unions Tell G20: Create Jobs, Reduce Inequality
David Moberg
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now